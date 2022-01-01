Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sea Casa

review star

No reviews yet

1014 S Westlake Blvd

#4

Westlake Village, CA 91361

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

La Bamba
California Burrito
Quesadillas

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burrito

$11.45

A large flour tortilla filled with eggs, sausage, bacon, cheese and pico de gallo.

California "BREAKFAST" Burrito

California "BREAKFAST" Burrito

$11.45

A large flour tortilla filled with eggs, Steak or Chicken, Homemade fries, cheese & pico de gallo.

Healthy & Fit Burrito

Healthy & Fit Burrito

$12.25

A whole wheat tortilla filled with egg whites, chicken or steak, brown rice, Mexican cheese and pico de gallo.

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.95

Flour Tortilla, Scrambled eggs, cheese and pico de gallo.

Kids Breakfast

$6.25

APPETIZERS

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.50

Jack & cheddar cheeses melted in a large tortilla.

Flautas

$8.70

Taquitos

$8.70

Nachos

$8.50

Homemade tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Asada Fries

$10.95

Small Asada fries

$7.95

Lrg Guac & Chips

$7.65

Sm Guac & Chips

$3.95

Chips & Salsa

$6.55

Appetizer Sampler

$8.70

A combination of our appetizer favorites: Quesadilla, flauta & taquito.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.80

Wheat tortilla stuffed with sauteed spinach, mushrooms and a blend of Queso fresco, Jack & Cheddar cheese.

Sm Chips

$1.50

Lrg Chips

$2.25

Extra large Chips

$4.50

SOUP / SANDWICHES

Cup Tortilla Soup

$3.65

Cup Tortilla Chicken Soup

$4.90

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$5.50

Bowl Tortilla Chicken Soup

$7.45

FAM Tortilla Soup

$11.00

FAM Tortilla Soup w/Chicken

$13.55

Chicken Torta

$11.25

Sliced Char grilled Chicken Breast on a toasted Mexican roll with no fat sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

Steak Torta

$11.25

Sliced Char grilled steak, on a toasted Mexican roll with no fat sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

Mexican Philly Torta

$11.25

Sautéed Onions, peppers and steak with melted cheese on a toasted Mexican roll.

Tofu Torta

$11.25

SALADS

Sea Casa Salad

$11.40

Romaine lettuce, chargrilled chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips & our own Mexican ranch dressing or Citrus vinaigrette.

Cabo Shrimp Salad

Cabo Shrimp Salad

$13.65

Grilled shrimp skewers, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, pepitas & our lime vinaigrette dressing.

Tostada Salad

$9.75

A giant flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, topped with fresh Mexican cheese & tortilla strips.

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$11.25

Organic Quinoa topped with black beans, avocado, red onions, cilantro and tomatoes.

SM Caesar Salad

$6.55

SM Green Salad

$6.55

TACOS

Lettuce,grilled tempeh in BBQ sauce topped with red onions on a corn tortilla.

Chicken Taco

$4.35

Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.

Steak Taco

$4.35

Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.

Tofu Taco

$4.35

Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.

Vegetarian Taco

$4.25

Soft corn tortilla with a mixture of grilled veggies, beans, cheese and onions.

Fish Taco

$4.80

Soft corn tortilla,Grilled fish, cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.

Tempura Fish Taco

$4.80

Soft flour tortilla,Tempura battered fish cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.

Shrimp Taco

$4.85

Soft corn tortilla,Grilled shrimp cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.80

Soft corn tortilla, sautéed peppers, onions, chicken, tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.

Steak Fajita Taco

$4.80

Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, steak and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.

Shrimp Fajita Taco

$4.95

Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.

Fish Fajita Taco

$4.90

Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, fish and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.

Enchilada

$4.50

A blue corn tortilla rolled & stuffed with cheese, chicken or steak and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce.

3 Street Tacos

3 Street Tacos

$7.55

small corn tortillas filled with chicken or steak, cilantro and onions.

3 Sriracha shrimp Street Tacos

$8.70

Small corn tortillas filled shrimp, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.

3 Sriracha Fish Street Tacos

$8.70

Small corn tortillas filled with Grilled Mahi mahi, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.

Sopes

$6.25

A thick puffy corn masa tortilla topped with sour cream, beans, enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. Choice of chicken, steak or veggies

BURRITOS

La Bamba

La Bamba

$11.45

Black or pinto beans, Mexican rice, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.45

Guacamole, Pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream and Home made Fries.

Healthy & Fit

Healthy & Fit

$12.25

A whole wheat tortilla filled with egg whites, brown rice, Mexican cheese and pico de gallo.

Big Wave

$13.65

Steak, shrimp, rice, black or pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Maliburrito

$11.85

Fish & shrimp, Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Burrito

$11.95

Shrimp, Black or pinto beans, guacamole, no fat sour cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo.

