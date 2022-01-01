Pizza
Food Trucks
The Rolling Stonebaker
258 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
54 Lafayette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
No Reviews
11319 South Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Valparaiso
Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant