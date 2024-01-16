- Home
The Skagit Table
225 S 1st St
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Featured Items
- Hummus
Chickpeas, Organic Garlic, Cumin, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Zatar (Oregano, Sumac, Toasted Sesame Seed, Cumin Powder, Sea Salt) 16oz$5.00
- Frozen Green Olive and Orange Roasted Chicken with Yukon Potatoes and Cauliflower
Chicken Thighs, Green Olives, Oranges, Garlic, Lemon, Tarragon, Potatoes, Cauliflower, Parsley, Paprika, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil$15.00
Snacks
- Chips
Skinny Pop Popcorn Boulder Canyon Classic Sea Salt Chips: Avocado Oil or Olive Oil$2.50
- Pork Lard
100% locally sourced pork fat from Widnor Farm in Custer$10.00
- Hummus
- House Made Ranch
dill, parsley, chives, buttermilk, garlic, onion, free-range eggs, avocado oil, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, salt and pepper$7.00
Breakfast
- House Made Granola
Organic Gluten Free Oats, Nova Maple Sugar, Nova Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coconut Flakes, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Hemp Hearts, Pumpkin Seeds, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon, Salt$7.00
- Yogurt Berry Parfait
Grace Harbor Plain Yogurt (Grade A Vat Pasteurized Milk, Probiotic Live Active Cultures), Organic Gluten Free Oats, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Nova Maple Sugar, Nova Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coconut Flakes, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Hemp Hearts, Pumpkin Seeds, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon, Salt, Cornstarch$6.00
- Rhubarb Cardamom Overnight Oats
Gluten Free Oats, Rhubarb, Organic Coconut Cream, Maple Sugar, Nova Maple Syrup, Cardamom, Salt$6.00
- Blueberry Chia Pudding
House Made Blueberry Compote (Cinnamon, Salt, Lemon Juice, Honey, Blueberries), Organic Coconut Cream, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Hemps Heart, Nova Maple Syrup$5.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Overnight Oats
Gluten Free Oats, 100% Pure Chocolate, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Organic Coconut Cream, Maple Sugar, Nova Maple Syrup, Salt$8.00
- Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
Gluten Free Oats, Granny Smith Apples, Organic Coconut Cream, Maple Sugar, Nova Maple Syrup, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Salt$6.00
Salads
Vegetarian/Vegan Salads
Meat Protein Salads
- Greek Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Oregano, Basil, Dill, Lemon, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Red Onion, Sweet Potatoes, Paprika$12.00
- Hot Honey Chicken & Ranch Salad
Chicken Breast, Honey, House Ranch (dill, parsley, chives, buttermilk, garlic, onion, free-range eggs, avocado oil, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, salt and pepper), Red Onions, Bib Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Rice Vinegar, Coconut Aminos, Salt, Pepper$12.00
Soups
- Loaded Potato Soup
Yukon Potatoes, Bacon. House Made Vegetable Stock (Carrot, Onion, Celery, Parsley), Half and Half, Yellow Onion, Thyme, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Jalapeño, Spring Onion, White Cheddar$9.00
- Sausage and White Bean Soup$9.00
- Salmon Chowder
Nerka Coho Wild Caught Salmon, Carrots, Yellow Onion, Celery, Leeks, Heavy Cream, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Peachy Keen Raw Milk, Russet Potatoes, Thyme, House Made Salmon Broth$12.00
Entrees
Beef Entree
Chicken Entree
- Chicken Pot Pie
2 Servings Bob’s Red Mill GF Flour (Sweet White Rice Flour, Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Tapioca Flour, Xanthan Gum), Chicken Breast, Onions, Carrots, Russet Potatoes, Garlic, Butter, Thyme, Sage, Sour Cream, Xanthan Gum, Baking Powder, Corn Starch, Peas, Salt and Pepper$20.00
Freezer Items
Meat Entrees
- Frozen Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's Pie - Local Ground Beef, Carrots, Onions, Tomato Paste, Thyme, Tomatoes, Peas, Russet Potatoes, Buttermilk, Sour Cream, Butter, Garlic, Salt, Nutmeg and Pepper$15.00
- Frozen Beef Stroganoff
Flank Steak, Button Mushrooms, Local Onions, Garlic, Sour Cream, Butter, Gluten-Free Pasta (Organic Brown Rice, Flour, Organic White Rice Flour, Organic Yellow Lentil Flour), Parsley, Salt and Pepper$15.00
- Frozen Green Olive and Orange Roasted Chicken with Yukon Potatoes and Cauliflower
- Frozen Braised Mexican Pork
Pork Butt, Black Beans, Zucchini, Red Onion, Yellow Onion, Garlic, Red Pepper, Ancho Chile, Pasilla Chile, Cumin, Coriander, Cilantro, Salt, Pepper$15.00
- Frozen Chimichurri Meatballs with Parsnip
Local Ground Beef, Eggs, Almond Flour, Onions, Garlic, Parsley, Cilantro, Chili Flakes, Red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Parsnips, Asparagus, Salt, Pepper$15.00
- Frozen Teriyaki Chicken and Bok Choy
Chicken Thighs, Local Baby Bok Choy, Jasmine Rice, House Made Teriyaki Sauce (Coconut Aminos, Ginger, Garlic, Rice Vinegar, White Pepper, Salt, Honey)$15.00
- Frozen Beef & Broccoli
Ground Beef, Broccoli, Ginger, Coconut Aminos, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Salt, White Pepper, Sesame Seeds$15.00
- Frozen Spicy Sausage Rigatoni
Spicy Sausage from Widnor Farms (Locally Raised Pork, Salt, Fennel, Black Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Anise, Spice Extractives), Crushed Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sweet Onions, Garlic, Basil, Gluten Free Rigatoni (Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic White Rice Flour, Organic Lentil Flour), Samish Bay Ricotta (Organic Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Vegetarian Enzymes, Bacterial Cultures, Citric Acid), Parsley, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil$15.00
- Frozen Chicken Pot Pie
- Frozen Chimichurri Flank Steak
Flank Steak, Leek Scapes, Asparagus, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Yellow Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Shallot, House Made Chimichurri (parsley, cilantro, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, red wine vinegar, lemon juice), Salt, Pepper$15.00
Vegetarian/Vegan Entrees
- Frozen Green Olive and Orange Roasted Tempeh
Black Eyed Pea Tempeh, Green Olives, Oranges, Garlic, Lemon, Tarragon, Potatoes, Cauliflower, Parsley, Paprika, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil$15.00
- Frozen Cashew Tempeh
Local Tempeh (Filtered Water, Organic Black Eyed Peas, Organic Rice Vinegar (Water, Organic Rice), Vegan Lactic Acid (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Culture (Rhizopus Oligosporus)), Cashews, Sesame Oil, Coconut Aminos (Organic Coconut Blossom Nectar, Sea Salt), Sweet Onion, Corn Starch, Ginger, Garlic, Celery, Cauliflower, Green Onions, Salt, Pepper$15.00
- Frozen Coconut Tempeh
Local Tempeh (Filtered Water, Organic Black Eyed Peas, Organic Rice Vinegar (Water, Organic Rice), Vegan Lactic Acid (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Culture (Rhizopus Oligosporus)), Avocado Oil, Garlic, Sweet Onion. Smoked Paprika, Oregano, Turmeric, Tomato Paste, Coconut Cream, Lime Juice, Broccoli, Basmati Rice, Ginger, Cilantro, Salt, Pepper$15.00
- Mediterranean Tempeh
Local Tempeh (Filtered Water, Organic Black Eyed Peas, Organic Rice Vinegar (Water, Organic Rice), Vegan Lactic Acid (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Culture (Rhizopus Oligosporus)), Purple Potatoes, Cherry Tomatoes, Leek Scapes, Zucchini, Shallot, Preserved Meyer Lemons (Celtic Sea Salt, Water), Dill, Roasted Red Peppers, Italian Parsley, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper$15.00
Seafood Entrees
- Frozen Jambalaya
Spicy Italian Pork Sausage (Ground Pork, Salt, Fennel, Black Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Anise, Spice Extractives), Celery, Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Garlic, Gumbo File (Thyme, Dextrose, Guar Gum, Spice), Bay Leaves, Medium Grain Brown Rice, Shrimp, Tomato Puree$15.00
- Frozen Grilled Leek Scape Pesto Salmon
Nerka Wild Caught Coho Salmon, Leek Scapes, Pistachio, Basil, Garlic, Parmesan, Lemon Juice, Arborio Rice, Dill, Asparagus, Shallot, Butter, Preserved Meyer Lemons ((Celtic Sea Salt, Water))$15.00
Other Items
- Carrot Cake
Garbanzo Bean Flour, Potato starch, Tapioca Flour, White Sorghum Flour, Fava Bean Flour Xanthan Gum, Sweet Rice Flour, Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Free-Range Eggs, Nova Maple Sugar, Cinnamon, Walnuts, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Apple Cider Vinegar, Butter, Cream Cheese, Nutmeg, Half and Half$5.00
- Frozen Sausage and White Bean Soup
Sausage and White Bean Soup Widnor Spicy Sausage (Locally Raised Pork, Salt, Fennel, Black Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Anise, Spice Extractives), Yellow Onions, Garlic, White Beans, Kale, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil$9.00
- Beef Bone Broth
Locally raised beef bones$10.00
- Frozen Creamy Wild Rice and Chicken Soup
Chicken Breast, Heavy Cream, Wild Rice, Carrots, Celery, Sage, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice, Butter$9.00
- Coho Salmon Bone Broth
Nerka caught wild Coho Salmon bones simmered for 24 hours$5.00
- Cinnamon Rolls
Bob’s GF Flour (Sweet White Rice Flour, Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Tapioca Flour, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Butter, Milk, Maple Sugar, Yeast, Eggs, Baking Powder, Cream Cheese, Half and Half, Cinnamon$6.00
- Chorizo and Potato Frittata
Windor Chorizo (Salt, spices, paprika, dehydrated garlic), Baby Potatoes, Local Arugula, Samish Bay Feta, Eggs, Half and Half, Heavy Cream, Salt, Pepper$9.00
- Rhubarb Cardamom Crumble
Local Rhubarb, Butter, Maple Sugar, Maple Syrup, Organic Gluten Free Oats, Cardamom, Lemon Juice$8.00
- Frozen Salmon Chowder
Nerka Coho Wild Caught Salmon, Carrots, Yellow Onion, Celery, Leeks, Heavy Cream, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Peachy Keen Raw Milk, Russet Potatoes, Thyme, House Made Salmon Broth$12.00
Desserts
Pies, Tarts & Cakes
Frozen Desserts
Other Desserts
Drinks
Probiotics & Kombuchas
Waters/Sparkling Waters
Sodas
Coffee and Tea
Juice
Groceries
- Chicken Eggs
Pasture Raised Chicken Eggs from Mama's Garden. Fed a non GMO diet.$9.00
- Pangea Fermented Jalapeno Hot Sauce
*Jalapenos, Water, *Carrot, *Sweet Onion, Celtic Sea Salt, *Lime Juice, *Cumin *Organic Ingredients$10.50
- Parsnip Kimchi
Parsnip, Water, Chili Flakes, Celtic Sea Salt, Ginger. 24oz.$13.00
- Raw Milk
Raw Milk from Peachy Keen Farm (includes $2 bottle deposit)$12.00
- Shambala Bakery Peanut Butter Bar
Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats, Natural Flavors (Maple Syrup, Brown Rice Syrup), Raisins, Sunflower Seeds, Medium Flake Coconut, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, Spice (Kosher Salt).$6.50
- Pangea Ferments Moroccan Preserved Lemons
Organic Meyer Lemons, Water, Celtic Sea Salt$15.00
- Pangea Ferments Curtido Sauerkraut
Green Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Celtic Sea Salt, Chili Flakes, Jalapeños, Lime Juice, Turmeric, Oregano$9.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Fresh cooking from the valley.
225 S 1st St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273