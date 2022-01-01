Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sitting Room

388 Reviews

$$

108 W Roy St

Seattle, WA 98119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchywrap
Chorizo Potato Goat Cheese Taco
Chips, Guacamole and Red Salsa

Food

Truffle Almonds

$7.00

Marcona Almonds roasted in truffle oil then truffle salted.

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00
Taco al Pastor

Taco al Pastor

$3.75

Marinated Carlton Farms Organic Pork, House green and red salsa, pineapple, corn tortillas. Single taco.

Vegetarian Taco

Vegetarian Taco

$3.50

Seasoned roasted potatoes, Spanish rice, organic black refried beans, onion, cilantro, green & red salsa, corn tortilla. Single taco.

Impossible Taco

Impossible Taco

$4.00

Impossible™ Taco Seasoned Meat made from plants. House made guacamole, green & red salsa, queso fresco, onion, cilantro. Single taco.

Chorizo Potato Goat Cheese Taco

Chorizo Potato Goat Cheese Taco

$4.00

Smoked Chorizo from Olympia Provisions, seasoned roasted potatoes, goat cheese, chipotle crema, pickled onion, cilantro, corn tortillas. Single taco.

Chips, Guacamole and Red Salsa

$11.00

Juanita's Tortilla Chips, House made Guacamole and Salsa.

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Juanita's Tortilla Chips with House made Guacamole.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Corn Tortilla Chips with House made Salsa.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese and grilled. Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side.

Burrito

Burrito

$10.00

Spanish Style Rice, Organic Black Refried Beans, Shredded Cheddar, Jack and Pepper Jack blend, House made Guacamole, Sour Cream, rolled in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side. Choice of Meat. Optional wet burrito - covered in our house made red sauce and melted cheese

Ultimate Munchywrap

Ultimate Munchywrap

$15.00

Our housemade al Pastor, rice, queso, guacamole, chipotle crema. With lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro. Olympia Provisions Chorizo for good measure. Layered with a tostada in the middle. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled. And our top secret, never been on the menu red sauce on the side.

Tostada

Tostada

$8.99

Tostada topped with Organic Black Refried Beans, shredded lettuce, tomato, guacamole, queso fresco and chipotle crema. Choice of meat.

Crunchywrap

Crunchywrap

$12.00

Choice of Meat, layered with queso, tostada, lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled. Salsa on the side.

Green Salsa

$1.00

Red Salsa

$1.00

Refried Black Beans

$3.00

8oz container of house made refried beans

Spanish Rice

$3.00

8oz container of house made rice

Cocktails

Four Roses Old Fashioned Bottle of 4 Cocktails

Four Roses Old Fashioned Bottle of 4 Cocktails

$30.00

4 Old Fashioneds made and bottled to order. Packaged with garnishes. *must include a food item, per state law.

Margarita Bottle - 3 drinks

$30.00

El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime and Agave. Pre-mixed, no additions necessary. Simply pour over ice. All alcoholic beverages must include the purchase of a food item.

Prickly Pear Margarita

Prickly Pear Margarita

$13.00+

Tequila, Prickly Pear Puree, Triple Sec, Agave, Lime. Lime wedge garnishes included on the side. All alcoholic beverages must be purchased with a food item.

Sitting Room Fig Old Fashioned

Sitting Room Fig Old Fashioned

$15.00+

House Infused Fig Bourbon, Angostura and Orange Bitters. A true Sitting Room classic! Made to order then bottled in a reusable bottle of either one or four servings. Orange peel and cherry garnishes included on the side. All alcoholic beverages must be purchased with a food item.

Underberg

Underberg

$4.00

UNDERBERG – THE RHEINBERG HERBAL DIGESTIVE Underberg is an all-natural digestive and is unwrapped and enjoyed after excellent meals all over the world.

Beer & Cider

Delirium Tremens

Delirium Tremens

$23.00+

Strong, Blonde Belgian Ale. Slightly sweet, fruity, smooth, malty, delicious. 8.5%

Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA 16oz

Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA 16oz

$15.99+

Heater Allen Bobtoberfest 4 Pack

$16.99
Heater Allen Isarweizen 4 Pack

Heater Allen Isarweizen 4 Pack

$15.99

clove, nutmeg, banana, and tutti-frutti aromas, with the clove and nutmeg taking the lead. A little acidity balances with the sweetness of the beer's fruit flavors. Crisp and refreshing - just the thing for summer. 16oz 4 Pack

Heater Allen Pils 4 Pack

Heater Allen Pils 4 Pack

$15.99

from heater allen: This is our take on the renowned Bohemian-style pale lager that you might find in Bavaria or the Czech Republic. When coming up with the recipe for Pils owner/brewmaster, Rick, brewed 17 batches of this beer to make it perfect. The recipe is based on the traditional and beloved Pilsner Urquell, which is why we have chosen not to filter our beer and why our lagering time is as long as it is--from brewday to when we can or keg Pils it is at least eight weeks. Our Pilsner is a little more golden, rounder, and a little more malt driven than many other versions. The beer possesses strong hop character that is balanced by its rich, round, malty palate. Refreshing and balanced. 4 pack of 16oz cans

Holy Mountain El Vienna 4 pack

$16.99
Hoof Hearted $60 Nachos 16oz Can

Hoof Hearted $60 Nachos 16oz Can

$8.00

Juicy, dank, delicious Double IPA

Wayfinder Cold IPA 4 pack

$16.99

The original Cold IPA that created the style and is being brewed by breweries internationally. Bucketloads of old- and new-school hop varieties. Clean, clear, hoppy. Filtered cold for maximum drinkability.

Wayfinder Festbier 4 pack

$15.99

FREIHEIT- OKTOBERFEST WIESEN Golden, Smooth, Drinkable, Malty

Yonder Semi Sweet Cider

Yonder Semi Sweet Cider

$14.99+

Juicy, crisp and beautifully balanced. Bold tones of peaches and strawberries compete with the nuance of spice, bringing the best out of our red fleshed and traditional cider apples. This stunning and complex blend will keep you coming back to pinpoint just what makes it so delicious.6.5% ABV APPLES: Fuji, Honeycrisp, Golden Russet, Dabinett, Various Red Fleshed Apples

Holy Mountain Involution IPA 4 Pack

$18.99

Wine

Ferrari Sparkling Rose 375ml

$28.00
Pursued by Bear Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Bottle

Pursued by Bear Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Bottle

$75.00

Layers of complex, deep red fruits with exceptional concentration combine with flavors of dark chocolate and hints of mint and vanilla. Luscious mouthfeel enhanced by supple integrated tannins harmonize elegantly. 95% Cabernet Sauvignon 5% Merlot

Pursued by Bear Syrah 2017 Bottle

Pursued by Bear Syrah 2017 Bottle

$70.00

Deep, intensely colored, juicy boysenberry, fresh blueberry, wild raspberry and a ribbon of dark cocoa flavors complemented by delicate hints of olive tapenade and freshly cracked black pepper. Beautifully textured with refined tannins and vibrant acidity, long finish.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Fever Tree Sparkling Lemon

Fever Tree Sparkling Lemon

$4.00
Jarritos Mineragua Sparkling Water

Jarritos Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.00
Jarritos Sangria Soda Bottle

Jarritos Sangria Soda Bottle

$3.00

Kaliber Bottle

$5.00

Non alcoholic beer.

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.00
SanBitter

SanBitter

$6.00

Non alcoholic Campari like Italian soda. Balanced bitterness with sweetness. Also great as a cocktail mixer.

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Gift Certificates

$20 Paper Gift Certificate

$20.00

$40 Paper Gift Certificate

$40.00

$60 Paper Gift Certificate

$60.00

$80 Paper Gift Certificate

$80.00

$100 Paper Gift Certificate

$100.00

$50 Paper Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Paper Gift Certificate

$75.00

Fun stuff

Lumberjack Candle/Rocks Glass

Lumberjack Candle/Rocks Glass

$24.00

8oz premium soy wax candle hand poured and packaged in Nashville, TN. 40+hr burn time. Fresh cut cedar, leather, musk, lifted and carried by juniper and wood smoke. Mellow dose of patchouli and amber, Lumberjack has all the broken in comfort of a flannel shirt, and the warmth and satisfaction of a wooden pipe and a glass of whiskey beside the fireplace as night settles in after a crisp fall day. Poured into a cocktail glass (with a super cute ranger station hat) that can be used once the candle is out. Sweetly packaged into a gift box with a matchbook built into the top. THE ALL IMPORTANT FIRST BURN: With the first burn you are priming the candle for great performance. You may get smaller flames and slightly less scent throw, but that is normal. Make sure to let the candle burn until the melt pool reaches all sides of the candle before blowing out. Suggested retail $36

Cocktails

Deputy Dewey

$16.00

Do you like scary movies

$15.00

Drew Berry-More

$12.00

Ghostface killer

$15.00

Hello Sydney

$14.00

Im Feeling a Little Woozy Here

$14.00

They have 900 numbers for that

$14.00

Top Story

$15.00

We all go a little mad

$15.00

Woodsboro High Horror Film Club

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Kitchen Hours Tues-Thurs 4–9pm, Fri-Sat 4-10pm. Orders with cocktails (not beer and wine) must include a food item, per state guidelines.

Website

Location

108 W Roy St, Seattle, WA 98119

Directions

Gallery
The Sitting Room image
The Sitting Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Traveling Goat - 621 1/2 Queen Anne Ave N
orange starNo Reviews
621 1/2 Queen Anne Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
The Masonry QA
orange star4.4 • 1,082
20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109 Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne - 815 5th Ave N
orange star4.3 • 1,415
815 5th Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Citizen Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
706 Taylor Ave. North Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Laredos Grill
orange star4.4 • 785
555 Aloha st Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza Queen Anne
orange star4.5 • 420
1915 Queen Anne Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne - 815 5th Ave N
orange star4.3 • 1,415
815 5th Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
The Masonry QA
orange star4.4 • 1,082
20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109 Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Laredos Grill
orange star4.4 • 785
555 Aloha st Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
orange star4.3 • 574
203 W Thomas St Seattle, WA 98119
View restaurantnext
Premier Meat Pies
orange star4.3 • 84
305 Harrison St SEATTLE, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
No reviews yet
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston