ThoroughBread - St. Elmo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
House-smoke meats, house-made sauces, on "The Best Bread in Texas" (Food & Wine, 2022). Self-service kiosk inside of Spokesman Coffee. Come on in and enjoy!
Location
440 E St. Elmo Rd A-2, Austin, TX 78745
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Ben White
No Reviews
500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurant
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin - 4327 South 1st Street
No Reviews
4327 South 1st Street Austin, TX 78745
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant