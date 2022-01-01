Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shack 712 Atlantic Avenue

651 Reviews

$$

712 Atlantic Avenue

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

HALLOWEEN

HALLOWEEN TICKET

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
The Shack offers outdoor dining 7 days a week (weather permitting) beginning at 12pm. Our expansive menu includes everything from fresh seafood, steak, tacos, burritos, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, desserts and more.

712 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

