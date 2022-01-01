Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Social Room

review star

No reviews yet

220 N 8th St.

Columbia, MO 65201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pinche Quesadilla
Pepper Jack Mac-N-Cheese
F*ckin Fries Bro

Burgers & Sandwiches

Rad Burger

Rad Burger

$7.00

1/3lb ground chuck burger with our signature blend of spices, served on a toasted bun with your choice of cheese, veggies, sauces, and toppings. Build yourself a new classic!

The Holy Shit Burger

The Holy Shit Burger

$9.00

The Holy Shit Burger, invented during the height of the pandemic. We were all alone and trapped with only our closest relatives, our weed, and a need for survival. A 1/3lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onion, bacon, mac-n-cheese, and crushed jalapeno chips.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$7.00

A vegetarian option for our meatless friends this burger is a chipotle blend of black beans and vegetables. It can come how you like it with your choice of toppings.

Mac Attack

Pepper Jack Mac-N-Cheese

Pepper Jack Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

This mac n cheese is now award winning. If you haven't tried it yet, you've really been missing out. Our oversized, ridged noodles really hold our extra creamy, pepper jack cheese sauce till the very last bite. You're gonna want more.

Pulled Pork Mac

Pulled Pork Mac

$7.00

Made from scratch pepper jack mac and cheese, topped with house rubbed and smoked pulled pork, fresh from Missouri farmers with your choice of sauce.

Pulled Chicken Mac

Pulled Chicken Mac

$7.00

Our famous made from scratch pepper jack mac topped with smoked in house pulled chicken, bbq sauce, and french fried onions. Your choice of sauce.

Tacos, Quesadillas, Nachos

Pinche Tacos

Pinche Tacos

$2.00

Our tacos are special because we take so much time making all the meat. Our chicken, beef and pork are smoked with our house blended dry rub before they are slow cooked and prepared for serving. Our tacos are served street style on corn tortillas with only cilantro and onion. Try with our house made salsas!

Tacos Rudos (vegetarian friendly)

Tacos Rudos (vegetarian friendly)

$2.00Out of stock

For our veggie friends, we have this black bean taco. It comes with our spicy black beans, cilantro, onion, avocado, and queso fresco.

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$8.00

Crinkle cut french fries topped with your choice of smoked chicken, pulled pork, birria beef or black beans, with queso, and fresh made pico de gallo. Don't be afraid to add your favorite sauce too!

Pinche Quesadilla

Pinche Quesadilla

$8.00

The Pinche Quesadilla is made with our house blended cheese, your choice of pork, chicken, beef or black beans and topped with our very special, fresh made, smokey pico de gallo and your choice of salsa on the side.

Gringa Quesadilla

Gringa Quesadilla

$7.00

LIterally just melty cheese on a tortilla. The spiciest thing on this is the butter its cooked in. We are in the mid-west after all.

Gringa Quesafries

Gringa Quesafries

$5.00

Literally just fries and cheese. Now, the cheese is pepper jack, but if you say it's spicy, you're fired.

Sides

Frijoles Rudo

Frijoles Rudo

$3.00Out of stock

This is our spin on black beans. We’ve combined Mexican style black beans with little bit of the KC sweet and smoke. What we end up with is a subtly sweet and spicy black bean with just a little bit of that hickory smoke. We’ve topped them with a little bit of queso fresco and cilantro. Recipe Credit to Chef Louie!

Esquites (Cheese Corn)

Esquites (Cheese Corn)

$3.50

Roasted jalapeno corn topped with queso, tajin, cilantro, and cotija cheese. It's elotes but in a cup.

Roasted Jalapeno Corn

Roasted Jalapeno Corn

$3.00

Fire roasted corn in a house blend of subtle jalapeno, garlic, butter, & spices.

F*ckin Fries Bro

F*ckin Fries Bro

$4.00

Crinkle cut fries, lightly seasoned, served with our signature Rocket Sauce on the side.

Specials

Smoked Chimi-churi Drummies

Smoked Chimi-churi Drummies

$10.00Out of stock

These lil drummies are smoked, then flash fried and tossed in our chimi-churi salsa. Served with some f*ckin loaded fries with rocket sauce pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese and Tajín.

Fuc*in Nachos Foo

Fuc*in Nachos Foo

$10.00Out of stock

“Fuc*in Nachos Foo”! House fried tortilla chips with pepper jack queso, shredded cheese, chorizo, black beans , rocket sauce , avocado lime crema, cotija cheese, Tajín and radish sprouts and pinche pickled jalapeños!! $10

Socizl Beef

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant, Bar and Lounge located in Downtown Columbia Mo. You know us for our quirky lounge and nightclub. Now, experience our indulgent, drool-worthy, ever-growing menu at our restaurant.

Website

Location

220 N 8th St., Columbia, MO 65201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.1 • 870
38 N 8th St Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
CJ's Hot Wings - 704 E Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
704 E Broadway Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Addison's Downtown- Columbia
orange star4.4 • 1,509
709 Cherry Street Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
44 Canteen
orange star4.5 • 689
21 N 9th St Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Mcnallys / WiseGuys - 7 North 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
7 North 6th Street Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Love Coffee - Tiger Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
23 S 8th St. Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Addison's Downtown- Columbia
orange star4.4 • 1,509
709 Cherry Street Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Sophia's - 3915 S Providence Rd
orange star4.6 • 1,279
3915 S Providence Rd Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Columbia MO
orange star4.6 • 1,015
3802 Buttonwood Dr Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.1 • 870
38 N 8th St Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q
orange star4.3 • 827
3804 Buttonwood Dr Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Tropical Liqueurs - Broadway
orange star4.6 • 753
515 E Broadway Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston