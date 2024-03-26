The Selene | To- go Exterior Coffee Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Selene by OVA wants to brighten up your day with simply providing convenience with our 'Walk-up To-go Coffee Bar', amazing quality tasting coffee, and at an affordable price.
Location
1317 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yaso Jamaican Grill - 1501 Prospect St.
5.0 • 66
1501 Prospect St. Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis