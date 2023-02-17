  • Home
  • /
  • Lake Oswego
  • /
  • The Same Old New Gemini Bar & Grill - 456 N State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Same Old New Gemini Bar & Grill 456 N State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

review star

No reviews yet

456 N State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Food Menu

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Handbreaded, deep fried w/marinara

Gemini Wings

$14.00

Marinated, then fried to perfection. Tossed in BBQ, Hot Wing sauce or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese and celery.

Reuben

$14.00

Freshly sliced corned beef cooked in-house, with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, and swiss cheese on toasted marble rye. Served with french fries or small salad.

Gemini Burger

$14.00

Seasoned 1/2 lb. burger served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. served MW. Served with french fries or small salad.

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef cooked in-house with melted swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with au jus and french fries or small salad

CHIX STRIPS

$12.00

grilled cheese

$10.00

hummus

$12.00

Fries /Ranch

$5.50

Tater Tots /Ranch

$6.50

Onion Rings/Ranch

$7.50

Cajun Tots

$6.50

Nachos

$10.00

Pretzel & Cheese

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

BLTA

$13.00

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Salad/soup

Caesar salad

$7.00

Crispy chopped romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons.

House salad

$7.00

A mix of crisp iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons.

Northwest salad

$8.00

A bed of mixed greens, red grapes, walnuts, pear slices, and gorgonzola.

Soup

$4.00+

Chilli

$7.00+

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Veggie Pizza

$18.00

BBQ Brisket Pizza

$18.00

Special's

Tuna Melt

$12.50

Street Tacos Chicken

$10.00

Street Tacos Brisket

$10.00

Quesa

OPEN Food Special

Elise Open Food #1

$12.00

Elise Open Food #2

$14.00

Elise Open Food #3

$16.00

BBQ

Hawaiian Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Smoked Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Smoked Steak Kabobs

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

Slow Cooked Steak Chili Bowl

$12.00

Stuffed Bacon & Pork Loin Wraps

$14.00

Beefy Chili Dog

$14.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Po' Boy

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Cocktails

Green Tea

$11.00

Tick Tack

$11.75

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Jager Bomb

$11.50

Mai Tai

$11.50

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Special Long Island

$13.00

Kamakazi

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Moraccan Coffee

$12.50

White Russian

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$10.00

MIMOSA

$9.00

AM Bloody Marry

$12.00

Michelada

$7.50

J SHOT

$2.00

Beer

BEER

#1 MOSQUITO

$7.00

#2 Fort George IPA

$7.00

#3 Ecliptic Hazy IPA

$7.00

#4 CRUX

$7.00

#5 Profuse Juice

$7.00

#6 BREAKSIDE PIL

$7.00

#7 RPM

$7.00

#8 N.W. LAGER

$5.00

#9 BBP

$7.00

#10 MIRRIOR POND

$7.00

#11 STELLA

$7.00

#12 HEF

$7.00

#13 SIERRA NEVADA

$7.00

#14 CIDER

$7.00

#15 COORS LITE

$6.00

BUD BOTTLE

$5.00

BUD LITE

$5.00

MODELO

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

GUINNESS

$8.00

BANQUET

$5.00

LITE

$5.00

ATHLETIC GOLDEN/IPA

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

Mic Ultra

$5.00

BEER PITCHER

HEFF #12

$24.00

BBP #9

$24.00

MIRROR POND #10

$24.00

#11 Stella

$24.00

#8 N.W. LAGER

$21.00

FORT G VORTEX #7

$24.00

BREAKSIDE PIL #6

$24.00

CRUX #4

$24.00

SIERRA NEVADA #13

$24.00

#1 MOSQUITO

$24.00

COORS LITE #15

$22.00

#5 JUBLE

$24.00

#3 RPM

$24.00

ecliptic phaser #2

$24.00

Cider

$24.00

Beer Glass

Glass

$4.00

Wine

RED

CAB

$12.00

PINOT

$12.00

RED Blend

$10.00

WHITE

CHARD

$10.00

Rose'

$10.00

PINOT GRIS

$10.00

Bubbly

$8.00

Wine Bottle

Bottle of Red

$36.00

Bottle of White

$30.00

Bottle of Bubbly

$24.00

Coffee/Soda/CBD

NA BEVS

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

CBD

$8.00

NO CARD

Pre Auth

Gave card back

Paying cash

COVER CHARGE - ENTRY FEE

Standard Entry Fee - $10 Entertainment

Standard Entry $10

$10.00

Special Entry $15

$15.00

V.I.P. Entry $25

$25.00

Entry Fee #3

$20.00

Entry Fee / Musician Tip

Entry Fee TIP

$5.00

POP UP BAR

Canned CT

$9.00

Discount BTL

$3.00

Well CT

$6.00

SHAKER SALT

EVENT BAR

Canned CT

$6.00

Discount BTL

$3.00

Well CT

$9.00

Wine GL

$9.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The Same Old Live Music Venue You all know and Love, mixed with a Fresh New look, New Layout, Great New Food & Drink, under New Management

Location

456 N State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Breakside Brewery - Lake Oswego
orange starNo Reviews
120 A Avenue Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Duke's Public House - 506 A Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
506 A Avenue Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,109
333 S. State St., Suite M Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Five Spice Seafood + Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
315 1st Street. Suite 201 Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Sul Lago - Lake Oswego
orange starNo Reviews
315 1st Street, Suite 101 Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego
orange star4.6 • 1,007
380 First St Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Oswego

La Provence - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,700
16350 Boones Ferry Rd Lake Oswego, OR 97035
View restaurantnext
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,109
333 S. State St., Suite M Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego
orange star4.6 • 1,007
380 First St Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Oswego
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston