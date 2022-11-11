Main picView gallery

The Rose 3151 State Route 27, Franklin Park, New Jersey 08823

review star

No reviews yet

3151 Lincoln Highway

Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wok Tossed Hakka Noodles- Veg
Chilli Garlic Noodles- Veg
Vegetable Momos

Soups

Hot and Sour- Vegetable

$7.00

Hot Soup cooked in soy and crushed white pepper

Sweet Corn Soup Vegetable

$7.00

Soft mushed corn in steaming broth

Manchow Soup Vegetable

$7.00

choice of vegetable or chicken

Hot and Sour Chicken

$8.00

Sweet Corn Chicken

$8.00

Manchow Soup Chicken

$8.00

Lemon Corriander Chicken

$8.00

Lemon Corriander -Veg

$7.00

Appetizers (Vegetarian)

Spicy Edamame

$10.00

Edamame tossed in spicy garlic and chilli in soy sauce

Chilli Babycorn

$10.00

Babycorn tossed with flavored chilli

Crispy Lotus Honey

$15.00

Lotus stem rounds tossed with curry leaves and black pepper

Chilli Paneer ( Dry)

$15.00

Cottage Cheese cooked nicely with Chilli And Soya

Crispy Chilli Potatoes

$12.00

Handcut potatoes fried crisp and tossed in a chilli sauce

Smoked Vegetable Sizzler ( appetizer)

$16.00

Vegetable sizzled with Dragon Chilli sauce

Chilli Gobi ( Dry)

$15.00

Cauliflower florets batter-coated, deep fried and then mixed with stir-fried spring onions, bell pepper. soy sauce, sweet red chilli sauce

Gobi Manchurian (Dry)

$15.00

tossing fried vegetables/ cauliflower florets in a spicy, sweet-sour, umami sauce.

Burnt Garlic Vegetables ( Dry )

$15.00

Vegetables tossed in burnt garlic and sauces

Pan Asian Bhel -Spicy

$12.00

Vegetable Manchurian (Dry)

$15.00

Spring Roll -Veg ( 4 pcs)

$10.00

Momos

Vegetable Momos

$15.00

dumplings with seasonal vegetables

Paneer Momos

$16.00

Cottage cheese dumplings ( choice of fried or steamed)

Chicken Momos

$17.00

Spiced dumplings touched with kaffir lime and steamed

Shrimp Momos

$19.00

Main Course (Veg entree)

Chilli Paneer ( gravy)

$18.00

Cottage cheese cooked with ginger garlic and tossed with bell pepper and oinions

Seasonal Vegetables in a Smoked Chili Garlic Sauce ( gravy)

$18.00

a smokey flavoured fusion of dry smoked chillies and seasonal vegetables

Exotic vegetables in black pepper / garlic sauce ( gravy)

$18.00

Sizzling vegetables in Chef's special spices ( main course)

$21.00

Vegetable Manchurian (gravy)

$18.00

Veg Green Thai Curry

$19.00

Veg Red Thai Curry

$19.00

Gobi Manchurian ( gravy)

$18.00

Main Course (Chicken & Seafood - Non-Veg entree)

Chicken In Smoked Chili ( Gravy)

$19.00

Chicken in our Chef's special sauce

Chicken In Black Pepper Sauce ( Gravy)

$19.00

Shredded chicken tossed in a robust black pepper sauce

Szechuan Chicken ( Gravy)

$19.00

Wok Tossed Chilli Shrimp (gravy)

$21.00

Burnt Garlic Shrimp With Seasonal Greens (Gravy))

$22.00

Shrimp In Smoked Chilli Sauce( Gravy)

$22.00

Fish in smoked spices tossed in chilli sauce ( gravy)

$20.00

Fish in Black Pepper Sauce ( gravy)

$20.00

Schewan Shrimp ( gravy)

$22.00

Chilli Chicken ( gravy)

$19.00

Chicken in Chefs Specials ( gravy)

$19.00

Red Curry - Chicken

$19.00

Green Curry -Chicken

$19.00

Chicken in Chilli and Burnt Garlic (gravy)

$19.00

Fish in Burnt Garlic ( gravy)

$21.00

Szehuan Fish ( gravy)

$21.00

Lamb Chilli Garlic ( gravy)

$21.00

Chicken Manchurian (gravy)

$19.00

Rice and Noodles

Pineapple Fried Rice- Veg

$16.00

Triple Schezwan Fried Rice- Veg

$16.00

Wok Fried Rice- Veg

$14.00

Wok Tossed Hakka Noodles- Veg

$14.00

Chilli Garlic Noodles- Veg

$14.00

Singapore Rice Noodles- Veg

$14.00

Egg Fried Rice

$15.00

Szechuan Fried Rice- Veg

$14.00

Pineapple Fried Rice -Chicken

$18.00

Pineapple Fried Rice-Egg

$17.00

Szechuan Noodles - Veg

$14.00

Noodles in soup

$14.00

American Chop Suey

$16.00

Appetizer ( Non Vegetarian)

Egg Chilli ( dry)

$14.00

Chilli Chicken( dry appetizer)

$17.00

Black Pepper Chicken ( dry appetizer)

$17.00

Drums of Heaven

$18.00

Pan Chilli Fried Fish ( dry)

$19.00

Pan Fried Shrimp( dry)

$21.00

Schewan Shrimp ( dry)

$21.00

Lamb Chilli Garlic ( appetizer)

$21.00

Black Pepper Shrimp ( Dry)

$21.00

Schewan Chicken (dry)

$18.00

Dynamite Chilly Shrimp Dry

$21.00

Spicy Chicken Wings

$19.00

Chicken Manchurian (dry)

$18.00

Beverages

Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Seltzer water

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Lemongrass, ginger and lime crush

$8.00

Berry Refresher

$8.00

Virgin Pinacolada

$8.00

Mango Mojito

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Fruit Punch

$7.00

The Rose Special

$9.00

Soda

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Ice cream

$6.00

Chocolate Brownie

$12.00

Extra

Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3151 Lincoln Highway, Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bikanervala Kendall Park
orange star3.7 • 869
3000 Route 27 Kendall Park, NJ 08824
View restaurantnext
Mithaas - Mithaas North Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
1463 FINNEGANS LANE NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
1463 FINNEGANS LANE NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
El Toro Loco - Kendall Park
orange starNo Reviews
3000 NJ-27 Kendall Park, NJ 08824
View restaurantnext
Samudhra
orange starNo Reviews
3391 NJ-27 Franklin Park, NJ 08823
View restaurantnext
Confectionately Yours
orange star4.6 • 1,613
3391 State Route 27 Ste 121 Franklin Park, NJ 08823
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Franklin Park

Confectionately Yours
orange star4.6 • 1,613
3391 State Route 27 Ste 121 Franklin Park, NJ 08823
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Franklin Park
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
North Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Plainsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Princeton
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Princeton
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston