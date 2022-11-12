Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shack Riverfront Tiki Bar

review star

No reviews yet

4845 Dixie Higheay NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905

Order Again

Popular Items

Watermelon Feta Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crabby Patty Sandwich

Appetizers

Conch Fritters

$17.00

Served with Orange Marmalade and Srirracha

Calamari

$15.00

Flash fried, tossed in herbs and spices and served with homemade marinara.

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Golden fried Wisconsin Cheddar served with homemade marinara.

Coconut Shrimp App

$17.00

Five jumbo shrimp, tossed in a sweet coconut flake mix, golden fried and served with homemade Pina Colada dipping sauce.

Loaded Hummus

$17.00

From scratch hummus, loaded with tomatoes, feta cheese, red onions and olives served with Naan bread.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp, chilled and served with house made Cocktail Sauce.

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Sushi grade Ahi Tuna, sesame seared, served with red pepper aioli, soy sauce and wasabi aioli.

Smoked Salmon Fish Dip

$19.00Out of stock

Made in house with fresh smoked salmon, cream cheese and herbs. Accompanied by diced tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, capers and freshly made tortilla chips for dipping.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$28.00

5 Jumbo Scallops, wrapped in crispy bacon and glazed with a homemade Honey Bourbon sauce.

Seafood Melt

$21.00

Shrimp and Scallops smothered in a creamy Mornay sauce, topped with melted Cheddar, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, accompanied by Tri-Color tortilla chips.

Grouper Bites

$19.00

Fresh Grouper filet cut into bite size pieces, dusted with Cajun flour, golden fried and served with house made Red Pepper Aioli.

Potato Skins

$13.00

Loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon, topped with fresh chives and served with sour cream.

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Golden fried and served with a spicy house dipping sauce.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan and croutons.

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed tender greens topped with shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and red onions.

Strawberry Balsamic Salad

$17.00

Mixed tender greens topped with fresh cut strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and a balsamic glaze.

Watermelon Feta Salad

$16.00

Refreshing chunks of watermelons, feta cheese and cucumbers lightly drizzled with balsamic dressing and glaze, served overtop a romaine bowl.

Sandwiches & More

Classic Reuben

$19.00

Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on toasted Rye bread.

Mahi Reuben

$22.00

Grilled Mahi, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on toasted Rye bread.

Haddock Sandwich

$18.00

Your choice of Grilled, Blackened or Golden Fried filet, topped with coleslaw and sliced pickles on a brioche bun.

Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Your choice of a Grilled, Blackened or Golden Fried filet, topped with coleslaw and sliced pickles on a brioche bun.

Grouper Sandwich

$26.00

Your choice of a Grilled, Blackened or Golden Fried filet, topped with coleslaw and sliced pickles on a brioche bun.

Crabby Patty Sandwich

$19.00

Seared crab caked topped with house made Red Pepper Aioli, mixed greens and tomato served on a brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Tender chicken breast, served grilled, blackened or golden fried with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.

BLT

$15.00

A generous portion of crispy bacon served with fresh lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken, diced lettuce, tomatoes and red onion and bleu cheese crumbles drizzled with buffalo sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Burger W/ Cheese

$17.00

8oz Angus beef burger patty cooked to your liking, topped with your choice of American, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Muenster, Swiss or Provolone Cheese and served with lettuce, tomato onions on a brioche bun.

Riverfront Mushroom Burger

$19.00

8oz Angus beef burger patty cooked to your liking topped with swiss cheese, fried Sriracha mushrooms and bacon jam served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.

Cheese Steak Sub

$17.00

Thinly sliced steak grilled with peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Prime Dip

$18.00

Thinly sliced beef topped with sautéed onions and provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie with a side of Au Jus for dipping.

Soup

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

Thick and creamy chowder made with clams, onions, celery and spices.

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Lobster Bisque Cup

$8.00

Smooth and creamy. Made from lobster, shrimp and a flavorful stock.

Lobster Bispue Bowl

$10.00

Soup of the Day

Seafood

Coconut Curry Mahi

$28.00

A juicy Mahi filet sautéed in a creamy coconut curry served with your choice of two sides.

Parmesan Crusted Grouper

$37.00

A baked grouper filet with a seasoned parmesan crust, finished with an indulgent Mornay sauce with tomatoes and spinach. Served with your choice of two sides.

Louisiana Praline Mahi

$28.00

A lightly battered Mahi filet topped with a sweet and salty pecan, honey and brown sugar glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Your choice of lightly dressed or undressed Jumbo chunks of lobster, served on a toasted fresh baked roll, with Old Bay fries and coleslaw.

Seared Crab Cakes

$32.00

Two Jumbo homemade crab cakes seared to perfection and topped with our house made red pepper aioli. Served with your choice of two sides.

Orange Butter Salmon

$26.00

Flame grilled salmon topped with a creamy orange butter and served with your choice of two sides.

Jambalaya

$25.00

Shrimp and Andouille sausage slow cooked in a traditional jambalaya sauce with just the right amount of heat served over a bed of rice with blackened chicken.

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with chorizo sausage and diced red and green bell peppers and onions and served over creamy grits.

Seafood Imperial

$30.00

Golden Fried

Fried Haddock

$20.00

Three beer battered Haddock filets golden fried to perfection. Served with choice of one side.

Fried Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$23.00

Seven jumbo shrimp tossed in a sweet coconut flake mix then deep golden fried and served with our house made Pina Colada sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Seven jumbo shrimp, panko breaded and deep golden fried served with house made cocktail sauce and one side.

Land

12oz New York Strip

$33.00

Premium cut NY Strip, lightly seasoned with an in-house blend, flame grilled to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.

8oz Filet Mignon

$38.00

Center cut 8oz filet mignon, cooked to perfection, topped with creamy hollandaise sauce and served with your choice of two sides.

8oz Filet & Scallops

$55.00

8oz center cut filet mignon, flame grilled, accompanied by juicy, pan seared scallops and served with your choice of two sides.

Pulled Pork Platter

$19.00

A generous portion of slow cooked, savory BBQ pulled pork served with your choice of two sides.

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken

$19.00

Chicken breast chunks lightly battered and sautéed in a sweet pineapple teriyaki glaze.

Chicken Francese

$22.00

Chicken breast lightly breaded and sautéed with capers in a white wine and lemon sauce.

Stuffed Bell Peppers

$26.00

Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp seared in garlic butter and white wine with fresh spinach and tomatoes over a bed of angel hair pasta and served with garlic toast.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccini noodles smothered in a creamy house made alfredo sauce topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic toast.

Spinach Tortellini

$19.00

Three cheese tortellini pasta tossed in a creamy spinach sauce topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic toast.

Veggie Stir Fry

$19.00

Ala Carte

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Loaded Fries

$7.00

An order of our fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and chives.

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Cooked Carrots

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Zucchini

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Bun

$2.00

Reorder Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Cup of Salsa

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Avocado Spread

$2.50

Side Baked Potato

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato

$4.00

Side Loaded Potato

$4.50

5 Lg Shrimp

$15.00

Side Crab Cake (1)

$10.00

Mahi Filet

$15.00

Tuna Filet

$16.00

Salmon Filet

$15.00

Grouper Filet

$25.00

3 Lg Scallops

$15.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Angel Hair Pasta

$5.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Raw Carrots

$1.00

Hoodie s-xl

$35.00

8oz Lobster Tail

$39.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

2 Cluster Snow Crab

$32.00

Dinner Specials

Creepy crawler voodoo pasta

$21.00Out of stock

Lochness paella

$33.00Out of stock

Goblin cioppino

$36.00Out of stock

Bloody ceviche

$21.00Out of stock

To hell & back wings

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo bill deviled eggs

$10.00Out of stock

All You Can Eat Wings

$14.95

Reorder Wings

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Burger w/ Cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla w/ Chicken

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Doggie Dining

Princess Baileys Quarter Hounder

$7.50

Queen Sasha Bacon Burger

$10.50

Beggin For Bacon

$5.00

King Wilber Platter

$16.00

Likki Nikkis Henhouse Chicken Strips

$6.50

The Good Dog

$12.00

Milkbone

Mojos Scrambler Platter

$8.50

Round of a Paws

$1.50

NFL

NFL Wings

$0.75

NFL Bud Light BTL

$3.75

NFL Bud Light Draft

$3.75

NFL Ultra BTL

$3.75

NFL Ultra Draft

$3.75

NFL Free Ultra BTL

NFL Free Ultra Draft

NFL Free Bud Light BTL

NFL Free Bud Light Draft

NFL Well Vodka

$3.75

NFL Well Rum

$3.75

NFL Well Tequila

$3.75

NFL Well Gin

$3.75

NFL Well Whiskey

$3.75

NFL Well Bourbon

$3.75

NFL Well Scotch

$3.75

NFL Free Vodka

NFL Free Gin

NFL Free Tequila

NFL Free Whiskey

NFL Free Scotch

NFL Free Bourbon

NFL Free Liquor

NFL Free Beer

Dessert Menu (Copy)

Bread Pudding Ala Mode

$12.00Out of stock

Crème Brule

$9.00Out of stock

Keylime Pie

$9.75

Crème Brule Cheesecake

$12.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lave Cake

$12.00

Lemon Celo Cake

$14.00

Chocolate layer cake

$14.00

Ice cream scoop

$3.50

Platters

Shack Platter

$19.00

Sunrise Platter

$15.00

Stacks

Pancake Stack

$12.00

Waffle Stack

$13.00

French Toast Stack

$11.00

Omletes

Shack Attack

$19.00

Spinach & Feta

$14.00

Build Your Own Omlete

$16.00

Breakfast Pizza

Florentine Flatbread

$14.00

Meatlovers Flatbread

$16.00

Benedicts

Classy Benedict

$15.00

Sunny Benedict

$16.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

Specialties

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Shack Bowl

$16.00

Strawberry Compote Parfait

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$18.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Homefries

$4.00

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side English Muffin

$3.00

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side Pancake

$3.00

Side Eggs (2)

$3.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side Biscuit & Gravy (half order)

$5.99

Bar Bites

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Haddock Tacos

$15.00

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$21.00

Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Steak Nachos

$21.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$19.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$28.00

Onion Ring App

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Chimichurri Steak Bites

$19.00

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Caprese Bar Bite

$13.00

Loaded Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

Boneless Chicken Bites

$15.00

6Pc Wings

$11.00

12Pc Wings

$20.00

Poutine Fries

$13.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Shirts

TShirt SM-XL

$20.00

TShirt XXL-XXXL

$25.00

Staff Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Sm-Xl

$27.00

Long Sleeve XXL-XXXL

$32.00

Hoodie Sm-Xl

$35.00

Hoodie XXL-XXXL

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4845 Dixie Higheay NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Directions

