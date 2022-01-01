The Sandbar at Key Colony imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

The Sandbar At Key Colony - Ocean Pool Gazebo

review star

No reviews yet

235 Crandon Blvd

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Dirty Chips

$2.25

Guacamole

$11.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Tequenos

$9.95

Tuna Tataki

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Chips & Salsa

$9.95

Prosciutto & Brie

$22.95

Jamon Serrano & Manchego

$22.95

Fish Ceviche

$14.95

Mixed Ceviche

$17.95

Hearts of Palm Ceviche

$13.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Stone Crabs Claw

$14.00Out of stock

Hot Dog Esp

$4.00

Entree

Burger

$11.95

The Sandbar Burger

$15.95Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$15.95

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Lobster Bun

$27.95

Lobster B.L.T

$28.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Miguelito Sandwich

$16.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Kinki Sandwich

$16.95

Spanish Sandwich

$16.95

Chicken Club Wrap

$16.95

Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Prosciutto Sandwich

$16.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Salad

Burrata Salad

$14.95

Key Biscayne Summer Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Fresh Garden Salad

$14.95

Arugula Salad

$10.95

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.95

Strawberry Tart

$5.95Out of stock

Chocolate Tart

$5.95Out of stock

Rum Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Add On

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Prosciutto

$2.99

Lobster

$19.95

Chicken Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Seared Tuna

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Avocado Side

$1.25

Burger Patty

$6.99

Guacamole Side

$4.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Side Of Bacon

$1.50

Side Of Cheese

Misc Food

Side Salad Kb Small

$3.99

N/A DRINKS

COKE ZERO

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Regular COKE

$2.75

Sprite Zero

$2.75

SEAGRAM'S GINGER ALE

$2.75

Perrier

$3.00

Fever Tree GINGER BEER

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.00

305 Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Coconuts

$5.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Fiji Water 1 Liter

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Island Oasis

$5.95

Expresso

$2.50

Double Expresso

$2.95

Latte Large

$5.25

Cortadito

$3.10

Latte Medium

$3.75

orange juice

$2.75

cranberry juice

$2.75

Orangina

$3.00

San Benedetto Iced Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Slushy

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cold Press

$5.99

Honest Tea

$3.99

Fiji Water 1.5 Lit

$7.00

Water

Coffee’s

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$2.95

Cortadito

$2.75

Latte

$4.25

Americano

$3.25

Water

Sicker Box

World Cup 2022 Panini Box

$57.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

235 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Directions

Gallery
The Sandbar at Key Colony image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flour & Weirdoughs
orange star4.3 • 113
19 Harbor Drive Key Biscayne, FL 33149
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Go - Brickell
orange star4.6 • 621
40 SW 12th St Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Brickell)
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Brickell Avenue Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Doggis Arepa Bar - Coral Way
orange starNo Reviews
1246 Coral Way Miami, FL 33145
View restaurantnext
Cane A Sucre - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
21 NW Miami Court Miami, FL 33128
View restaurantnext
Grand Bay Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
901 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Key Biscayne

Costa Med
orange star4.8 • 270
260 Crandon Blvd Key Biscayne, FL 33149
View restaurantnext
Flour & Weirdoughs
orange star4.3 • 113
19 Harbor Drive Key Biscayne, FL 33149
View restaurantnext
Ristorante Forchetta
orange star4.8 • 74
260 Crandon Blvd STE 29-30 Key Biscayne, FL 33149
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Key Biscayne
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston