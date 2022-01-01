Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Food Trucks

The Rolling Stonebaker

258 Reviews

$$

54 Lafayette St.

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Popular Items

Stoner Bites
Pepperoni Pizza
Sticky Fingers

Starters

Crab Cakes

$10.00

Jumbo lump crab cakes over oven-roasted spinach and drizzled with a remoulade sauce.

Nana's Meatballs

$8.00

Baked in our wood-fired oven with sugu and dollops of ricotta.

Holla Back Poppers

$9.00

Jalapenos stuffed with cheese and wrapped with bacon, baked in our wood -fired oven,

Add Side Sauce

$1.00

Add Side Ranch

$0.50

Stoner Bites

$5.00

Japanese Pumpkin Ravioli

$13.00

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

Red Curry Noodle Soup

$5.50

Salads

Stonebaker Salad

$7.00

Field Greens | Toasted Almonds | Apricots | Goat Cheese | House Balsamic

Arugula & Prosciutto

$8.00

Prosciutto | Arugula | Shaved Parmesan | Roasted Tomatoes | Lemon Olive Oil | Sea Salt

Roughage

$7.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts | Gala Apples | Toasted Pecans | Red Onion | Bleu Cheese | Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

Pizza

The Purple Pig

$12.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder | BBQ | Mozzarella/ Provolone Blend | Topped w/ A Tangy Purple Slaw

Italian Queen

$8.00

Red or White Base | Fresh Basil | Mozzarella/Provolone Blend | Olive Oil

The Joker

$12.00

Red Sauce | Nduja | Fresh Jalapeno | Pepperoni | Mozz/Prov Blend | Ricotta Dollops

Choke N Shroom

$10.00

Roasted Garlic | Artichoke Hearts | Wood-Roasted Crimini Mushrooms | Mozz/Prov Blend | Black Truffle Sea Salt

Get That Corn Out of My Face!

$12.00

Wood-Roasted Sweet Corn | Tomatillo Lime Aioli | Fresh Jalapeno | Cojita Cheese | Cilantro | Chili Salt

The Potato Head

$9.00

Roasted Garlic | Ricotta | Wood-Roasted Red Potatoes | Mozz/Prov Blend | Red Onion | Sea Salt | Black Pepper | Thyme

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Sausage Pizza

$9.00

Veggie Marinara

$10.00

Red Sauce | Roasted Garlic | Sweet Bell Pepper | Wood-Roasted Mushrooms | Artichoke Hearts | Red Onion | Fresh Basil | Olive Oil | Sea Salt | Black Pepper *Available Vegan*

Cubano

$12.00

Garlic Mustard | Pork Shoulder | Smoked Ham | Pickles | Mozzarella | Swiss Cheese | Secret Sauce

Eggman

$12.00

Roasted Garlic | Rictta | Prosciutto di Parma | Mozz/Prov Blend | Wood-Fired Egg | Arugula | Olive Oil | Parmesan | Balsamic Reduction

Sticky Fingers

$12.00

Roasted Garlic | Sweet + Spicy Bacon Marmalade | Wood-Roasted Tomatoes | Mozz/Prov Blend | Arugula | Lemon Olive Oil

Home Alone

$8.00

It's just a cheese pizza.

Build Your Own! (Just A Cheese Pizza)

$8.00

Gotham City

$12.00

Tickle My Pickle

$12.00

Your Mom Goes To College

$12.00

Breaking The Rules

$13.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Dates

$5.00

German Chocolate Cake

$12.00

NA Drinks

Rootbeer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Honest Organic Green Tea

$2.00

Limonata Mint

$2.00Out of stock

Cream Soda

$2.00

Orangina

$2.00

Limónata

$2.00

Hostess Iced Latte Ding Dong

$4.50

Liquid Death

$3.00

Chippewa Water

$2.00Out of stock

Hostess Iced Latte Snowball

$4.50

Hostess Iced Latte Honey Bun

$4.50

Hostess Iced Latte Twinkie

$4.50

Cocktails

Watermelon Margarita

$8.00

Woodfired Peach Old Fashioned

$8.00

Lavender St. Germain

$8.00

Cucumber Mule

$8.00

Cabana Boy

$8.00

Honey Badger

$8.00

Isla Mujeres

$8.00

Watermelon Lemonade Popsicle

$2.00

Lemon Drop Popsicle

$2.00

Damm Alligater

$8.00

Asian Pear-Suasion

$8.00

Wine

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Kim Crawford Rose

$10.00

Babe Rosé Can

$10.00

Merf Chardonnay

$10.00

Vinho Verde Bottle

$28.00

Babe Red Can Bubbles

$10.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon Merf

$10.00

Pinot Nero Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

Red Single Serve Bottle

$8.00

Beer

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.00

Pumking Nitro IPA Orange Can

$9.00

Death By Coconut

$7.00

Modelo

$5.00

OddSide Sweet Potatoe Souffle

$9.00

White Claw

$4.00

White Claw Short

$5.00

Pearsecco Cider

$5.00

Totally Roasted

$5.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$7.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Three Floyds Gumballhead

$6.00

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Lazurite

$7.00

#2 pencil 18th

$8.00

Tome

$9.00

Oberon

Woodchuck Sangria Cider

$5.00

Cold Brew Pumking Nitro

$9.00

Candi Crushable

$8.00

Fooggy Geezer

$6.00

Caramel Crisp Ale

$7.00

Mystery Beer

$2.00

Natty Light Strawberry Lemonade Popsicle

$2.00

Blocktoberfest

$8.00

Expresso Martini

$10.00

Teddy Bear Kisses

$9.00

Desserts (Copy)

Shirt

$10.00

Hat

$20.00

Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Room Fee

$200.00

Case Of Rootbeer

$30.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

54 Lafayette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery
The Rolling Stonebaker image
The Rolling Stonebaker image

