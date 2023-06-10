The Service Station Jamestown
No reviews yet
18242 Main Street
Jamestown, CA 95327
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Starters
Gourmet Cheese Board
Chef's choice of cheeses and seasonal accompaniments. Depending on availability, may contain dried fruits, candied nuts, pickled veggies, jam, honey, fresh fruit. Includes warm grilled baguette. Add cured meat or smoked salmon when available.
Appetizer Vegetable
Grilled, seasonal veggie.
Roasted Shrimp
Pan-seared shrimp drenched in a rich & spicy tomato-garlic shrimp stock sauce. Served with warm, grilled baguette.
Garlic Bread
Gorgonzola Bread
Soft Pretzels
Fried Calamari
Quesadilla
Turkey Meatballs
Flavored Fries
Bavarian Pretzel
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with Beer cheese and whole grain mustard.
Full Nacho Fries
Half Nacho Fries
Appetizer Onion Rings
Salmon Crostini
House-smoked salmon mixed with shallots and aioli. Served over warm toasted baguette and topped with pickled red onion.
Crab Cakes
House-made seared crab cakes with both lump and claw meat. Served over lemon-caper aioli and topped with pickled red onion.
Salads
Sandwiches
Entrees
Sides
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
Side Au Jus
Side Avocado
Side Bacon 3 slices
Side Baguette Slices 4
Side BBQ
Side Beer Cheese Large
Side Beer Cheese Small
Side Burger Patty
Side Carrot Jam
Side Cheese
Side Cole Slaw
Side Creamy Horseradish
Side Farro Salad
Side French Fries
Side Fresh Jalapenos
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Garlic Bread
Side Grilled Jalapenos
Side Herbed Butter
Side Onion Rings
Side Peppercorn
Side Pickled Jalapenos
Side Pulled Pork
Side Ranch
Side Red Roasted Potatoes
Side Salad
Side Salami
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Steak
Side Straight Horseradish
Side Tartar
Side Veggie
Split Plate
Side Chicken Breast
Side Smoked Salmon
Dessert
Kids
DRINKS
Wine
Chardonnay - House
Cabernet Sauvignon - House
Merlot - House
Pinot Noir - House
OZV Zinfandel - House
Raeburn, Russian River Chardonnay
Hess Chardonnay
Buena Vista Chardonnay
Brut, Le Grand Courtage
Prosecco, Caposaldo
Brut, Luc Belaire, bottle
Mimosa
Brut, Wycliff, bottle
Sparkling, Domaine Carneros
Sauvignon Blanc, Pomelo
Pinot Grigio, Terra D'Oro
Riesling, SeaGlass
Conundrum White Blend
Avalon Sauvignon Blanc
BTL St. Francis, Sonoma
Austerity, Paso Robles
Ryder Cabernet
Mossback Cabernet
BV Cabernet
Dauo Cabernet
Raeburn Cabernet
Zinfandel, Klinker
BTL
BTL Merlot, CaMomi, Napa Valley
Red Blend, Joel Gott, Columbia Valley
1,000 Zinfandel
District 7 Pinot
Port, Terra de Oro
Michele Chiarlo D'Asti
Daou Pinot
Daou Red Blend
J Lohr Merlot
Ryder Merlot
Bonanza by Caymus
Raeburn Pinot
Gianelli Montepulciano
Gianelli Petite Sirah
Gianelli Pinot Grigio
Inner Sanctum Peachy
Inner Sanctum Red Blend
Gianelli Nino
Pomegranate Sparkle
Wine flight
Daou Rose
Caymus
Cakebread Chardonnay
Rosé Day Owl
Daou Rose
White Zinfandel, Buehler
White Zin, Canyon Road
White
Red
Beer
Calculated Madness
Mind Circus
Bees Honey
Karate In the Garage Last Call
Hop Craze #2 New Glory
1871
ApresCote Wheat
Cow Trippin'
Pliny the Elder Russian River
Who Pumped Ethyl Draft
Cream Ale Bear Tent
Bluebird Daze
New Glory Sour
Cali Squeeze Blood Orange
Abita Bock Bottle
Bud Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Coors Banquet Bottle
Corona Bottle
Pacifico Bottle
RR Citra Flash Mob Bottle
RR Mosaic Bottle
RR Pliny Bottle
RR STS Pilsner Bottle
RR Velvet Glow Bottle
Stella Bottle
RR Blind Pig
Coors Light Can
Who Pumped Ethyl
Michelob Ultra
Montucky
Cali Lemon Chill
Cali Tangerine
Cali Blood Orange
Cerveza Murrieta
Cryoclock
Hop Wash
Premium Pilsner
Kolsch
Sonic Bender
Vanilla Milk Bean Stout
Honey Babies
Dump Truck of the Gods
Taco Truck
Therapist
50/50 Sour
Beersert
Space Cowboy
Made in the IPA
50/50 Pineapple
1871
Wrecker
Who Pumped Ethyl Can
Hella Stoked
Karate in the Garage
Golden Oakie
Baked Apple Pie
Blackberry Sour
Blunt Object
Draught
Nitro Coffee
Indigeny Apple
Indigeny Blackberry
Sincere Hibiscus
Cali Wild Berry
Cali Ruby Grapefruit
Cali Pink Lemonade
Strawberry Mojito
Purple Haze
Cali Mule
Blood Orange Mimosa
Island Vibes
Peachy Tea
Bluebird Day
NA Strawberry Nojito
Apple Lime Jasmine
Ginger Lime Rosehips
Grapefruit Hibiscus
Lemon Maple
Orange Pom Beet
Passion Blood Orange
Strawberry Lemonade
Hibiscus Lemonade
Cherry Limeade
Peach Iced Tea
Sam Adams Just the Haze
Coors Edge
Guiness NA Stout
Lagunitas IPNA
Hopwater
Raspberry Gose
Blood Orange IPA
Oatmeal Dark
IPA
Peanut Stout
Mexican Lager
Citrus IPA
New England IPA
West Coast
Hazy
IPA
Non-Alcoholic
Coffee
Iced Coffee
Mocha
Latte
Caramel Latte
Hot Chocolate
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappucino
Add Shot
Hot Tea
Hot Cocoa
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Roy Rogers
Hop Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Mist Twist
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Small Sparkling
Large Sparkling
Small Still Water
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
OJ
Milk
Kids OJ
Kid's Milk
Crystal Geyser
Kids
Service Station GEAR
Clothing
RWB Tank Top
Original Red White & Blue Logo Tank Top.
RWB T-Shirt
RWB Pocket Shirt
RWB Long Sleeve Shirt
RWB Hoodie Sweatshirt
RWB XXL Hoodie
6004 Bella Short
8413 Ladies
9002 Crewneck
DM130 Uni Short
DM132 Uni Long
DT8100 Hood
PRM2500Z CaliHood
SS4500Z Zip
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy great food and wonderful service in the warm, friendly atmosphere of a 125 year old building and amazing beer garden.
18242 Main Street, Jamestown, CA 95327