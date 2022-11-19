Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Sly Rose

663 Washington Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Popular Items

Pasta Verde
Meatballs & Toast
Lasagna

STARTERS

House Salad

$12.00

Crisp greens, olives, pimento, mozzarella, red onion, artichokes, red wine vinaigrette

Argula Salad

$12.00

Lemon, Olive Oil, Parmesan

Meatballs & Toast

$13.00

All beef meatballs, Grandaisy Bread + Sauce

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Grandaisy Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Herbs, Parmesan

Eggplant Rollatini

$8.00

Thinly sliced breaded Eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, roasted peppers, sauteed spinach. Served with marinara sauce. (one piece)

Broccoli in Butter and Herb Sauce

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe in Chili and Garlic

$7.00

ENTREES

Pasta Marinara

$14.00

Penne Pasta, House-made Marinara with Garlic, Calabrian Chilis, Parmesan & Basil.

Pasta Verde

$15.00

Penne Pasta, Baby Spinach, Castelvetrano Olives, Garlic, Herbs, Pine Nuts, Olive Oil & Parmesan.

Lasagna

$17.00

Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Trio of Cheese, marinara

Truffle Mushroom Pasta

$18.00

Cognac Truffle Cream Sauce, large rings of pasta, sauteed mushrooms, spinach and parmesan.

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Thinly sliced breaded Eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, roasted peppers, sauteed spinach. Served with marinara sauce. (two pieces)

Meatball Parm

$16.00

All Beef Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara, Grandaisy Ciabatta

Chicken Spedini

$18.00

Garlic, Breadcrumbs, Olive Oil Herb Sauce + Pasta Marinara

Spicy Tomato Fennel Shrimp

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp, white wine tomato sauce with roasted fennel, carrots, peppers & herbs. Served with toast

Penne + Butter + Parmesan

$8.00

DESSERT

Classic Tiramisu

$10.00

Classic Tiramisu with Forty Weight Coffee, whipped mascarpone, Italian ladyfingers & dusted with dark chocolate.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

