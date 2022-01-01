Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sandbox Rancho Mirage

review star

No reviews yet

72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Order Again

Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Tomato, Bacon, Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbs, Hard Boiled Egg with Buttermilk Dressing.

Fiesta Salad

$9.00

Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Red Onions, Romaine, Chipotle Dressing..

Taca Salad

$9.00

Shredded Cabbage, Romaine, Cream Fresca, Chipotle Aioli, Feather Jack Cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesano Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Croutons.

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Buttermilk Dressing, Red Onion.

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Lightly Toasted Sourdough and Homemade Potato Chips.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon and Homemade Potato Chips.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Tomato, Bacon, Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Homemade Potato Chips.

Cauliflower Steak Sandwich

Cauliflower Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Lightly Breaded Cauliflower Steak, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Homemade Potato Chips.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken, Brioche Bun, Chipotle Aioli, Chipotle Slaw, Homemade Potato Chips.

Protein Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Cheese, Cream Fresca, Corn, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Green or Red Salsa.

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$10.00

Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Cheese, Cream Fresca, Corn, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Green or Red Salsa.

Asada Bowl

Asada Bowl

$10.00

Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Cheese, Cream Fresca, Corn, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Green or Red Salsa.

Cauliflower Bowl

Cauliflower Bowl

$10.00

Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Cheese, Cream Fresca, Corn, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Green or Red Salsa.

Mushroom Bowl

$10.00

Street Tacos

Taca Taco Meal

Taca Taco Meal

$13.00

x3 Tacos, Shredded Cabbage, Chipotle Aioli, Cream Fresca, Rice, Beans, Cheese, 21oz Soft Drink, Salsa & Chips.

Quesa Taco Meal

Quesa Taco Meal

$12.00

Quesadillas Acting As Shells, Onion, Cilantro, Beans, Rice, Cheese, 21 oz Soft Drink, Home Made Chips & Salsa.

Classic Taco Meal

Classic Taco Meal

$11.00

x3 Tacos, Rice, Beans, Cheese, 21oz Soft Drink, Salsa & Chips.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

14' Tortilla, Cheese, Sautéed Shredded Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Crema Fresca and Your Choice Of meat.

Keto Taco

Keto Taco

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Shell, Cream Fresca, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Shredded Cabbage.

Classic Asada Taco

Classic Asada Taco

$3.00

Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.

Classic Chx Taco

Classic Chx Taco

$3.00

Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.

Classic Al Pastor Taco

Classic Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.

Classic Cauliflower Taco

Classic Cauliflower Taco

$3.00

Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.

Taca Asada Taco

Taca Asada Taco

$4.00

Shredded Cabbage, Crema Fresca, Chipotle Aioli, Feather Shredded Jack.

Taca ChxTaco

Taca ChxTaco

$4.00

Shredded Cabbage, Crema Fresca, Chipotle Aioli, Feather Shredded Jack.

Taca AlPastor Taco

Taca AlPastor Taco

$4.00

Shredded Cabbage, Crema Fresca, Chipotle Aioli, Feather Shredded Jack.

Taca Cauliflower Taco

Taca Cauliflower Taco

$4.00

Shredded Cabbage, Crema Fresca, Chipotle Aioli, Feather Shredded Jack.

Burritos

Beans, Cheese, Rice, Meat
Asada Burrito

Asada Burrito

$10.00

Cheese, Refried Beans, Rice, Sour Cream.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Cheese, Refried Beans, Rice, Sour Cream.

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.00

Cheese, Refried Beans, Rice, Sour Cream.

Cauliflower Burrito

Cauliflower Burrito

$10.00

Cheese, Refried Beans, Rice, Sour Cream.

Mushroom Burrito

$10.00

Sides

Side Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side Beans & Rice

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Quesadillas

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Caeser Dressing

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cauliflower

$1.50

Chicken

$3.00

Asada

$4.00

Al Pastor

$3.00

Crema Guac

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Fries

Asada Fries

$11.00

Al Pastor Fries

$11.00

Mushroom Fries

$11.00

Chicken Fries

$10.00

Taca Asada Fries

$11.00

Taca Al Pastor Fries

$11.00

Taca Mushroom Fries

$11.00

Taca Chicken Fries

$10.00

Tortas

Torta Asada

$10.00

Tortas Al Pastor

$10.00

Torta Chicken

$10.00

Torta Mushroom

$10.00

Nachos

Asada

$11.00

Al Pastor

$11.00

Chicken

$10.00

Mushroom

$11.00

Drinks

Dasani

$1.50

22oz Soft Drink

$3.00

32oz Soft Drink

$4.00

Glass Coca - Cola

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Strawberry

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Quick Bite

Fresh Guac & Homemade Chips

Fresh Guac & Homemade Chips

$6.00

Guacamole & Homemade Corn Chips (Gluten Free)

Salsa Fresca & Homemade Chips

Salsa Fresca & Homemade Chips

$4.00

Salsa & Homemade Corn Chips (Gluten Free)

Buttermilk Dill & Homemade Potato Chips

Buttermilk Dill & Homemade Potato Chips

$6.00

Buttermilk Dill Dressin & Homemade Potato Chips.

French Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Directions

The Sandbox image
The Sandbox image
The Sandbox image

