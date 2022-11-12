The Shack Riverfront Tiki Bar
4845 Dixie Higheay NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Appetizers
Conch Fritters
Served with Orange Marmalade and Srirracha
Calamari
Flash fried, tossed in herbs and spices and served with homemade marinara.
Cheese Curds
Golden fried Wisconsin Cheddar served with homemade marinara.
Coconut Shrimp App
Five jumbo shrimp, tossed in a sweet coconut flake mix, golden fried and served with homemade Pina Colada dipping sauce.
Loaded Hummus
From scratch hummus, loaded with tomatoes, feta cheese, red onions and olives served with Naan bread.
Shrimp Cocktail
5 Jumbo Shrimp, chilled and served with house made Cocktail Sauce.
Tuna Sashimi
Sushi grade Ahi Tuna, sesame seared, served with red pepper aioli, soy sauce and wasabi aioli.
Smoked Salmon Fish Dip
Made in house with fresh smoked salmon, cream cheese and herbs. Accompanied by diced tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, capers and freshly made tortilla chips for dipping.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
5 Jumbo Scallops, wrapped in crispy bacon and glazed with a homemade Honey Bourbon sauce.
Seafood Melt
Shrimp and Scallops smothered in a creamy Mornay sauce, topped with melted Cheddar, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, accompanied by Tri-Color tortilla chips.
Grouper Bites
Fresh Grouper filet cut into bite size pieces, dusted with Cajun flour, golden fried and served with house made Red Pepper Aioli.
Potato Skins
Loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon, topped with fresh chives and served with sour cream.
Fried Oysters
Golden fried and served with a spicy house dipping sauce.
Kids Mac N Cheese
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan and croutons.
House Salad
Mixed tender greens topped with shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and red onions.
Strawberry Balsamic Salad
Mixed tender greens topped with fresh cut strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and a balsamic glaze.
Watermelon Feta Salad
Refreshing chunks of watermelons, feta cheese and cucumbers lightly drizzled with balsamic dressing and glaze, served overtop a romaine bowl.
Sandwiches & More
Classic Reuben
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on toasted Rye bread.
Mahi Reuben
Grilled Mahi, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on toasted Rye bread.
Haddock Sandwich
Your choice of Grilled, Blackened or Golden Fried filet, topped with coleslaw and sliced pickles on a brioche bun.
Mahi Sandwich
Your choice of a Grilled, Blackened or Golden Fried filet, topped with coleslaw and sliced pickles on a brioche bun.
Grouper Sandwich
Your choice of a Grilled, Blackened or Golden Fried filet, topped with coleslaw and sliced pickles on a brioche bun.
Crabby Patty Sandwich
Seared crab caked topped with house made Red Pepper Aioli, mixed greens and tomato served on a brioche bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast, served grilled, blackened or golden fried with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.
BLT
A generous portion of crispy bacon served with fresh lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough bread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken, diced lettuce, tomatoes and red onion and bleu cheese crumbles drizzled with buffalo sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Freshly grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Burger W/ Cheese
8oz Angus beef burger patty cooked to your liking, topped with your choice of American, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Muenster, Swiss or Provolone Cheese and served with lettuce, tomato onions on a brioche bun.
Riverfront Mushroom Burger
8oz Angus beef burger patty cooked to your liking topped with swiss cheese, fried Sriracha mushrooms and bacon jam served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.
Cheese Steak Sub
Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.
Prime Dip
Thinly sliced beef topped with sautéed onions and provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie with a side of Au Jus for dipping.
Soup
Seafood
Coconut Curry Mahi
A juicy Mahi filet sautéed in a creamy coconut curry served with your choice of two sides.
Parmesan Crusted Grouper
A baked grouper filet with a seasoned parmesan crust, finished with an indulgent Mornay sauce with tomatoes and spinach. Served with your choice of two sides.
Louisiana Praline Mahi
A lightly battered Mahi filet topped with a sweet and salty pecan, honey and brown sugar glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.
Lobster Roll
Your choice of lightly dressed or undressed Jumbo chunks of lobster, served on a toasted fresh baked roll, with Old Bay fries and coleslaw.
Seared Crab Cakes
Two Jumbo homemade crab cakes seared to perfection and topped with our house made red pepper aioli. Served with your choice of two sides.
Orange Butter Salmon
Flame grilled salmon topped with a creamy orange butter and served with your choice of two sides.
Jambalaya
Shrimp and Andouille sausage slow cooked in a traditional jambalaya sauce with just the right amount of heat served over a bed of rice with blackened chicken.
Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with chorizo sausage and diced red and green bell peppers and onions and served over creamy grits.
Seafood Imperial
Golden Fried
Fried Haddock
Three beer battered Haddock filets golden fried to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Fried Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Seven jumbo shrimp tossed in a sweet coconut flake mix then deep golden fried and served with our house made Pina Colada sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Seven jumbo shrimp, panko breaded and deep golden fried served with house made cocktail sauce and one side.
Land
12oz New York Strip
Premium cut NY Strip, lightly seasoned with an in-house blend, flame grilled to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.
8oz Filet Mignon
Center cut 8oz filet mignon, cooked to perfection, topped with creamy hollandaise sauce and served with your choice of two sides.
8oz Filet & Scallops
8oz center cut filet mignon, flame grilled, accompanied by juicy, pan seared scallops and served with your choice of two sides.
Pulled Pork Platter
A generous portion of slow cooked, savory BBQ pulled pork served with your choice of two sides.
Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken breast chunks lightly battered and sautéed in a sweet pineapple teriyaki glaze.
Chicken Francese
Chicken breast lightly breaded and sautéed with capers in a white wine and lemon sauce.
Stuffed Bell Peppers
Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp seared in garlic butter and white wine with fresh spinach and tomatoes over a bed of angel hair pasta and served with garlic toast.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles smothered in a creamy house made alfredo sauce topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic toast.
Spinach Tortellini
Three cheese tortellini pasta tossed in a creamy spinach sauce topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic toast.
Veggie Stir Fry
Ala Carte
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Fries
Side Loaded Fries
An order of our fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chives.
Side Garlic Bread
Side Rice
Side Bacon
Side Cooked Carrots
Side Broccoli
Side Asparagus
Side Zucchini
Side Green Beans
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Bun
Reorder Tortilla Chips
Cup of Salsa
Side Onion Rings
Side Coleslaw
Side Avocado Spread
Side Baked Potato
Side Sweet Potato
Side Loaded Potato
5 Lg Shrimp
Side Crab Cake (1)
Mahi Filet
Tuna Filet
Salmon Filet
Grouper Filet
3 Lg Scallops
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Angel Hair Pasta
Side Celery
Side Raw Carrots
8oz Lobster Tail
Jalapenos
2 Cluster Snow Crab
Dinner Specials
Kids Menu
Doggie Dining
NFL
Breakfast Pizza
Specialties
Sides
Bar Bites
Chicken Tacos
Haddock Tacos
Veggie Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Pulled Pork Tacos
Steak Tacos
Mahi Tacos
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chicken Nachos
Steak Nachos
Pulled Pork Nachos
Buffalo Shrimp
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Onion Ring App
Fried Pickles
Chimichurri Steak Bites
Poke Bowl
Caprese Bar Bite
Loaded Brussel Sprouts
Jumbo Pretzel
Boneless Chicken Bites
6Pc Wings
12Pc Wings
Poutine Fries
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Cheeseburger Sliders
Pulled Pork Sliders
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4845 Dixie Higheay NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905