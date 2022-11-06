A map showing the location of The Cove at The Lakefront™ Snack ShackView gallery

The Cove at The Lakefront™ Snack Shack

417 Lakefront Drive

Little Elm, TX 75068

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Chicken Tenders Ala Carte
Gatorade 20oz

Snacks

Chips

Chips

$2.00
Candy

Candy

$2.00
Pretzel with Cheese

Pretzel with Cheese

$5.00Out of stock
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.50
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.00Out of stock
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Cheese Nachos

$4.33Out of stock
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Add Chili

$0.10Out of stock

ICEE Popsicle

$2.00Out of stock

Large Concession Pickle

$2.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float (Soda Of Your Choice)

$5.00Out of stock

Uncrustable (peanut butter & grape jelly sandwich)

$3.50Out of stock

Deli Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$2.00Out of stock

Meals

Chicken nachos with white queso.
Cheeseburger Ala Carte

Cheeseburger Ala Carte

$7.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger Meal With Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Brisket Nachos

$10.00Out of stock
All Beef Jumbo Hot Dog Meal

All Beef Jumbo Hot Dog Meal

$6.00+

All Beef Hot Dog served with French Fries

Chicken Tender Meal

Chicken Tender Meal

$8.00+

Crispy Chicken Tenders (3 pc) served with French Fries

Chicken Tenders Ala Carte

Chicken Tenders Ala Carte

$6.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00Out of stock
Brisket Cheese Fries

Brisket Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce, Smoked Brisket and BBQ Sauce

Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00Out of stock
Brisket Sandwich Ala Carte

Brisket Sandwich Ala Carte

$8.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger Meal With Chips

$9.00Out of stock

Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Corn Dog Meal

$6.00+Out of stock

Pepperoni pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Rice Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork on top of rice with a pineapple mango salsa.

Pulled Pork Cheese Fries

Out of stock

Pulled Pork Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Nachos

Out of stock

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich Ala Carte

$7.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Deli Sandwich With Chip

$9.00Out of stock

Nuggets Meal

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Wings (6pcs)

$10.00Out of stock

Hamburger Meal With Fries

$11.00

Hamburger Ala Carte

$7.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Water

$2.25

Gatorade 20oz

$3.50

Bang

$4.75Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.75Out of stock

Gatorade 12oz

$2.25Out of stock

Pepsi 12 Oz Can

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi 20 Oz

$2.00Out of stock

Dr Pepper 12 Oz

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade 32oz

$3.75Out of stock

Sprite 12OZ

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke ,12oz

$2.00Out of stock

Beer

Miller Lite (16 oz)

$6.50

Michelob Ultra (16 oz)

$6.50

Modelo (16 oz)

$8.00

Truly Assorted

$7.00

Dos XX (16 oz)

$8.00

Corona (16 oz)

$8.00

Coors

$6.50

Shiner

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Snack Shack at The Cove at The Lakefront™

Location

417 Lakefront Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Directions

