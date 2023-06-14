Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Social at Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

1728 West University Avenue

Gainesville, FL 32603

Popular Items

Buff Mac

Buff Mac

$12.99

Topped with fried or grilled Buffalo chicken tenders, drizzled with Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.


Shareables

Loaded Sack of Potatoes

Loaded Sack of Potatoes

$11.99

House-style tater tots topped with our signature house chili, shredded cheddar, green onions, pickled jalapeños, and drizzled with homemade cilantro lime crema.

KC BBQ Chips

KC BBQ Chips

$12.99

BBQ Pulled pork on a mountain of house-style chips smothered with mixed cheeses, bacon, onions, apple coleslaw and fried jalapeños.

Tender Mountain Melt

Tender Mountain Melt

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce atop a heaping pile of fries smothered with our house cheese sauce, bacon bits and drizzled with ranch.

Sweet & Meaty Poutine

Sweet & Meaty Poutine

$13.99

Waffle cut sweet potato fries and hand-cut filet tips smothered with herbed demi-gravy, topped with melted mozzarella and fried cheese curds.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, roasted corn & peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema and your choice of chili con carne or achiote shredded chicken.

Chip Shop Fish Fixe

Chip Shop Fish Fixe

$14.99

This New (Dehli) twist on a classic the British Isles dish boasts a heaping pile of curried french fries and Old Bay-dredged Red Fish fingers, topped with a vinegar pickled vegetable slaw and drizzled with a creamy dill dressing.

Bar Bites

Torts & Salsa Trio

Torts & Salsa Trio

$8.99

Authentic Mexican cantina style salsa, fresh guacamole and chunky mango served with fresh fried tortilla chips.

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Three jumbo buttered and salted oven-baked soft pretzel sticks served with our signature homemade beer cheese.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Eight butterflied jumbo shrimp coated with a crunchy panko Old Bay breading and deep fried. Served with Swamp Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

$10.99

Six wontons filled with our spicy buffalo chicken dip and fried to a golden brown. Choice of Bleu cheese or Ranch. *Limited Quantities Available*

Thai-Style Veggie Potstickers

Thai-Style Veggie Potstickers

$8.99

Wheat-flour dumplings stuffed with cabbage, onion, carrots, tofu, green onion, potato and vermicelli. Served with Thai Chili Sauce.

Spinach, Kale & Artichoke Dip

Spinach, Kale & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Topped with garlic & parmesan. Served with tortilla chips.

Sliders

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$9.99

Three 2oz Certified Angus Beef patties covered with American cheese, lettuce, pickles and Social Sunrise sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$8.99

Fried chicken tenderloins topped with mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.

Wings & Things

10 Piece Wings

10 Piece Wings

$16.99

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce or dry rub and served with carrots & celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Hand-Breaded Tenders

Hand-Breaded Tenders

$9.99

1/2 lb of fresh fried chicken tenderloins and dipping sauce. Like it hot? Try it with our spicy southern breading for $.99

Mac & Cheese

Social Mac

Social Mac

$10.99

Cavatappi pasta cooked to a perfect al dente drenched in our house signature recipe cheese sauce, topped with parsley.

Buff Mac

Buff Mac

$12.99

Topped with fried or grilled Buffalo chicken tenders, drizzled with Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and finished with bleu cheese crumbles.

BBQ Pork Mac

BBQ Pork Mac

$11.99

K.C. style BBQ sauce infused mac n’ cheese topped with pickled jalapeños & pulled pork. Finished with fried onions.

Chili Mac

Chili Mac

$11.99

Our award-winning house chili infused into our social mac n’ cheese sauce topped with scallions, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema.

Beef & Broccoli Mac

Beef & Broccoli Mac

$13.99

Bourbon filet tips, lemon pepper broccoli folded into our signature mac & cheese, topped with pickled Asian slaw.

Rasta Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$13.99

Jamaican jerk jumbo shrimp and steamed lemon pepper broccoli tossed together with caramelized onions, spinach, and mushrooms and topped with our fresh mango salsa.

Sandwiches

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, cajun-asian bourbon style sauce and grilled pineapple served on a brioche bun.

Pig & Fig Grilled Cheese

Pig & Fig Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Garlic Parmesan toast with a layer of sweet fig jam aioli, goat and Monterey jack cheeses, and a crunchy surprise of candied walnuts and sweet and smoky bacon.

Bad Rama Jama

Bad Rama Jama

$12.99

Brined chicken breast dredged and fried in our spicy southern breading, slathered in our house Sweet Heat sauce served with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun.

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.99

Slow cooked pulled pork topped with apple cole-slaw, frizzled onions and our K.C. style BBQ sauce and served between two thick slices of garlic Texas toast.

Red Fish ABLT

Red Fish ABLT

$13.99

Blackened or fried red fish topped with avocado spread, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, Kick'n sauce and served on a brioche bun.

Miami Midnight

Miami Midnight

$12.99

Mojo roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and Cuban-style mustard served pressed on a 4-square of Kings-Hawaiian buns.

Burgers

Basic Burger

Basic Burger

$13.99

1/3 Pound Certified Angus Beef patty, dress it up or down, cover it with your favorite cheese and fixings, between your choice of bread. Served with fries, chips, or tots. Upgrade to premium side for $1.99

Burger of The Moment

Burger of The Moment

$15.99

Soup & Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, layered with cucumbers and diced tomatoes, onions, croutons, mixed cheese and bacon.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with croutons, parmesan cheese and hand-tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing.

Orange & Bleu Salad

Orange & Bleu Salad

$11.99

Artisan mix topped with, blueberries, mandarin oranges, apple chips, candied walnuts and bleu cheese.

Umami Salad

Umami Salad

$11.99

Artisan mix topped with pickled slaw, veggie potstickers, scallions, wonton chips and sesame seeds.

House Chili

House Chili

$5.99

Beef and bean chili slow simmered with just the right amount of heat and topped with shredded cheese, scallions and lime crema.

Soup of The Day

$4.99

Made fresh daily, ask your server for today's selection.

A La Carte Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Sweet Fries

$4.99

Kettle Chips

$4.99

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.99

Apple Cole Slaw

$4.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$4.99
Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$4.99

Side Dressing

$0.69

Side Sauce

$0.69

Side Topping

$0.99

Side Protien

Side Cheese

Side of Dip

$1.99

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99

SF Red Bull

$3.99

Flavored Red Bull

$3.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

This lively sports bar with a rooftop terrace offers a full bar, a pub-grub menu & plenty of brews on tap.

Website

Location

1728 West University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32603

Directions

