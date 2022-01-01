- Home
- /
- Belvidere
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- The Shortline/The Firebox
The Shortline/The Firebox
No reviews yet
118 Buchanan Street
Belvidere, IL 61008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
FOOD
Avocado Bomb
Crab salad, spicy tuna and tempura crunch wrapped in avocado garnished with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Tuna Poke
Diced tuna mixed with cucumbers, takuan (pickled radish), scallions and spicy sauce (raw)
Fresh Spring Roll
(This is a cold spring roll. Not deep fried) Shrimp, Lettuce, Vermicelli, Cucumber, Carrot
Crab Rangoon
Firecracker Calamari
Lightly battered and fried squid topped with sriracha seasoning served with lemon garlic sauce
Edamame
Steamed and lightly salted soybeans
Gyoza
Fried or steamed pot stickers | 5 pieces
Hand Breaded Onion Rings
Onions dipped in batter and panko then deep fried
Shrimp Poppers
Deep fried shrimp with a 3 cheese and jalapeno filling
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly battered and fried shrimp served with tempura sauce | 6 pieces
Srriracha Fries
Fries topped with powdered sriracha or plain. Please specify sriracha or plain in the special requests.
Pork Rolls
Vegetarian egg roll | 6 pieces
Veggie Tempura Appetizer
Lightly battered and fried vegetables served with tempura sauce | 6 pieces
Chicken Strips & Fries (2pc)
Chicken Strips & Fries (4pc)
Side of Fries
Duck Bacon Wontons
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soup with dashi stock mixed with miso paste with tofu, seaweed and scallions
House Salad
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared sesame tuna served with spring salad mix, radish and pecans with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned and marinated seaweed mixture
Avocado Crab Salad
Spring mix, crab salad, avocado, carrots, and unagi dressing.
Tuna Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Escolar Nigiri
Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Unagi (Eel) Nigiri
Tamago (Egg) Nigiri
Tuna Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Tamago (Egg) Sashimi
Unagi (Eel) Sashimi
Sushi A
Sushi B
Chirashi Bowl A
Chirashi Bowl B
El Sombrero Roll
Shrimp, avocados, mango topped with tuna and serrano pepper with house sauce
Kamikaze Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumbers topped with seared tuna and tobiko
Negi Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail, salmon, and green onions.
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado,and sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll
Crab meat, cucumbers and avocados topped with 3 types of fish
Salmon Roll
Salmon and avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumbers and sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna salad, cucumbers and sesame seeds
Tuna Roll
Tuna and avocado
Volcano Roll
Spicy salmon and cucumbers topped with spicy crab salad mix
White Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cilantro, avocado, spicy crab, seared salmon, pico de gallo, and citrus aioli.
Sushi Sampler
Half California roll, half spicy tuna roll, ebi nigiri, tuna nigiri, and salmon nigiri.
Maki Sampler
Half California roll, half spicy tuna roll, half avocado roll, half salmon roll.
Avocado Roll
Avocado
Garden Roll
soy paper, spring salad, takuan, cucumber, avocado, carrots, unagi sauce, spicy mayo
Kappa Roll
Cucumber
Vegan Roll
Asparagus, carrots, cucumber, and avocado.
Angry Bird Roll
Deep fried chicken and spring salad topped with unagi sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumbers topped with BBQ eel, avocado, unagi sauce, sesame seeds
Scorpion Roll
Shrimp tempura, soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumbers and avocado topped with unagi sauce
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumbers, avocado and spicy mayo topped with unagi sauce
Surf and Turf Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado topped with seared steak,unagi sauce, sesame seeds
Sweet Heart Roll
Crab meat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper served with creamy sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Deep fried sweet potatoes topped with unagi sauce
Veggie Roll
Deep fried sweet potato and asparagus topped with unagi sauce
Miso Beefy Roll
Beef bulgogi and cucumber rolled in tempura crunch and topped with unagi sauce.
California Roll
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds (raw)
Crabby Roll
Crab, topped with Tobiko
Unagi Roll
BBQ eel, cucumbers topped with unagi sauce, sesame seeds
Beef Tempura Roll
Beef tempura, cream cheese, steak, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo.
Crispy Veggie Roll
Soy paper, avocado, jalapeno, mango, asparagus, carrots, spicy mayo, sriracha, and sweet chili.
