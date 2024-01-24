- Home
Secret Stash Pizza
303 Elk Avenue
Crested Butte, CO 81224
Food
APPS
- Garlic Bread$9.00
Our garlic bread is soft and chewy, brushed with garlic butter, baked in the pizza oven and served with a side of marinara
- Mega Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Perfectly baked in our pizza oven, crispy brown on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Served with whole grain mustard
- Crack Fries$12.00
Fries tossed in Parmesan, green onions, white truffle oil, and cracked black pepper. Served with our secret sticky icky sauce
- Plain Fries$9.00
- Fried Pickle Spears$11.00
Served with peppercorn ranch dipping sauce
- Fried Ravioli$12.00
Served with marinara dipping sauce
- Mozzarella Stix$12.00
Served with marinara dipping sauce
- Buffalo Wings$18.00
Our take on the original - medium spice
- Crack Wings$20.00
Tossed in Parmesan, green onions, white truffle oil, and cracked black pepper. Served with our secret sticky icky sauce
- Stash Wings$18.00
Voted best wings since 2002. Housemade Asian BBQ sauce, topped with sesame seeds and green onions
- Plain Wings$18.00
No Buffalo Wing Sauce
SALAD
- Burrata Salad$16.00
Grande burrata is fior di latte (flower of milk) filled with sweet cream, tender strands of fresh mozzarella and a touch of sea salt. Served on a bed of fresh greens with marinated and roasted tomatoes, pine nuts, fresh basil and cracked black pepper, bals
- Liza's Roughage$16.00
Spring greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, grilled chicken, hard cooked egg, penne pasta, sunflower seeds, and croutons, with a side of creamy garlic Parmesan dressing
- The Franger$15.00
Fresh mixed greens, red quinoa, fresh blueberries, diced pecans, dried cranberries, served with a side of poppy seed dressing (dressing not vegan)
- Rupee$12.00
Spring greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onion, dried cranberries, and toasted pumpkin seeds, with a side of champagne vinaigrette
- Dolmas$15.00
Little bites of heaven! A great vegan appetizer made from tender vine leaves wrapped into little rolls and stuffed with rice and fresh Mediterranean herbs. Served cold on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes and a fresh lemon slice
- Salad Wheel Meat$22.00
A selection of salad fixins for the table. Choose either meat or veggie. Comes with fresh spring greens
- Salad Wheel Veggie$22.00
PIZZA
- 12" BYO Pizza$15.00
Sauce and grande ™ mozzarella are included
- 12" Asher's Pie$24.00
BBQ and chipotle base, Cheddar, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and grilled chicken
- 12" Booty Call$34.00
Meat and cheese and then more meat and more cheese and then more meat and more cheese and more meat
- 12" Buddha's Belly$24.00
Peanut coconut curry base, mozzarella, broccoli, red onion, bell pepper, shredded carrot, cilantro, chopped peanuts, sweet Thai chili sauce and a lime crown. Choice of chicken or tofu
- 12" You're Driving Me Caprese (VEG)$24.00
Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, salt and pepper crust, with fresh basil, pickled red onions and balsamic reduction
- 12" Gertrude's Veggie Delight$24.00
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, asiago, basil, grape tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, and white onions
- 12" Hamptons$24.00
Olive oil base, mozzarella, prosciutto, lemon-pepper crust, garnished with arugula, shaved Parmesan, and a lemon crown
- 12" Mac Daddy$24.00
Thousand Island dressing, mozzarella, Cheddar, shaved steak, white onions, topped with cool lettuce and pickles, on a sesame seed crust
- 12" Meatball Pie$24.00
Traditional sauce, meatballs, roasted garlic, white onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, asiago, provolone, and a little extra sauce
- 12" Notorious F.I.G.$24.00
Blue cheese crumble base, asiago, mozzarella, prosciutto, black mission figs, truffle oil
- 12" Pinhead Pesto$24.00
Pesto base with mozzarella, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted red peppers. Choice of chicken or tofu
- 12" Spicy Wais$24.00
Traditional sauce, sriracha swirl, mozzarella, pepperoni, minced garlic, cilantro, grape tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños
- 12" Texas Biggin$24.00
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, white onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
- 12" The Killa Vegan$24.00
- 12" Where's the Beef? (VEG)$24.00
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, asiago, minced garlic, red onions, mushrooms, black mission figs, & basil, topped with a balsamic reduction, and truffle oil
- 12" Vegan Biggin'$24.00
Traditional sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, white onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
- 16" BYO Pizza$20.00
Sauce and grande ™ mozzarella are included
- 16" Asher's Pie$34.00
BBQ and chipotle base, Cheddar, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and grilled chicken
- 16" Booty Call$44.00
Meat and cheese and then more meat and more cheese and then more meat and more cheese and more meat
- 16" Buddha's Belly$34.00
Peanut coconut curry base, mozzarella, broccoli, red onion, bell pepper, shredded carrot, cilantro, chopped peanuts, sweet Thai chili sauce and a lime crown. Choice of chicken or tofu
- 16" You're Driving Me Caprese (VEG)$34.00
Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, salt and pepper crust, with fresh basil, pickled red onions and balsamic reduction
- 16" Gertrude's Veggie Delight$34.00
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, asiago, basil, grape tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, and white onions
- 16" Hamptons$34.00
Olive oil base, mozzarella, prosciutto, lemon-pepper crust, garnished with arugula, shaved Parmesan, and a lemon crown
- 16" Mac Daddy$34.00
Thousand Island dressing, mozzarella, Cheddar, shaved steak, white onions, topped with cool lettuce and pickles, on a sesame seed crust
- 16" Meatball Pie$34.00
Traditional sauce, meatballs, roasted garlic, white onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, asiago, provolone, and a little extra sauce
- 16" Notorious F.I.G.$34.00
Blue cheese crumble base, asiago, mozzarella, prosciutto, black mission figs, truffle oil
- 16" Pinhead Pesto$34.00
Pesto base with mozzarella, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted red peppers. Choice of chicken or tofu
- 16" Spicy Wais$34.00
Traditional sauce, sriracha swirl, mozzarella, pepperoni, minced garlic, cilantro, grape tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños
- 16" Texas Biggin$34.00
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, white onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
- 16" The Killa Vegan$34.00
- 16" Where's the Beef? (VEG)$34.00
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, asiago, minced garlic, red onions, mushrooms, black mission figs, & basil, topped with a balsamic reduction, and truffle oil
- 16" Vegan Biggin'$34.00
Traditional sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, white onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
- Gluten Free BYO Pizza$17.00
- Gluten Free Asher's Pie$26.00
BBQ and chipotle base, Cheddar, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and grilled chicken
- Gluten Free Booty Call$36.00
Meat and cheese and then more meat and more cheese and then more meat and more cheese and more meat
- Gluten Free Buddha's Belly$26.00
Peanut coconut curry base, mozzarella, broccoli, red onion, bell pepper, shredded carrot, cilantro, chopped peanuts, sweet Thai chili sauce and a lime crown. Choice of chicken or tofu
- Gluten Free You're Driving Me Caprese (VEG)$26.00
Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, salt and pepper crust, with fresh basil, pickled red onions and balsamic reduction
- Gluten Free Gertrude's Veggie Delight$26.00
- Gluten Free Hamptons$26.00
- Gluten Free Mac Daddy$26.00
- Gluten Free Meatball Pie$26.00
Traditional sauce, meatballs, roasted garlic, white onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, asiago, provolone, and a little extra sauce
- Gluten Free Notorious F.I.G.$26.00
Blue cheese crumble base, asiago, mozzarella, prosciutto, black mission figs, truffle oil
- Gluten Free Pinhead Pesto$26.00
Pesto base with mozzarella, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted red peppers. Choice of chicken or tofu
- Gluten Free Spicy Wais$26.00
Traditional sauce, sriracha swirl, mozzarella, pepperoni, minced garlic, cilantro, grape tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños
- Gluten Free Texas Biggin$26.00
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, white onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
- Gluten Free The Killa Vegan$26.00
- Gluten Free Where's the Beef? (VEG)$26.00
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, asiago, minced garlic, red onions, mushrooms, black mission figs, & basil, topped with a balsamic reduction, and truffle oil
- Gluten Free Vegan Biggin'$26.00
Traditional sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, white onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
PASTA
- Pesto Pasta Bowl$19.00
Pesto, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers
- Stash Bowl$19.00
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta, and fresh mozzarella
- Veggie Delight Bowl$19.00
Traditional sauce, mozzarella, asiago, basil, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions
- Thai Buddha Bowl$19.00
Thai peanut coconut curry sauce, mozzarella, red onion, broccoli, bell pepper, shredded carrot, cilantro, sweet Thai chili sauce, chopped peanuts and a lime crown
- BYOP$12.00
KIDS
- Pasta + Butter$8.00
Buttered penne pasta noodles.
- Pasta + Marinara$8.00
Penne pasta served with our traditional marinara.
- Pasta + Marinara & Meatballs$9.00
Penne pasta served with house marinara and meatballs.
- Kid Garlic Bread$2.00
A smaller portion of our garlic bread.
- Kid Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.00
A smaller portion of our cheesy garlic bread.
SIDES
- (Side) Ranch Dressing$1.50
- (Side) Sticky Icky$2.00
- (Side) Red Sauce$1.50
- (Side) Beer Cheese$3.00
- (Side) Grilled Chicken$4.00
- (Side) Meatball$4.00
- (Side) Mixed Greens$5.00
- (Side) Chips$4.00
- (Side) Pickle Spear$1.00
- (Side) 1000 Island Dressing$1.00
- (Side) Balsamic Reduction$2.00
- (Side) Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.00
- (Side) Buffalo Wing Sauce$1.00
- (Side) BBQ Sauce$1.00
- (Side) Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.00
- (Side) Champagne Vinaigrette$1.00
- (Side) Bleu Cheese Crumbles$1.50
- (Side) Garlic Butter$1.50
- (Side) Garlic Parmesan Dressing$1.00
- (Side) Honey$1.50
- (Side) Jalapeno$1.00
- (Side) Olive Oil$1.00
- (Side) Pesto$2.00
- (Side) Peppercorn Ranch$1.50
- (Side) Poppyseed Dressing$1.00
- (Side) Truffle Oil$3.00
- (Side) 12" Dough Ball$6.00
- (Side) 16" Dough Ball$8.00
Retail
- Stash Tee Shirt$28.00
- Stash Tee Shirt XXL$30.00
- $10 Skull Promo Tee Shirt$10.00
- $12 Skull Promo Tee Shirt XXL$12.00
- Golf Polo Shirt$35.00
- Specialty Tee Vintage Tee Shirt$35.00
- 1/4 Zip Pullover Fleece$80.00
- Secret Stash Hoodie$40.00
- Secret Stash Hat$35.00
- Secret Stash Beanie$20.00
- Secret Stash Visor$25.00
- $15 Mountain Hat
- Secret Stash Socks$15.00
- Baby Onsie$20.00
- Stash Tee Shirt Toddler$20.00
- Secret Stash Buff$15.00
- Secret Stash Face Mask$5.00
- $1 Sticker$1.00
- $3 Sticker$3.00
- $5 Sticker$5.00
- $10 Sticker$10.00
- Secret Stash Patch$5.00
- Stash Coffee Mug$12.00
- Stash Pint Glass$10.00
- Stash Shot Glass$10.00
- Pizza Blanket$30.00
- Small Plush Bear$15.00
- Large Plush Bear$25.00
- Stash Tote Bag$20.00
- Prayer Flag$25.00
- Stash Paddle Ball$5.00
- Crested Butte Book$26.95
- Chocolate Pizza$20.00
- $15 Chocolate Pizza$15.00
- Sendy Hot Sauce$8.00
- Fig Syrup$25.00
- 14" Handmade Pizza Board$110.00
- 18" Handmade Pizza Board$135.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
303 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte, CO 81224