The Shortline/The Firebox

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Sweet Heart Roll
Gyoza

FOOD

Avocado Bomb

$13.00

Crab salad, spicy tuna and tempura crunch wrapped in avocado garnished with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Tuna Poke

$10.00

Diced tuna mixed with cucumbers, takuan (pickled radish), scallions and spicy sauce (raw)

Fresh Spring Roll

$9.00

(This is a cold spring roll. Not deep fried) Shrimp, Lettuce, Vermicelli, Cucumber, Carrot

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Firecracker Calamari

$10.00

Lightly battered and fried squid topped with sriracha seasoning served with lemon garlic sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed and lightly salted soybeans

Gyoza

$8.00

Fried or steamed pot stickers | 5 pieces

Hand Breaded Onion Rings

$8.00

Onions dipped in batter and panko then deep fried

Shrimp Poppers

$13.00

Deep fried shrimp with a 3 cheese and jalapeno filling

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Lightly battered and fried shrimp served with tempura sauce | 6 pieces

Srriracha Fries

$7.00

Fries topped with powdered sriracha or plain. Please specify sriracha or plain in the special requests.

Pork Rolls

$8.50

Vegetarian egg roll | 6 pieces

Veggie Tempura Appetizer

$8.00

Lightly battered and fried vegetables served with tempura sauce | 6 pieces

Chicken Strips & Fries (2pc)

$8.00

Chicken Strips & Fries (4pc)

$12.00

Side of Fries

$7.00

Duck Bacon Wontons

$11.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Traditional Japanese soup with dashi stock mixed with miso paste with tofu, seaweed and scallions

House Salad

$3.50

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$10.00

Seared sesame tuna served with spring salad mix, radish and pecans with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seasoned and marinated seaweed mixture

Avocado Crab Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, crab salad, avocado, carrots, and unagi dressing.

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Escolar Nigiri

$6.00

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri

$6.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$5.00

Unagi (Eel) Nigiri

$6.00

Tamago (Egg) Nigiri

$5.00

Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Escolar Sashimi

$6.00

Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$5.00

Tamago (Egg) Sashimi

$5.00

Unagi (Eel) Sashimi

$6.00

Sushi A

$18.00

Sushi B

$18.00

Chirashi Bowl A

$15.00

Chirashi Bowl B

$17.00

El Sombrero Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, avocados, mango topped with tuna and serrano pepper with house sauce

Kamikaze Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna and cucumbers topped with seared tuna and tobiko

Negi Hamachi Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail, salmon, and green onions.

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado,and sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

$10.00

Crab meat, cucumbers and avocados topped with 3 types of fish

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon and avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy salmon, cucumbers and sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna salad, cucumbers and sesame seeds

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna and avocado

Volcano Roll

$10.00

Spicy salmon and cucumbers topped with spicy crab salad mix

White Tiger Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cilantro, avocado, spicy crab, seared salmon, pico de gallo, and citrus aioli.

Sushi Sampler

$13.00

Half California roll, half spicy tuna roll, ebi nigiri, tuna nigiri, and salmon nigiri.

Maki Sampler

$13.00

Half California roll, half spicy tuna roll, half avocado roll, half salmon roll.

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado

Garden Roll

$12.00

soy paper, spring salad, takuan, cucumber, avocado, carrots, unagi sauce, spicy mayo

Kappa Roll

$5.00

Cucumber

Vegan Roll

$7.00

Asparagus, carrots, cucumber, and avocado.

Angry Bird Roll

$8.00

Deep fried chicken and spring salad topped with unagi sauce

Dragon Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumbers topped with BBQ eel, avocado, unagi sauce, sesame seeds

Scorpion Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and sriracha.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumbers and avocado topped with unagi sauce

Spider Roll

$7.00

Soft shell crab, cucumbers, avocado and spicy mayo topped with unagi sauce

Surf and Turf Roll

$13.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado topped with seared steak,unagi sauce, sesame seeds

Sweet Heart Roll

$11.00

Crab meat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper served with creamy sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Deep fried sweet potatoes topped with unagi sauce

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Deep fried sweet potato and asparagus topped with unagi sauce

Miso Beefy Roll

$8.00

Beef bulgogi and cucumber rolled in tempura crunch and topped with unagi sauce.

California Roll

$8.00

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds (raw)

Crabby Roll

$8.00

Crab, topped with Tobiko

Unagi Roll

$8.00

BBQ eel, cucumbers topped with unagi sauce, sesame seeds

Beef Tempura Roll

$10.00

Beef tempura, cream cheese, steak, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo.

Crispy Veggie Roll

$13.00

Soy paper, avocado, jalapeno, mango, asparagus, carrots, spicy mayo, sriracha, and sweet chili.

Crazy Boy Roll

$11.00

Crab meat, cream cheese and avocados deep fried and topped with dragon sauces

Crunchy Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, mango sauce, and sriracha.

Mango Tango Roll

$12.00

Crab meat, salmon, cream cheese and avocado fried and top with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and pico de gallo

Mardi Gras Roll

$11.00

Crab meat, avocado, and cream cheese fried and topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Shortline Roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese deep fried and served with house sauce

Bento Box

$16.00

Fried Rice

$12.00

NY Steak Fried Rice

$18.00

Katsu (Fried) Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura Fried Rice

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.00

1/2 Order Plain Fried Rice

$8.00

1/2 Order NY Steak Fried Rice

$11.00

1/2 Order Katsu (Fried) Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

1/2 Order Grilled Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

1/2 Order Shrimp Tempura Fried Rice

$10.00

1/2 Order Grilled Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00

1/2 Order Tofu Fried Rice

$9.00

Side of White Rice

$7.00

Miso Steak Sandwich

$14.00

French baguette with miso steak, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

French baguette with teriyaki chicken, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños

Spicy Steak Sandwich

$14.00

French baguette with wasabi mayo steak, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

French baguette with spicy chicken, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños

Tofu Sandwich

$10.00

French baguette with tofu, cucumbers, Asian slaw, cilantro and jalapeños

All American Steak Sandwich

$14.00

French baguette with steak, tomato, onion, lettuce, and mayo

Shortline Bowl

$15.00

Ramen Bowl

$15.00

Chocolate Mochi

$5.00

Vanilla Mochi

$5.00

Strawberry Mochi

$5.00

Green Tea Mochi

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Mochi

$5.00

Red Bean Mochi

$5.00Out of stock

Food

Giant German Style Pretzel

$15.00

flash fries & served with stone ground mustard, cheese sauce & marinara sauce

Deep Fried Green Beans

$10.00

deep fried green beans with ranch sauce

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$10.00

deep fried pickle spears with ranch sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

5pc. mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Breaded Portabella Mushrooms

$10.00

deep fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing

Garlic Bread

$6.00

garlic bread served with marinara sauce

Cheese Garlic Bread

$5.50

cheese garlic bread served with marinara sauce

Side of Fries

$5.50

Side of Tater Tots

$5.50

Side of Onion Rings

$8.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$5.00

mac & cheese baked with toasted bread crumbs

Small Classic Salad

$3.00

blend of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons

Large Classic Salad

$5.00

blend of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons

Small Specialty Italian Salad

$5.00

blend of greens, bacio blend cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, italian sausage, banana peppers

Large Specialty Italian Salad

$9.00

blend of greens, bacio blend cheese, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, italian sausage, banana peppers

1. Classic Cheese (6inch)

$8.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese

2. Sausage & Cheese (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, sausage, cheese

3. Pepperoni & Cheese (6inch)

$8.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, pepperoni, cheese

4. Margherita (6inch)

$8.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, basil, cherry tomatoes

5. Classic Veggie (6inch)

$8.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, basil

6. Hawaiian (6inch)

$8.00

house pressed dough. pizza sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple

7. Blonde (6inch)

$8.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil

8. Meat Eaters (6inch)

$10.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

9. Meatball (6inch)

$10.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced meatballs, basil

10. Prosciutto & Pear (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, prosciutto, pear topped with arugula & balsamic vinaigrette

11 .Dirty Margherita (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, cherry tomatoes, sausage, drizzled with balsamic glaze

12. Red Vine (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, cherry tomatoes, green olives, basil, black olives, parmesan cheese drizzled with olive oil

13. White Top (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, cheese, bacon, garlic topped with arugula

14, Dirty Blonde (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough. olive oil, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil, green olives, bacon

15. The Chicago (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, italian beef, giaardiniera

16. BBQ Chicken (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers

17. Chicken Bacon Ranch (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, olive oil. cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms drizzled with ranch

18. White Chicken (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, basil, mushrooms

19. Buffalo Chicken (6inch)

$9.00

house pressed dough, buffalo sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, celery drizzled with ranch or blue cheese

20. Build Your Own (6inch)

$9.00

1. Classic Cheese (10inch)

$12.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese

2. Sausage & Cheese (10inch)

$14.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, sausage, cheese

3. Pepperoni & Cheese (10inch)

$13.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, pepperoni, cheese

4. Margherita (10inch)

$13.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, basil, cherry tomatoes

5. Classic Veggie (10inch)

$13.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green perrpes, red onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, basil

6. Hawaiian (10inch)

$13.00

house pressed dough. pizza sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple

7. Blonde (10inch)

$12.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil

8. Meat Eaters (10inch)

$16.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

9. Meatball (10inch)

$13.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced meatballs, basil

10. Prosciutto & Pear (10inch)

$14.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, prosciutto, pear topped with arugula & balsamic vinaigrette

11 .Dirty Margherita (10inch)

$15.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, cherry tomatoes, sausage, drizzled with balsamic glaze

12. Red Vine (10inch)

$13.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, cherry tomatoes, green olives, basil, black olives, parmesan cheese drizzled with olive oil

13. White Top (10inch)

$13.00

house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, cheese, bacon, garlic topped with arugula

14, Dirty Blonde (10inch)

$15.00

house pressed dough. olive oil, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil, green olives, bacon

15. The Chicago (10inch)

$15.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, italian beef, giaardiniera

16. BBQ Chicken (10inch)

$14.00

house pressed dough, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers

17. Chicken Bacon Ranch (10inch)

$15.00

house pressed dough, olive oil. cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms drizzled with ranch

18. White Chicken (10inch)

$15.00

house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, basil, mushrooms

19. Buffalo Chicken (10inch)

$15.00

house pressed dough, buffalo sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, celery drizzled with ranch or blue cheese

20. Build Your Own (10inch)

$15.00

1. Classic Cheese (16inch)

$22.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese

2. Sausage & Cheese (16inch)

$26.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, sausage, cheese

3. Pepperoni & Cheese (16inch)

$26.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, pepperoni, cheese

4. Margherita (16inch)

$24.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, basil, cherry tomatoes

5. Classic Veggie (16inch)

$24.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green perrpes, red onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, basil

6. Hawaiian (16inch)

$24.00

house pressed dough. pizza sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple

7. Blonde (16inch)

$22.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, minced garlic, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil

8. Meat Eaters (16inch)

$30.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

9. Meatball (16inch)

$24.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced meatballs, basil

10. Prosciutto & Pear (16inch)

$26.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, prosciutto, pear topped with arugula & balsamic vinaigrette

11 .Dirty Margherita (16inch)

$28.00

house pressed dough, olive oil, cheese, cherry tomatoes, sausage, drizzled with balsamic glaze

12. Red Vine (16inch)

$24.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, cherry tomatoes, green olives, basil, black olives, parmesan cheese drizzled with olive oil

13. White Top (16inch)

$24.00

house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, cheese, bacon, garlic topped with arugula

14, Dirty Blonde (16inch)

$28.00

house pressed dough. olive oil, cheese, red onions, mushrooms, basil, green olives, bacon

15. The Chicago (16inch)

$28.00

house pressed dough, pizza sauce, cheese, italian beef, giaardiniera

16. BBQ Chicken (16inch)

$26.00

house pressed dough, bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers

17. Chicken Bacon Ranch (16inch)

$28.00

house pressed dough, olive oil. cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms drizzled with ranch

18. White Chicken (16inch)

$28.00

house pressed dough, alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, basil, mushrooms

19. Buffalo Chicken (16inch)

$28.00

house pressed dough, buffalo sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, celery drizzled with ranch or blue cheese

20. Build Your Own (16inch)

$28.00

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage Italian Sandwich

$10.00

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Combo Sandwich

$15.00

Cheesy Beef

$10.00

italian beef topped with cheese sauce

Burger

$12.00

burger on a toasted brioche bun all toppings on the side mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

crispy chicken sandwich on a toasted brioche bun all toppings on the side mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

Spaghetti with Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti with Butter

$10.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

$15.00

Spaghetti with Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Mostaccioli with Marinara

$10.00

Mostaccioli with Butter

$10.00

Mostaccioli & Meatballs

$15.00

Mostaccioli & Italian Sausage

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan Mac Bowl

$15.00

marinara sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese on top of mac & cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl

$15.00

buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, celery, mozzarella cheese, your choice of ranch or blue cheese crumbles on top of mac & cheese

Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Mac Bowl

$15.00

grilled chicken, bacon. jalapeno, mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle

BBQ Chicken Mac Bowl

$15.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese on top of mac & cheese

Meat Lovers Mac Bowl

$15.00

marinara sauce, papperoni, sausage, bacon, ham mozzarella cheese on top of mac & cheese

Gourmet Mac N Cheese Baked With Mozz

$15.00

Jalapeno Popper Mac Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

jalapeno, bacon, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese on top of mac & cheese

Meatball Mac Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

marinara sauce, sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese n top of mac & cheese

The Chicago Mac Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

italian beef, gardiniera, mozzarella cheese on top of mac & cheese

3 pc cod with Fries & classic salad

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Set right along the path of the old Rockford & Interurban Railway, The Shortline Sushi Bar and The Firebox Restaurant and Pizzeria are an ode to an era long gone. The train still rumbles by a mere block away, but the walls tell a new story. You will find innovative sushi rolls, handcrafted rice dishes, stone-fired pizza, and so much more! Welcome!

Website

Location

118 Buchanan Street, Belvidere, IL 61008

Directions

Gallery
The Shortline/The Firebox image
The Shortline/The Firebox image
The Shortline/The Firebox image

