Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Service Station Jamestown

review star

No reviews yet

18242 Main Street

Jamestown, CA 95327

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Service Station Burger

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

FOOD

Starters

Gourmet Cheese Board

Gourmet Cheese Board

$20.00

Chef's choice of cheeses and seasonal accompaniments. Depending on availability, may contain dried fruits, candied nuts, pickled veggies, jam, honey, fresh fruit. Includes warm grilled baguette. Add cured meat or smoked salmon when available.

Appetizer Vegetable

$10.00

Grilled, seasonal veggie.

Roasted Shrimp

$16.00

Pan-seared shrimp drenched in a rich & spicy tomato-garlic shrimp stock sauce. Served with warm, grilled baguette.

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Gorgonzola Bread

$13.00

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Turkey Meatballs

$16.00

Flavored Fries

$8.00
Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Giant Bavarian pretzel served with Beer cheese and whole grain mustard.

Full Nacho Fries

$16.00

Half Nacho Fries

$10.00

Appetizer Onion Rings

$9.00
Salmon Crostini

Salmon Crostini

$11.00Out of stock

House-smoked salmon mixed with shallots and aioli. Served over warm toasted baguette and topped with pickled red onion.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$16.00Out of stock

House-made seared crab cakes with both lump and claw meat. Served over lemon-caper aioli and topped with pickled red onion.

Salads

Spinach Salad

$12.00+

Caesar Salad

$11.00+

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.00

Mixed Greens

$11.00+

Farro Salad

$15.00+

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Applewood Bacon Sandwich

$15.00

Service Station Burger

$17.00

Pastrami Sliders

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

French Dip

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Polish Boy

$17.00

Entrees

Split Ribeye - Certified Angus Beef 16 oz

$45.00

Filet - Certified Angus Beef 8 oz.

$39.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Marsala Chicken

$19.00

Herbed Chicken

$19.00

Porterhouse 22 oz

$53.00

3 Cheese Ravioli Portabella

$19.00

Sides

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Side Au Jus

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon 3 slices

$3.00

Side Baguette Slices 4

$1.00

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Beer Cheese Large

$1.75

Side Beer Cheese Small

$1.00

Side Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Carrot Jam

$1.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Creamy Horseradish

$0.75

Side Farro Salad

$6.00

Side French Fries

$5.00+

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side Garlic Bread

$6.00

Side Grilled Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Herbed Butter

$1.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Peppercorn

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Pulled Pork

$7.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Red Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salami

$3.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Straight Horseradish

$0.75

Side Tartar

$0.75

Side Veggie

$5.00

Split Plate

$3.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Dessert

Turtle Lava Cake

$8.00

Bananas Foster

$8.00

Choc Lava

$8.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Adult / HARD Rootbeer Float

$9.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Milkshake

$7.00

Kids Root Beer Float

$7.00

Affogato

$7.00

Lemon Berry Cherry Crisp

$8.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$14.00

DRINKS

Wine

Chardonnay - House

$20.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - House

$20.00+

Merlot - House

$20.00+

Pinot Noir - House

$20.00+

OZV Zinfandel - House

$22.00+

Raeburn, Russian River Chardonnay

$34.00+

Hess Chardonnay

$28.00+

Buena Vista Chardonnay

$34.00+

Brut, Le Grand Courtage

$28.00+

Prosecco, Caposaldo

$28.00+

Brut, Luc Belaire, bottle

$48.00

Mimosa

$7.00+

Brut, Wycliff, bottle

$15.00

Sparkling, Domaine Carneros

$40.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Pomelo

$26.00+

Pinot Grigio, Terra D'Oro

$28.00+

Riesling, SeaGlass

$26.00+

Conundrum White Blend

$26.00+

Avalon Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00+

BTL St. Francis, Sonoma

$36.00

Austerity, Paso Robles

$28.00+

Ryder Cabernet

$28.00+

Mossback Cabernet

$40.00+

BV Cabernet

$48.00+

Dauo Cabernet

$15.00+

Raeburn Cabernet

$14.00+

Zinfandel, Klinker

$32.00+

BTL

$29.00

BTL Merlot, CaMomi, Napa Valley

$27.00

Red Blend, Joel Gott, Columbia Valley

$28.00+

1,000 Zinfandel

$28.00+

District 7 Pinot

$26.00+

Port, Terra de Oro

$8.00+

Michele Chiarlo D'Asti

$45.00+

Daou Pinot

$48.00+

Daou Red Blend

$48.00+

J Lohr Merlot

$9.00+

Ryder Merlot

$9.00+

Bonanza by Caymus

$14.00+

Raeburn Pinot

$11.00+

Gianelli Montepulciano

$45.00+

Gianelli Petite Sirah

$13.00+

Gianelli Pinot Grigio

$27.00+

Inner Sanctum Peachy

$27.00+

Inner Sanctum Red Blend

$45.00+

Gianelli Nino

$13.00+

Pomegranate Sparkle

$27.00+

Wine flight

$14.00

Daou Rose

$34.00+

Caymus

$150.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$80.00

Rosé Day Owl

$28.00+

Daou Rose

$34.00+

White Zinfandel, Buehler

$21.00+Out of stock

White Zin, Canyon Road

$7.00+

White

$5.00

Red

$5.00

Beer

Calculated Madness

$7.00

Mind Circus

$7.00

Bees Honey

$7.00

Karate In the Garage Last Call

$8.00

Hop Craze #2 New Glory

$8.00

1871

$8.00

ApresCote Wheat

$7.00

Cow Trippin'

$7.00

Pliny the Elder Russian River

$8.00

Who Pumped Ethyl Draft

$7.00

Cream Ale Bear Tent

$7.00

Bluebird Daze

$7.00

New Glory Sour

$8.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$7.00

Abita Bock Bottle

$4.00+

Bud Bottle

$3.00+

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00+

Coors Banquet Bottle

$5.00+

Corona Bottle

$5.00+

Pacifico Bottle

$5.00+

RR Citra Flash Mob Bottle

$10.00+

RR Mosaic Bottle

$9.00+

RR Pliny Bottle

$9.00+

RR STS Pilsner Bottle

$9.00+

RR Velvet Glow Bottle

$9.00+

Stella Bottle

$5.00+

RR Blind Pig

$9.00+

Coors Light Can

$5.00

Who Pumped Ethyl

$7.00+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Montucky

$30.00+

Cali Lemon Chill

$5.00+

Cali Tangerine

$5.00+

Cali Blood Orange

$5.00+

Cerveza Murrieta

$7.00+

Cryoclock

$7.00+

Hop Wash

$7.00+

Premium Pilsner

$7.00+

Kolsch

$7.00

Sonic Bender

$7.00+

Vanilla Milk Bean Stout

$7.00+Out of stock

Honey Babies

$7.00+

Dump Truck of the Gods

$7.00+

Taco Truck

$7.00+

Therapist

$10.00+

50/50 Sour

$7.00+

Beersert

$7.00+

Space Cowboy

$7.00+

Made in the IPA

$7.00+

50/50 Pineapple

$7.00+

1871

$7.00+

Wrecker

$7.00+

Who Pumped Ethyl Can

$7.00+

Hella Stoked

$7.00+Out of stock

Karate in the Garage

Golden Oakie

$7.00+

Baked Apple Pie

$7.00+

Blackberry Sour

$7.00+

Blunt Object

$7.00+

Draught

$7.00+

Nitro Coffee

$7.00+

Indigeny Apple

$6.00

Indigeny Blackberry

$6.00

Sincere Hibiscus

$7.00Out of stock

Cali Wild Berry

$5.00

Cali Ruby Grapefruit

$5.00

Cali Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Mojito

$6.00+

Purple Haze

$6.00+

Cali Mule

$6.00+

Blood Orange Mimosa

$6.00+

Island Vibes

$6.00+

Peachy Tea

$6.00+

Bluebird Day

$6.00+

NA Strawberry Nojito

$6.00+Out of stock

Apple Lime Jasmine

$7.00+

Ginger Lime Rosehips

$7.00+

Grapefruit Hibiscus

$7.00+

Lemon Maple

$7.00+

Orange Pom Beet

$7.00+

Passion Blood Orange

$7.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00+

Hibiscus Lemonade

$7.00+

Cherry Limeade

$7.00+

Peach Iced Tea

$7.00+

Sam Adams Just the Haze

$5.00+

Coors Edge

$5.00+

Guiness NA Stout

$5.00+

Lagunitas IPNA

$5.00+

Hopwater

$5.00+Out of stock

Raspberry Gose

$5.00+

Blood Orange IPA

$5.00+

Oatmeal Dark

$5.00+

IPA

$5.00+

Peanut Stout

$5.00+

Mexican Lager

$7.00+

Citrus IPA

$7.00+

New England IPA

$7.00+

West Coast

$5.00+

Hazy

$5.00+

IPA

$5.00+

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Mocha

$4.00

Latte

$3.75

Caramel Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Espresso

$2.95

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$3.50

Add Shot

$0.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.75

Kids Roy Rogers

$2.75

Hop Water

$5.00

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Mist Twist

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Small Sparkling

$3.25Out of stock

Large Sparkling

$6.50

Small Still Water

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

OJ

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Kids OJ

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Crystal Geyser

$1.00

Energy

Cosmic Stardust Alani Nu

$5.00

Cherry Slush Alani Nu

$5.00

Blue Slush Alani Nu

$5.00

Kids

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids OJ

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.75

Kids Roy Rogers

$2.75

Service Station GEAR

Clothing

RWB Tank Top

$20.00

Original Red White & Blue Logo Tank Top.

RWB T-Shirt

$25.00

RWB Pocket Shirt

$25.00

RWB Long Sleeve Shirt

$32.00

RWB Hoodie Sweatshirt

$45.00

RWB XXL Hoodie

$49.00

6004 Bella Short

$22.00

8413 Ladies

$22.00

9002 Crewneck

$40.00

DM130 Uni Short

$22.00

DM132 Uni Long

$28.00

DT8100 Hood

$43.00

PRM2500Z CaliHood

$65.00

SS4500Z Zip

$50.00

Merchandise

Sticker

$3.00

Pint Logo Glass

$7.00

Empty Growler

$10.00

Hats

Snapback Hat

Snapback Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy great food and wonderful service in the warm, friendly atmosphere of a 125 year old building and amazing beer garden.

Website

Location

18242 Main Street, Jamestown, CA 95327

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Armory
orange starNo Reviews
208 S Green St. Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurantnext
El Arroyo Cantina 2
orange starNo Reviews
110 S. Washington St. Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurantnext
Servente's Saloon - 64 S. Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
64 S. Washington Street Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurantnext
Flappy's Pizza Co. - Sonora, Ca
orange starNo Reviews
123 S Washington St Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurantnext
Claudia's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
900 Mono Way Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurantnext
Sonora Squeeze Burger
orange starNo Reviews
13791 Mono Way Sonoroa, CA 95370
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jamestown
Sonora
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Oakdale
review star
No reviews yet
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Modesto
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston