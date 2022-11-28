A map showing the location of The Sandwich ShopView gallery

The Sandwich Shop

23 MAIN ST

NASHUA, NH 03060

Popular Items

PARM CHICKEN PARM
La Cutlet
ONION STRINGS

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN

$7.49

HAND BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN, SWISS CHEESE AND HONEY MUSTARD SAUCE LETTUCE TOMATO ON A BRIOCHE ROLL

PARM CHICKEN PARM

PARM CHICKEN PARM

$7.49

HAND BATTERED CHICKEN CUTLET, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN ON A CIABATTA ROLL

C.B.R

C.B.R

$8.49

GRILLED CHICKEN, HOMEMADE RANCH, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A CIABATTA ROLL

BUFFALO SOLDIER

BUFFALO SOLDIER

$7.49

FRIED CHICKEN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE WITH OUR HOMEADE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING LETTUCE ON A BRIOCHE ROLL

La Cutlet

$6.99

Panko breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll

APPLE WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

Homemade white breast chicken salad tossed with diced apple, toasted walnut in a special dressing served with crisp romaine lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll

BURGERS

PLANE JANE BURGER

PLANE JANE BURGER

$7.49

Cheeseburger 6oz patty on a brioche roll. Build it your way or just have it plain!

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$8.49

Vermont aged cheddar cheese, crispy smoked bacon, 6oz patty on a brioche roll

Billy the Kid Burger

Billy the Kid Burger

$7.99

House BBQ sauce, Onion Strings cheese 6oz patty on a BRIOCHE ROLL

SHOP BURGER

SHOP BURGER

$7.99

6oz patty lettuce tomato onion strings cheese and shop sauce on a brioche roll

CLASSICS

We use boars head meats and cheeses
MEATBALL SMASH

MEATBALL SMASH

$7.49

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan cheese smashed on grilled ciabatta bread

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$6.99

FRESH MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL, ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATO, BALSAMIC REDUCTION, PESTO MAYO ON A GRILLED CIABATTA ROLL

TURKEY BACON SWISS

TURKEY BACON SWISS

$7.99

Oven gold sliced Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a ciabatta roll

NOTORIOUS B.L.T

NOTORIOUS B.L.T

$7.49

BACON LETTUCE TOMATO MAYO ON CIABATTA ROLL

ITALIAN COMBO

ITALIAN COMBO

$7.99

Genoa, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese (comes with the works) lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, roasted red peppers, oil and vinegar on ciabatta bread

MEDITERANEAN

$6.99

BABY SPINACH, TOMATO, BANANA PEPPERS, FETA RED ONIONS, KALAMATA OLIVES, PESTO MAYO ON A CIABBATA ROLL

ROCKY BALBOA

ROCKY BALBOA

$9.49

Our version of the philly cheese steak. House marinated charbroiled steak tips, pick your cheese and other toppings

TUNA SALAD

TUNA SALAD

$7.49

White albacore tuna in our special dressing, served with Crisp romaine lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta roll

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.59

Homemade hand cut fries, double fried.

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$2.99

Homemade potato with our house spice

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$2.99

Deep fried tater tots, Delicious

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99
ONION STRINGS

ONION STRINGS

$3.49

Homemade Onion Strings in our house batter!

SAUCES

Enjoy our homeade sauces on the side!

RANCH SAUCE

$0.75

Homeade buttermilk ranch

IDAHO FRY SAUCE

$0.75

Homemade french fry sauce great for any type of potato

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

House honey mustard sauce made with real honey

BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

House BBQ sauce made on the sweet side

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

Real blue cheese dressing made fresh in house

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEESE

EGG & CHEESE

$4.99

Two fried eggs with your choice of cheese on a croissant.

HAM EGG & CHEESE

HAM EGG & CHEESE

$5.99

Comes with Ham Two fried eggs with your choice of cheese on a croissant

BACON EGG & CHEESE

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$5.99

Comes with crispy bacon two fried eggs with your choice of cheese on a croissant

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

$5.99

Comes with Grilled sausage patty, Two fried eggs with your choice of cheese on a croissant

ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

Ice cream cookie

Ice cream cookie

$3.99

Homemade chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream. Yummy!

Brownie sandwich

Brownie sandwich

$3.99Out of stock

Homemade brownies with vanilla ice cream

Bottles

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.00
Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$3.00
Monster

Monster

$3.50
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$3.00
ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00
ICE COFFEE

ICE COFFEE

$3.75Out of stock

DUNKINS ORIGINAL ICE COFFEE

MOCHA ICE COFFEE

MOCHA ICE COFFEE

$3.75Out of stock

DUNKINS MOCHA ICE COFFEE

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock
Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.50

Poland spring water

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23 MAIN ST, NASHUA, NH 03060

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

