Bars & Lounges
American

The Rock of Twain Harte

896 Reviews

$$

23068 Fuller Road

Twain Harte, CA 95383

Beverages

Water

Water for dog

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Apple Cider

$2.99Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Kids - Apple Juice

$2.95

Kids - Milk

$2.95Out of stock

Large - Apple Juice

$3.50

Large.- Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mug root beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Soda water

Redbull

$3.00

Beer

Amador Brewing Double Goat IPA 8.2%

$6.50

Coors Lite

$4.50

Guinness

$6.50

Indigeny- Witches Brew Hard Cider

$6.75

Headlands - PT. Bonita 5.3%

$6.50

Firestone Walker- Mindhaze IPA

$6.50

Lagunita = IPA

$6.50

Barrelhouse - Mango IPA

$6.50

Moonlight-Death & Taxes-Black Lager

$6.50

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hefeweizen

$6.50

Russian River - Citra Flash Mob IPA

$7.50

Firestone Walker - 805 Blonde Ale

$6.50

Sierra Nevada - Pale Ale

$6.50

Sierra Nevada - Celebration IPA 6.8%

$6.50

Corona Extra

$6.50

Bottled Beer

Corona Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Stella 25oz

$10.00

Firestone - Mocha Dolce Nitro

$6.00

Whiteclaw Surf Tropical

$6.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Blaker Honey Babies

$7.00Out of stock

Dust Bowl - Pineapple Citrus Seltzer 8%

$8.00

Lagunitas Non Alcoholic NIPA

$6.00

Firestone Walker - Double Barrel Ale

$6.00

Amador - Pseu Pseudo Witbier (lime & chili)

$6.50

Mammoth Brewing- Cherry Sour Ale 7%

$12.00

Red Wine

Coppola Claret by glass

$8.00

Copppola Claret by bottle

$30.00

Coppola Merlot by the glass

$7.50

Coppola Merlot by the bottle

$26.00

Carmel Road Cab by the glass

$8.00

Carmel Road Cab by the bottle

$30.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

La Crema Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

House Red Wine by glass

$5.50

House Red Wine 1/2 Carafe

$9.50

House Red Wine Full Carafe

$18.50

Corkage Fee

$11.00

White Wine

Coppola Chardonnay by the glass

$7.00

Coppola Chardonnay by the bottle

$25.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay by glass

$7.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay by the bottle

$25.00

La Crema - Pinot Gris

$6.00

La Crema - Pinot Gris Bottle

$23.00

Kung Fu Reisling by the glass

$7.00Out of stock

Kung Fu Reisling by the bottle

$25.00Out of stock

Prosecco

$6.50

House White By the glass

$5.50

House White by 1/2 Carafe

$9.50

House White Full Carafe

$18.50

Corkage Fee

$11.00

Ferrari Carano Sauv. Blanc Glass

$7.00

Ferrari Carano Sauv. Blanc bottle

$25.00

La Perlina - Moscato Glass

$6.00

La Perlina - Moscato Bottle

$22.00

Rock T-shirts

XXL Tshirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Large T-shirt

$25.00

Medium T-shirt

$25.00

Small T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Rock tank tops

XXL tank tops

$20.00

XL tank tops

$20.00

Large tank tops

$20.00

Medium tank tops

$20.00

Small tank tops

$20.00

Rock memorabilia

Rock hat

$25.00

Rock koozie

$3.00

Sierra Nevada Cup

$3.00

Lost Coast Cup

$3.00

Firestone Walker Cup

$3.00

Handmade "The Rock" earrings

$25.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

23068 Fuller Road, Twain Harte, CA 95383

Directions

The Rock of Twain Harte image
The Rock of Twain Harte image
The Rock of Twain Harte image

