The Salty Dog Tavern

1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike

Milldale, CT 06467

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Pretzel Bites
Grilled Portobello

Soups & Dips

Broccoli Cheddar Ale Soup

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

French Onion Crock

$8.25

Loaded Chili

$8.99Out of stock

Snackables

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.95

breaded and fried cheese curds with a bourbon-bacon gravy for dipping.

Fries Your Way

$5.50

Onion Ring Stack

$9.25

thick cut onions in a local ale batter. served with house ranch.

Philly Egg Roll

$10.95

egg rolls stuffed with shredded angus sirloin, onions, peppers & cheddar. served with thousand island.

Pretzel Bites

$9.50

Bavarian pretzel knots served with a queso dip.

Quesadilla

$11.95

Chicken Cheddar & Caramelized Onions or Turkey Swiss Avocado. comes with sour cream and salsa.

Ringside Nachos

$14.25

Tempura Pickle Chips

$9.25

Deep fried Tempura battered pickles. Served with house ranch.

Bacon Board

$11.95Out of stock

Candied Bacon, Peppered Bacon & Cajun Bacon. Served with maple aioli.

Tots

Tot Poutine

$12.50

crispy fried tater tots topped with cheddar cheese curds, bourbon-bacon-gravy.

Loaded Tots

$11.95

Fried tater tots topped with bacon, onion, tomatoes, jalapenos & Cheddar cheese.

Southern Charm Tots

$13.95

Fried tater tots topped with a sausage gravy, and a fried egg.

The Aristocrat

$13.95

Tater tots topped with ground beef, iceburg, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese & our special sauce.

From the Green

Caesar Salad

$10.75

romaine lettuce tossed in parmesan & caesar dressing topped with asiago tullies & breadsticks.

Kickin' Chicken Salad

$12.75

chopped romaine with bacon, onion, avocado, tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles with spicy buffalo chicken. Keto Friendly!

Broccoli Salad

$12.25Out of stock

broccoli florets with red onion, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese & apples in a cider vinaigrette.

Wings & Things

Cauliflower Wings

$9.25

crispy fried tempura cauliflower florets, tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

classic tenders tossed in spiced flour · served with fries & ranch · can be tossed in any wing sauce

Wings

Tossed in your choice of haus wing sauce · comes with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.

Wing Sampler Platter

$25.50

10 pieces tossed in your choice of haus wing sauce · comes with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.

Smashers & Sammies

Rodeo Smash

$13.50

Smashburger topped with Cheddar, onion rings & bbq sauce. Add pulled pork +4

Turkey Smash

$13.75

Smashed Turkey burger topped with a cranberry chutney, swiss cheese & granny smith apple.

Nashville Hot Waffle

$16.25

Breaded Nashville hot chicken in between two pearl sugar waffles with a small side of coleslaw.

Inside Out Grilled Cheese

$14.25

Grilled cheese on Sourdough with American, Cheddar & Swiss with a crispy cheese crust & a side of tomato soup to dip.

Grilled Portobello

$14.75

Balsamic marinated portabello topped with goat cheese, spinach & caramelized onion.

Dogging Around

Stoner Dog

$9.50

Grilled hot dog topped with bbq sauce, pulled pork & crumbled Cooler Ranch Doritos.

Hawaiian Dog

$9.25

Grilled hot dog wrapped in bacon with pineapple salsa.

Piggy Back Dog

$8.25

Grilled hot dog wrapped in bacon.

Mac & Cheese Dog

$9.25

Grilled hot dog topped with our house mac and cheese.

In the Doghouse

$9.25Out of stock

Grilled hot dog inside of a hassle back potato served with Queso.

Chicago Dog

$9.25Out of stock

Grilled hot dog topped with mustard, relish, pickles, tomatoes, onion & sports peppers served on a poppyseed bun.

The Main Event

Mac & Cheese

$16.25

Pasta tossed in our creamy three cheese sauce.

BBQ Plate

$15.25

BBQ pork served with mac & cheese & veggies.

Hangover Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Crispy fried chicken & pearl sugar waffles topped with sausage gravy.

Wraps

Romaine Calm

$10.25Out of stock

Romain lettuce tossed in a house Caesar with grilled chicken & parmesan cheese.

Thanksgiving Wrap

$11.25Out of stock

Hand carved Turkey with stuffing, cranberry aioli & a bourbon-bacon gravy dip.

Everything Is Green

$10.25Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper hummus, greens, cucumbers, microgreens and peppers.

Sirloin Wrap

$13.75Out of stock

sliced sirloin, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & horseradish aioli.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.50

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

Extras

* Extra Protein

*2oz Sauce

Extra 2oz Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra 4oz Wing Sauce

$1.00

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Extra Bacon Gravy 4oz

$1.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Queso 2oz

$0.50

Extra Queso 4oz

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Extra Celery

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Extra Dressing 4oz

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Mayo

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Extra Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Extra Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Coleslaw

$2.50

X - Maple Aioli

$1.50

CLOTHING

Women's T Shirt

$25.00+

Men's T Shirt

$22.00+

Dickie's Button Up

$48.00+

Zip Up Hoodie

$75.00+

Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Milldale, CT 06467

Directions