Crazy Boy Roll
Crab meat, cream cheese and avocados deep fried and topped with dragon sauces
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, mango sauce, and sriracha.
Mango Tango Roll
Crab meat, salmon, cream cheese and avocado fried and top with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and pico de gallo
Mardi Gras Roll
Crab meat, avocado, and cream cheese fried and topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Shortline Roll
Soft shell crab, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese deep fried and served with house sauce
Bento Box
Fried Rice
NY Steak Fried Rice
Katsu (Fried) Chicken Fried Rice
Grilled Chicken Fried Rice
Shrimp Tempura Fried Rice
Grilled Shrimp Fried Rice
Tofu Fried Rice
1/2 Order Plain Fried Rice
1/2 Order NY Steak Fried Rice
1/2 Order Katsu (Fried) Chicken Fried Rice
1/2 Order Grilled Chicken Fried Rice
1/2 Order Shrimp Tempura Fried Rice
1/2 Order Grilled Shrimp Fried Rice
1/2 Order Tofu Fried Rice
Side of White Rice
Miso Steak Sandwich
French baguette with miso steak, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
French baguette with teriyaki chicken, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños
Spicy Steak Sandwich
French baguette with wasabi mayo steak, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
French baguette with spicy chicken, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños
Tofu Sandwich
French baguette with tofu, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños
All American Steak Sandwich
French baguette with steak, tomato, onion, lettuce, and mayo
Shortline Bowl
Ramen Bowl
Chocolate Mochi
Vanilla Mochi
Strawberry Mochi
Green Tea Mochi
Mango Mochi
Red Bean Mochi
Food
Giant German Style Pretzel
flash fries & served with stone ground mustard, cheese sauce & marinara sauce
Deep Fried Green Beans
deep fried green beans with ranch sauce
Deep Fried Pickle Spears
deep fried pickle spears with ranch sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
5pc. mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Breaded Portabella Mushrooms
deep fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing
Garlic Bread
garlic bread served with marinara sauce
Cheese Garlic Bread
cheese garlic bread served with marinara sauce
Side of Fries
Side of Tater Tots
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Mac & Cheese
mac & cheese baked with toasted bread crumbs
Small Classic Salad
blend of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons
Large Classic Salad
blend of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons
Small Specialty Italian Salad
blend of greens, bacio blend cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, italian sausage, banana peppers
Large Specialty Italian Salad
blend of greens, bacio blend cheese, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, italian sausage, banana peppers
1. Classic Cheese (6inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese
2. Sausage & Cheese (6inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, sausage, cheese
3. Pepperoni & Cheese (6inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, pepperoni, cheese
4. Margherita (6inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, basil, cherry tomatoes
5. Classic Veggie (6inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, basil
6. Hawaiian (6inch)
house pressed dough. pizza sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple
7. Blonde (6inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil
8. Meat Eaters (6inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
9. Meatball (6inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced meatballs, basil
10. Prosciutto & Pear (6inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, prosciutto, pear topped with arugula & balsamic vinaigrette
11 .Dirty Margherita (6inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, cherry tomatoes, sausage, drizzled with balsamic glaze
12. Red Vine (6inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, cherry tomatoes, green olives, basil, black olives, parmesan cheese drizzled with olive oil
13. White Top (6inch)
house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, cheese, bacon, garlic topped with arugula
14, Dirty Blonde (6inch)
house pressed dough. olive oil, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil, green olives, bacon
15. The Chicago (6inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, italian beef, giaardiniera
16. BBQ Chicken (6inch)
house pressed dough, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers
17. Chicken Bacon Ranch (6inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil. cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms drizzled with ranch
18. White Chicken (6inch)
house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, basil, mushrooms
19. Buffalo Chicken (6inch)
house pressed dough, buffalo sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, celery drizzled with ranch or blue cheese
20. Build Your Own (6inch)
1. Classic Cheese (10inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese
2. Sausage & Cheese (10inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, sausage, cheese
3. Pepperoni & Cheese (10inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, pepperoni, cheese
4. Margherita (10inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, basil, cherry tomatoes
5. Classic Veggie (10inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green perrpes, red onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, basil
6. Hawaiian (10inch)
house pressed dough. pizza sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple
7. Blonde (10inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil
8. Meat Eaters (10inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
9. Meatball (10inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced meatballs, basil
10. Prosciutto & Pear (10inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, prosciutto, pear topped with arugula & balsamic vinaigrette
11 .Dirty Margherita (10inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, cherry tomatoes, sausage, drizzled with balsamic glaze
12. Red Vine (10inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, cherry tomatoes, green olives, basil, black olives, parmesan cheese drizzled with olive oil
13. White Top (10inch)
house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, cheese, bacon, garlic topped with arugula
14, Dirty Blonde (10inch)
house pressed dough. olive oil, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil, green olives, bacon
15. The Chicago (10inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, italian beef, giaardiniera
16. BBQ Chicken (10inch)
house pressed dough, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers
17. Chicken Bacon Ranch (10inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil. cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms drizzled with ranch
18. White Chicken (10inch)
house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, basil, mushrooms
19. Buffalo Chicken (10inch)
house pressed dough, buffalo sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, celery drizzled with ranch or blue cheese
20. Build Your Own (10inch)
1. Classic Cheese (16inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese
2. Sausage & Cheese (16inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, sausage, cheese
3. Pepperoni & Cheese (16inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, pepperoni, cheese
4. Margherita (16inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, basil, cherry tomatoes
5. Classic Veggie (16inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green perrpes, red onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, basil
6. Hawaiian (16inch)
house pressed dough. pizza sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple
7. Blonde (16inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil
8. Meat Eaters (16inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
9. Meatball (16inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced meatballs, basil
10. Prosciutto & Pear (16inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, prosciutto, pear topped with arugula & balsamic vinaigrette
11 .Dirty Margherita (16inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, cherry tomatoes, sausage, drizzled with balsamic glaze
12. Red Vine (16inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, cherry tomatoes, green olives, basil, black olives, parmesan cheese drizzled with olive oil
13. White Top (16inch)
house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, cheese, bacon, garlic topped with arugula
14, Dirty Blonde (16inch)
house pressed dough. olive oil, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil, green olives, bacon
15. The Chicago (16inch)
house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, italian beef, giaardiniera
16. BBQ Chicken (16inch)
house pressed dough, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers
17. Chicken Bacon Ranch (16inch)
house pressed dough, olive oil. cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms drizzled with ranch
18. White Chicken (16inch)
house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, basil, mushrooms
19. Buffalo Chicken (16inch)
house pressed dough, buffalo sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, celery drizzled with ranch or blue cheese
20. Build Your Own (16inch)
Italian Beef Sandwich
Sausage Italian Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Italian Combo Sandwich
Cheesy Beef
italian beef topped with cheese sauce
Burger
burger on a toasted brioche bun all toppings on the side mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken sandwich on a toasted brioche bun all toppings on the side mayo, lettuce, tomatoes
Spaghetti with Marinara
Spaghetti with Butter
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
Spaghetti with Chicken Parmesan
Mostaccioli with Marinara
Mostaccioli with Butter
Mostaccioli & Meatballs
Mostaccioli & Italian Sausage
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
Chicken Parmesan Mac Bowl
marinara sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese on top of mac & cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl
buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, celery, mozzarella cheese, your choice of ranch or blue cheese crumbles on top of mac & cheese
Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Mac Bowl
grilled chicken, bacon. jalapeno, mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle
BBQ Chicken Mac Bowl
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese on top of mac & cheese
Meat Lovers Mac Bowl
marinara sauce, papperoni, sausage, bacon, ham mozzarella cheese on top of mac & cheese
Gourmet Mac N Cheese Baked With Mozz
Jalapeno Popper Mac Bowl
jalapeno, bacon, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese on top of mac & cheese
Meatball Mac Bowl
marinara sauce, sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese n top of mac & cheese
The Chicago Mac Bowl
italian beef, gardiniera, mozzarella cheese on top of mac & cheese
3 pc cod with Fries & classic salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Set right along the path of the old Rockford & Interurban Railway, The Shortline Sushi Bar and The Firebox Restaurant and Pizzeria are an ode to an era long gone. The train still rumbles by a mere block away, but the walls tell a new story. You will find innovative sushi rolls, handcrafted rice dishes, stone-fired pizza, and so much more! Welcome!
118 Buchanan Street, Belvidere, IL 61008