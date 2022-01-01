Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Runway

review star

No reviews yet

30 South San Francisco Street

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Espresso

Add A Shot to Any Drink

$0.75

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

half americano, half steamed milk

Café Americano

$4.00

Regular or decaf, hot or iced one free refill- dine in only

Café Breve

$4.75

Espresso, steamed half & half, light foam

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$6.00

Espresso, steamed milk and light foam, real caramel, vanilla. Hot or Iced

Espresso

$2.75

House roasted beans

European Longshot

$3.50

house blend espresso, extended draw

Flat White

$4.00

Espresso, light steamed milk, light foam

Steamer

$4.25

Steamed milk with flavoring, don't forget to ask for whipped cream

Café Latte

$4.75

espresso, steamed milk and light foam. Hot or Iced

Café Mocha

$6.00

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, light foam topped with whipped cream.

Chai Tea Latte

$6.25

Chai tea, steamed milk, regular or spicy, hot or iced

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Rich chocolatey sauce steamed into milk. Try this creamy classic but don't forget about our strawberry or salted caramel flavored hot chocolates

Special

$5.25

London Fog

$5.25

English breakfast tea, vanilla, topped with foam

Premium Teas

$3.50

Soda/Juice/Water

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.25

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Italian Soda

$5.25

Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.75

Breakfast Entrees

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Scrambled egg, applewood smoked bacon and swiss meet atop a fresh baked fluffy flakey croissant.

Belgian Waffle

$7.75

Our minimalistic house waffle. Served with butter and maple syrup, but be sure to ask for powdered sugar or whipped creamto top off this simple delight.

Biscuits & Gravy Full

$13.50

Our own recipe, starting with Two house made signature biscuits, covering them in our delectable super secret sausage gravy. Includes your choice of two sides.

Biscuits & Gravy half

$11.50

Our own recipe, starting with a house made signature biscuit, covered in our delectable super secret sausage gravy. Includes your choice of two sides.

Blueberry Waffle

$8.75

Our classic Belgian waffle infused with fresh blueberries and topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Waffle

$8.75

Our classic Belgian waffle topped with sliced straberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla stuffed with southwest potatoes, scrambled egg, sausage and cheddar cheese.

Classic Breakfast

$10.25

two scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage (link or patty) , toast and southwest potatoes.

Copy Cat Sandwich

$9.00

Who doesn't try to copy what they love? We start with a toasted english muffin top it with scrambled eggs, a sausage patty and swiss cheese.

Eggs Benedict

$11.75

Simplicity: poached fresh eggs, Canadian bacon, toasted english muffins, and an authentic hollandaise sauce. made to order but be aware, this item takes a wee bit more time to prepare.

French Toast

$12.50

two slices of texas toast, done up homestyle with cinnamon sprinkled batter. Served with your choice of two sides.

Ham Egg & Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Scrambled egg, thinly sliced ham and swiss meet atop a fresh baked fluffy flakey croissant.

Breakfast Sides

Scrambled Eggs

$5.25

two eggs, scrambled together, much like my brain after making this menu.

Bacon

$6.50

Applewood smoked and truly delicious.

Sausage Link

$6.50

A spicy, plump satisfying link of a sausage.

Sausage Patty

$5.75

Just in case the link is too intimidating, we also have sausage in a patty!

Southwest Potatoes

$5.00

Fried potatoes with bell peppers and onions with our special seasonings.

Breakfast Extras

Bagel-Everything

$4.75

Bagel-Plain

$4.00Out of stock

Biscuit

$2.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Croissant

$4.25

English Muffin

$2.75

Fruit Parfait

$6.50

Texas Toast-ed

$2.75

Today's Muffins

$4.00

Wheat Toast

$2.75

Scone

$4.00

Lunch

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.25

flour tortilla stuffed with crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar with creamy ranch sauce.

BBLT

$11.50

Bacon, more bacon lettuce and tomato, served on texas toast.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan, homemade croutons, caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Sliced cheddar and swiss melted to perfection served between two sliced of seared texas toast.

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$8.75

very large, fluffy ,flakey croissant stuffed with thinly sliced seared ham topped with melty swiss cheese.

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.25

Soup of the Day

$5.25

What ever mood the chef is in, is what we're serving!

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

flour tortilla stuffed with avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots and baby lettuces with Gram's creamy sauce.

Runway Burger

$11.00

1/3lb USDA certified angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and topped with creamy dijonaise. Served on a traditional toasted bun. Add sauteed mushrooms-$1.00

Bar-B-Que Burger

$12.00

1/3lb USDA certified angus beef patty, thick sliced smoked bacon, cheddar, crispy onion ring, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onion on a traditional toasted bun

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Strips topped with flavorful marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, Served on a traditional toasted bun.

Runway's BlackBean Veggie Burger

$13.00

a delectable black bean veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, avocado, and cheddar topped with dijonaise and served ona traditional toasted bun.

Finger Foods

Battered Mushrooms

$8.25Out of stock

OMG you'll eat them all! who doesn't like beer battered fungi?!?!

Chicken Fingers

$11.25

not their real fingers, but tender strips of chicken boobies fried golden.

French Fries

$4.25

Golden fried and seasoned to perfection.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Gouda Mac&Cheese Bites

$9.75

beer battered gouda mac and cheese balls fried to gooey perfection.

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Golden fried and seasoned to perfection then topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Golden fried crispy and seasoned to perfection then topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Beer battered mozzarella, fried to gooey perfection!

Soft Pretzel

$5.75

When it comes to pretzels, soft is better than hard and big is better than small.

Tater Tots

$4.25

Golden fried crispy and seasoned to perfection.

Zucchini Sticks

$6.25Out of stock

your momma would be proud! Beer battered and airfried.

Event Tickets

Mothers Day

$25.00

Pride Brunch

$30.00

Soft Serve

Ice Cream Cone

$3.75

Ice Cream Bowl

$4.75

Sundae

Chocolate Sundae

$6.75

Caramel Sundae

$6.75

Strawberry Sundae

$6.75

Milk Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.25

Vanilla Shake

$6.25

Strawberry Shake

$6.25

Caramel Shake

$6.25

Cherry Shake

$6.25

Coconut Shake

$6.25

English Toffee Shake

$6.25

Lavender Shake

$6.25

Raspberry Shake

$6.25

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.25

Toasted Marshmallo Shake

$6.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

30 South San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
The Runway Nightlife & Eats image
The Runway Nightlife & Eats image
The Runway Nightlife & Eats image
The Runway Nightlife & Eats image

Similar restaurants in your area

Late for the Train
orange starNo Reviews
19 East Aspen Ave Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
NiMarco's Pizza - 101 S Beaver St
orange star4.3 • 564
101 S Beaver St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Proper Meats + Provisions - 110 E Rte 66
orange starNo Reviews
110 E Rte 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff
orange starNo Reviews
26 S San Francisco Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
12 S Mikes Pike Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston