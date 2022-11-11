Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sea Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3242 Old Pickett Rd

Fairfax, VA 22031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

FISH CEVICHE MEXICAN STYLE

$16.00

Tilapia cured in fresh citrus juices served on a lettuce leaf accompanied with a serving of sweet potato and a tostada.

RAW OYSTERS

$11.00+

½ dozen or a full dozen (12) oysters served with limes, our signature cocktail sauce, and hot sauce.

CALAMARI FRITTI

$15.00

Fried calamari served with marinara sauce.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00

Served in a glass, prawns are shelled and cooked in our signature cocktail sauce. Served with crackers.

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00+

Your choice of 8 bone-in or boneless chicken wings served with celery and carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Choice of: Mild, Buffalo, BBQ.

NACHOS

$11.00

Heated tortilla chips slathered with refried beans; melted nacho cheese; jalapeño peppers; and sour cream. Add guacamole for $2 extra.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00

Mozzarella cheese, seasoned, battered, and fried to golden perfection. Served with marinara sauce.

SWEET VIDALIA ONION RINGS

$10.00

Onions fried and battered with delicious spices. Served with house sauce.

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$10.00

PERUVIAN CEVICHE, FISH

$18.00

CEVICHE MIXTO CAMARONES Y PESCADO

$20.00

Pescado a la plancha

$17.00

Mojarra Frita Entera

$18.00

Caldo de marisco

$22.00

Caldo de camarón

$18.00

Caldo de mojarra entera

$18.00

Tostada de pulpo

$13.00

Red snapper Frito Entero

$25.00

Causa de pollo

$12.00

Pollo con tajadas

$16.00

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

Apollo Saltado

$17.00

Bistec a lo Pobre

$18.00

Chaufa de Marisco

$17.00

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

LEMONADE

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$4.00

CAN, COCA COLA

$3.00

CAN, SPRITE

$3.00

CAN, DIET COKE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

RED BULL

$5.00

BOTTLE WATER VOSS 850ML

$10.00

HORCHATA

$3.50

BOTTLE WATER REGULAR

$4.00

Coca- Cola Products

$3.00

LIQUOR

Fernet

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

Bols Amareto

$8.00

Grand Manier

$11.00

Hpnotiq

$11.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Guaro

Agua Ardiente

$7.00

Piña Volcán

$25.00

Happy Hour Beer

Miller

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Draft

$5.00

Cristal

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Pasifico Special

$2.00

Happy Hour Cocktail

Margarita

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Blue Sea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3242 Old Pickett Rd, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sous Chef Meals
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Pickett Road Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
TeaDM Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
9416 Fairfax blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
CupCakes & Beyond
orange star4.4 • 465
9540 Lee Highway Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,764
9401 Lee Hwy Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
9528 Lee Highway Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Chicka Loca
orange starNo Reviews
9123 Lee Hwy Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairfax

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,764
9401 Lee Hwy Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
U-SA Thai Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,903
11270 James Swart Cir Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
District Dumplings - Fairfax
orange star4.2 • 1,530
2985 District Ave,Ste 110 Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada - Mosaic District
orange star4.3 • 1,416
2911 District Ave Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Blue Iguana - Neighborhood Favorite
orange star4.1 • 1,253
12727 Shoppes Lane Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
orange star4.4 • 851
10824 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfax
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston