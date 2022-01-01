The Snug imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Snug The Snug

184 Reviews

$$

1800 15Th Street Suite F

Sacramento, CA 95811

N/A Stuff

coke

$2.00

squirt

$2.00

casamara serra

$4.00

N/A Pabst

$4.00

It’s It

$4.00

aurora

$6.00

Dealers Choice Seed Lip Cocktail

$7.00

Have our bartenders create a unique non alcoholic cocktail!!! Did we mention, this is for a non alcoholic cocktail?

coffee

$4.00

tea

$4.00

STAFF STUFF

cold brew

$2.00

meal

$4.00

montucky & hoosker dos

$5.00

Lil Cocktail

Baby Bull

$6.00

Penny

$6.00

Lil Snug 3

$5.00

Short King

$6.00

Lil Amadu

$6.00

Godson

$5.00

Bolivar BramBle

$6.00

JV Squad

$6.00

sidecar in a sidecar

$11.00

Negroni flight

$12.00

Beer & Wine

House 6oz

$2.00

Mai Tai

$3.00

Combo

$8.00

rose

$3.00

white

$3.00

red

$3.00

Shooter

M.T.0

$10.00

Snaq

$10.00

Sips

Neta

$20.00

Orchard

$10.00

dingle

$15.00

Nuts & Treats

plain nuts

$1.00

spicy corn dudes

$1.00

lil Nicky's sweet treat

$8.00

dolin

jetski

$8.00

dolin & soda

$5.00

instant

$8.00

baby

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1800 15Th Street Suite F, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