Fish Burrito

$11.80

Black or pinto beans,grilled fish, guacamole, no fat sour cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo.

Tempura Fish Burrito

$11.80

Black or pinto beans,Tempura battered fish, guacamole, no fat sour cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo.

Caesar Burrito

$11.45

Romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, chicken, rice, Mexican cheese in a whole wheat tortilla.

Fajita Burrito

$11.95

Sauteed peppers,onions and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.

Fish Fajita Burrito

$12.75

Sautéed peppers,onions, fish and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$12.75

Sautéed peppers,onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$11.25

Sauteed pepper, onions, zuchini and mushrooms with rice and Mexican cheese in a whole wheat tortilla.

Vegan Burrito

$11.85

Grilled veggies,guacamole, Tofu, black or pinto beans and brown rice in a whole wheat tortilla.

Quinoa Burrito

Quinoa Burrito

$11.25

Organic quinoa, fresh spinache, guacamole and black beans wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Bean & Cheese

$8.75

Black or pinto beans on a bed of melted cheese.

PLATTERS

Chargrilled Platter

$14.25

Char grilled Chicken or Steak, served with black beans, Mexican rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnish & your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.

Enchilada Platter

Enchilada Platter

$13.90

2 blue corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with your choice of cheese, chicken or steak. Served with black beans, Mexican rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnish

Taco Platter

$13.60

2 tacos chicken, steak, Tofu or veggies (fish or shrimp add$1.00). Served with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Fajita Platter

Fajita Platter

$14.75

Chicken or steak (Fish or shrimp add $1.00), Sautéed with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.

Vegetarian Enchilada Platter

$13.95

Two blue corn tortillas, rolled and stuffed with fresh sauteed spinach & mushrooms and a sprinkling of lowfat fresh Mexican cheese. Served with black beans, brown rice, guacamole, non fat sour cream and garnish.

Taquitos Ranchero Platter

$11.25

Three chicken taquitos topped with homemade enchilada sauce and fresh Mexican cheese, served with rice and beans.

Taco & Enchilada Platter

$13.75

1 Taco and 1 Enchilada of your choice (Fish or shrimp add $1.00) Served with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Taco Fajita platter

$14.00

Sub Salad

Substitute salad for rice and beans.

One Taco Platter

$8.50

1 taco chicken, steak, Tofu or veggies (fish or shrimp add$1.00). Served with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.

One Enchilada Platter

$8.95

1 blue corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with your choice of cheese,chicken or steak. Served with black beans, Mexican rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnish

SIDES

Sm Rice

$2.75

8 oz. bowl.

Lg Rice

$5.50

16 oz. bowl.

Family Size Rice

$8.75

32oz. Bowl.

Sm Brown Rice

$2.75

8 oz. bowl, Vegetarian, Vegan

Lg Brown Rice

$5.50

16 oz. bowl. Vegetarian/ Vegan.

Family Size Brown Rice

$8.75

32oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.

Sm Black

$2.75

8 oz. bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.

Lg Black

$5.50

16oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.

Family Size Black

$8.75

32oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.

Sm Pinto

$2.75

8oz.bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan

Lg Pinto

$5.50

16oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.

Family Size Pinto

$8.75

32oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.75

Sm Guacamole

$3.25

Lg Guacamole

$6.50

XLG Guacamole

$12.95

Side Salsa

$3.00

Large Side Salsa

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.50

Large Side Chicken

$13.00

Side Steak

$8.25

Side Shrimp

$6.25

Side Grilled Fish

$6.25

Side Tempura Fish

$6.25

Side Tofu

$5.75

Side Bacon

$5.50

Side Sausage

$5.50

Side Eggs

$4.95

Side sour cream

$1.75

Side non fat sour cream

$1.75

Side Cheese

$1.75

Side Quinoa

$3.00

Side Veggies

$4.25

Side lime Dressing (8 oz)

$3.50

Side of Chicken fajitas

$8.75

Side of steak fajitas

$8.75

KID’S MEAL

Jr. Taco

$6.25

Jr. Quesadilla

$6.25

Jr. Nacho

$6.25

Jr. Taquito

$6.25

Jr. Bean Cheese

$6.25

Jr. Bean/ cheese/ rice

$6.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

FRESH MEXICAN GRILL

Website

Location

1014 S Westlake Blvd, #4, Westlake Village, CA 91361

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
orange starNo Reviews
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12 Westlake, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way
orange starNo Reviews
160 Promenade Way Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Boccaccio's Restaurant - 32123 Lindero Canyon Rd
orange starNo Reviews
32123 Lindero Canyon Rd Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar - 32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109
orange starNo Reviews
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
MOUTHFUL EATERY
orange starNo Reviews
2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Oak & Iron
orange starNo Reviews
2967 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Westlake Village
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston