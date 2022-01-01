- Home
The Sea Casa
No reviews yet
1014 S Westlake Blvd
#4
Westlake Village, CA 91361
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with eggs, sausage, bacon, cheese and pico de gallo.
California "BREAKFAST" Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with eggs, Steak or Chicken, Homemade fries, cheese & pico de gallo.
Healthy & Fit Burrito
A whole wheat tortilla filled with egg whites, chicken or steak, brown rice, Mexican cheese and pico de gallo.
Breakfast Taco
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled eggs, cheese and pico de gallo.
Kids Breakfast
APPETIZERS
Quesadillas
Jack & cheddar cheeses melted in a large tortilla.
Flautas
Taquitos
Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Asada Fries
Small Asada fries
Lrg Guac & Chips
Sm Guac & Chips
Chips & Salsa
Appetizer Sampler
A combination of our appetizer favorites: Quesadilla, flauta & taquito.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
Wheat tortilla stuffed with sauteed spinach, mushrooms and a blend of Queso fresco, Jack & Cheddar cheese.
Sm Chips
Lrg Chips
Extra large Chips
SOUP / SANDWICHES
Cup Tortilla Soup
Cup Tortilla Chicken Soup
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Bowl Tortilla Chicken Soup
FAM Tortilla Soup
FAM Tortilla Soup w/Chicken
Chicken Torta
Sliced Char grilled Chicken Breast on a toasted Mexican roll with no fat sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Steak Torta
Sliced Char grilled steak, on a toasted Mexican roll with no fat sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Mexican Philly Torta
Sautéed Onions, peppers and steak with melted cheese on a toasted Mexican roll.
Tofu Torta
SALADS
Sea Casa Salad
Romaine lettuce, chargrilled chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips & our own Mexican ranch dressing or Citrus vinaigrette.
Cabo Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp skewers, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, pepitas & our lime vinaigrette dressing.
Tostada Salad
A giant flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, topped with fresh Mexican cheese & tortilla strips.
Quinoa Bowl
Organic Quinoa topped with black beans, avocado, red onions, cilantro and tomatoes.
SM Caesar Salad
SM Green Salad
TACOS
Chicken Taco
Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Steak Taco
Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Tofu Taco
Soft corn tortilla, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Vegetarian Taco
Soft corn tortilla with a mixture of grilled veggies, beans, cheese and onions.
Fish Taco
Soft corn tortilla,Grilled fish, cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.
Tempura Fish Taco
Soft flour tortilla,Tempura battered fish cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.
Shrimp Taco
Soft corn tortilla,Grilled shrimp cabbage, no fat sour cream sauce & pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Taco
Soft corn tortilla, sautéed peppers, onions, chicken, tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
Steak Fajita Taco
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, steak and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
Shrimp Fajita Taco
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
Fish Fajita Taco
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, fish and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
Enchilada
A blue corn tortilla rolled & stuffed with cheese, chicken or steak and topped with our homemade enchilada sauce.
3 Street Tacos
small corn tortillas filled with chicken or steak, cilantro and onions.
3 Sriracha shrimp Street Tacos
Small corn tortillas filled shrimp, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.
3 Sriracha Fish Street Tacos
Small corn tortillas filled with Grilled Mahi mahi, pickled red onions and sriracha sauce.
Sopes
A thick puffy corn masa tortilla topped with sour cream, beans, enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo. Choice of chicken, steak or veggies
BURRITOS
La Bamba
Black or pinto beans, Mexican rice, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
California Burrito
Guacamole, Pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream and Home made Fries.
Healthy & Fit
A whole wheat tortilla filled with egg whites, brown rice, Mexican cheese and pico de gallo.
Big Wave
Steak, shrimp, rice, black or pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Maliburrito
Fish & shrimp, Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, Black or pinto beans, guacamole, no fat sour cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo.
Fish Burrito
Black or pinto beans,grilled fish, guacamole, no fat sour cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo.
Tempura Fish Burrito
Black or pinto beans,Tempura battered fish, guacamole, no fat sour cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo.
Caesar Burrito
Romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, chicken, rice, Mexican cheese in a whole wheat tortilla.
Fajita Burrito
Sauteed peppers,onions and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
Fish Fajita Burrito
Sautéed peppers,onions, fish and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Sautéed peppers,onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
Vegetarian Burrito
Sauteed pepper, onions, zuchini and mushrooms with rice and Mexican cheese in a whole wheat tortilla.
Vegan Burrito
Grilled veggies,guacamole, Tofu, black or pinto beans and brown rice in a whole wheat tortilla.
Quinoa Burrito
Organic quinoa, fresh spinache, guacamole and black beans wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Bean & Cheese
Black or pinto beans on a bed of melted cheese.
PLATTERS
Chargrilled Platter
Char grilled Chicken or Steak, served with black beans, Mexican rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnish & your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.
Enchilada Platter
2 blue corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with your choice of cheese, chicken or steak. Served with black beans, Mexican rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnish
Taco Platter
2 tacos chicken, steak, Tofu or veggies (fish or shrimp add$1.00). Served with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Fajita Platter
Chicken or steak (Fish or shrimp add $1.00), Sautéed with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.
Vegetarian Enchilada Platter
Two blue corn tortillas, rolled and stuffed with fresh sauteed spinach & mushrooms and a sprinkling of lowfat fresh Mexican cheese. Served with black beans, brown rice, guacamole, non fat sour cream and garnish.
Taquitos Ranchero Platter
Three chicken taquitos topped with homemade enchilada sauce and fresh Mexican cheese, served with rice and beans.
Taco & Enchilada Platter
1 Taco and 1 Enchilada of your choice (Fish or shrimp add $1.00) Served with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Taco Fajita platter
Sub Salad
Substitute salad for rice and beans.
One Taco Platter
1 taco chicken, steak, Tofu or veggies (fish or shrimp add$1.00). Served with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo.
One Enchilada Platter
1 blue corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with your choice of cheese,chicken or steak. Served with black beans, Mexican rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnish
SIDES
Sm Rice
8 oz. bowl.
Lg Rice
16 oz. bowl.
Family Size Rice
32oz. Bowl.
Sm Brown Rice
8 oz. bowl, Vegetarian, Vegan
Lg Brown Rice
16 oz. bowl. Vegetarian/ Vegan.
Family Size Brown Rice
32oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.
Sm Black
8 oz. bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.
Lg Black
16oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.
Family Size Black
32oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.
Sm Pinto
8oz.bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan
Lg Pinto
16oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.
Family Size Pinto
32oz. Bowl. Vegetarian/ vegan.
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Flour Tortillas
Sm Guacamole
Lg Guacamole
XLG Guacamole
Side Salsa
Large Side Salsa
Side Chicken
Large Side Chicken
Side Steak
Side Shrimp
Side Grilled Fish
Side Tempura Fish
Side Tofu
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Eggs
Side sour cream
Side non fat sour cream
Side Cheese
Side Quinoa
Side Veggies
Side lime Dressing (8 oz)
Side of Chicken fajitas
Side of steak fajitas
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
FRESH MEXICAN GRILL
1014 S Westlake Blvd, #4, Westlake Village, CA 91361