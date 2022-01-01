The Social Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Restaurant, Bar and Lounge located in Downtown Columbia Mo. You know us for our quirky lounge and nightclub. Now, experience our indulgent, drool-worthy, ever-growing menu at our restaurant.
Location
220 N 8th St., Columbia, MO 65201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mcnallys / WiseGuys - 7 North 6th Street
No Reviews
7 North 6th Street Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurant