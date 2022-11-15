Caterers
Myron's - The Smith Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
There is another side to The Smith Center. A stylish and intimate, 240-seat venue where you can grab a bite, lift a glass and enjoy a true cabaret-style experience.
Location
361 Symphony Park Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
No Reviews
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130 Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant