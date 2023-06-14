The Social at Midtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
This lively sports bar with a rooftop terrace offers a full bar, a pub-grub menu & plenty of brews on tap.
Location
1728 West University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Midtown
No Reviews
1702 W. University Avenue Gainesville, FL 32603
View restaurant
Mom's OG -NEW - 1017 West University Avenue
No Reviews
1017 West University Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gainesville
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurant