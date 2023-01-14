Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rum Bucket

5150 Buckingham RD

Fort Myers, FL 33905

Fried PepperJack Cheese
Fire Cracker Burger

Appetizer

Conch Fritter

$14.95

Tender conch meat in a light batter, fried golden and crispy, with our remoulade

Fire Cracker Meat and Cheese Board

$12.95

Southern inspired, smoked sausage, pepper jack, cheddar, and our tasty firecrackers!

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Jumbo shrimp hand breaded in a coconut batter and deep fried to a golden perfection, served with our tropical marmalade to dip!

Fried PepperJack Cheese

$9.95

Only order this if you like ooey-gooey melted HANDMADE fried pepper jack cheese!

Gator Bites

$14.95

Gator tail breaded and fried and served with our house remoulade

Peel and Eat Shrimp FULL

$20.95

1/2 pound of gulf shrimp boiled in Old Bay and other secret fixins, served cold with lemon and house zesty cocktail sauce

Munchie Peel and Eat Shrimp Half

$10.95

Full pound of gulf shrimp boiled in Old Bay and other secret fixins, served cold with lemon and house zesty cocktail sauce

Sausage Queso Dip

$10.95

Our delightful, homemade queso is served with fresh tortilla chips

Wind Up Ribbon Fries

$9.95

We use power tools for these tasty, homemade ribbon potatoes

Smoked mahi fish dip

$12.95Out of stock

Mahi mahi fish dip served with tortilla chips and jalapenos and onions on the side

Loaded potato soup

$6.95

Chili

$6.95

Salads

Rum Bucket Salad

$9.95

A bed of spring mix and romaine blend, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoni, topped with shredded cheese

Crispy Caesar

$10.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and cracked black pepper, with our housemade croutons. Add anchovies for $0.99.

Burgers

All of our burgers are 1/2 lb Angus FRESH, never-frozen beef cooked to your desired temperature and served on a buttered brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips are served on the side.

Black and Bleu Burger

$13.95

A perfectly blackened burger with delicately melted blue cheese crumbles

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion straws, and a BBQ drizzle

Fire Cracker Burger

$13.95

Pepper jack cheese and our firecracker sticks

Rum Bucket Burger

$13.95Out of stock

Signature rum glaze and provolone cheese

Surf And Turf Burger

$18.95Out of stock

Jumbo lump crab piled on our prized burger, with melted provolone, and a sprinkling of Old Bay

Cheeseburger

$13.95

Sandwiches

Smoked Sausgae Hoagie

$13.95

Smoked sausage with carmelized peppers and onions on a fresh hoagie

Low Country Crab Grilled Cheese

$16.95

Lump blue crab smothered inside of a buttery grilled cheese sandwich

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.95Out of stock

Shrimp fried in cajun style breading and piled high on a hoagie, topped with crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, and a Cajun remoulade

Oyster Po Boy

$14.95Out of stock

Oysters fried in cajun style breading and piled high on a hoagie, topped with crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, and a Cajun remoulade

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Hand breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with melted provolone on top of fresh lettuce and tomato

Super Grouper Sandwich

$24.95

Blackened, grilled, or fried, YOU DECIDE! Served on a buttered and toasted hoagie roll

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$20.95Out of stock

8oz of blackened mahi mahi, served with lettuce, tomato, and our house remoulade on the side

Blackened shrimp wrap

$13.95

Blackened shrimp cheese lettuce tomato and rom sauce

Fried Shrimp basket

$11.95

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$10.95

Crispy chicken applewood bacon cheddar cheese lettuce tomato & ranch

Pulled pork sandwich

$12.95

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Mac And Cheese

$5.95Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Rice Pilaf

$2.95

Seasonal Veggies

$2.95

Side Salad*

$2.95

side remoulade

$1.00

Baked beans

$1.95

Add Ons

ADD Peppercorn Demi-Glaze

$1.95

ADD Rum Bucket Sauce

$1.95

ADD Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.95

ADD Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.95

ADD Carmelized Onions

$1.95

Add Shrimp Skewer

$5.95

ADD Cheese

$1.00

ADD Bacon

$2.00

Pasta

Served with housemade garlic bread

Bayou Pastalaya

$17.95Out of stock

Chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage sautéed with onion, diced tomatoes, and green bell peppers, steamed in a rich seafood broth and served over rice pilaf

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$16.95Out of stock

Juicy chicken breast bronzed on the grill and nestled in a bed of penne pasta with our rich and creamy Alfredo sauce

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$16.95Out of stock

Plump chicken breast sauteed with fresh garlic and finished in our lemon butter sauce over penne pasta

Mussels Pasta

$17.95Out of stock

A generous portion of mussels sautéed in a creamy Creole sauce over penne pasta

Paella

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, and mussels sauteed with onion, diced tomatoes, and green bell peppers, steamed in a rich seafood broth and served over rice pilaf

Desserts

Bread pudding

$6.95

Cookies and cream pie

$5.95

KeyLime Pie

$5.95

Entrees

Served with your choice of two sides

10 oz New York Strip

$20.95

10oz Sirloin

$18.95Out of stock

12oz Ribeye Steak

$24.95

16 oz Ribeye steak

$32.95Out of stock

Island Time Grouper

$25.95Out of stock

Grouper bronzed on our grill and topped with a fresh tropical mango salsa, over a bed of rice and fresh vegetables

Mahi Mahi Entree

$18.95Out of stock

8oz of mahi mahi grilled to perfection then glazed with our one of a kind Rum Bucket sauce, served over a bed of rice and fresh vegetables

Pork Medallions

$16.95Out of stock

Finished in a country style mushroom gravy, served with a pile of homemade mashed taters and veggies

Surf and Turf

$24.95Out of stock

10oz sirloin with shrimp skewers

Blackened Mahi with lemon butter

$18.95Out of stock

Cajun blackened grouper

$25.95

Kid menu

Chicken tenders

$8.95

Mac and cheese

$8.95

Fried shrimp

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Pasta alfredo

$8.95Out of stock

Grilled cheese

$8.95

Munchies menu

Loaded potato soup

$6.95

Chili

$6.95

Munchie Peel and Eat Shrimp Half

$10.95

Full pound of gulf shrimp boiled in Old Bay and other secret fixins, served cold with lemon and house zesty cocktail sauce

Munchie Hoagie and chips

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Something for everyone! Call us to book your next party.

