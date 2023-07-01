BG picView gallery

The Snack Barge Lake Norman

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

Lake Norman

Cornelius, NC 28031

Popular Items

Barge Burger

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Bites

$8.00

Dog Daze

$10.00


Signature Menu

Barge Burger

$15.00

Ooey Gooey Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Spiced Mango Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Dog Daze

$10.00

Safe Harbor

$14.00

Kids

Plain Jane Dog

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Sides

Grilled Cheese Bites

$8.00

Bag O' Chips

$3.00

Barge Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bringing the Lake Norman community together with food, entertainment, and boating! ***All orders must be picked up at The Snack Barge. Delivery is something currently in the works and will be available in the future. Thank you for your patience!***

Lake Norman, Cornelius, NC 28031

