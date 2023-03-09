  • Home
The Source Coffee Roastery + Taproom 421 N Phillips Ave, Suite 101

421 N Phillips Ave, Suite 101

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Drip Coffee

Pour Over

$4.75

Choose your favorite brew for a classic Hario V60 Pour Over

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso + Side Car of Sparkling Water

Latte

$5.40+

Espresso + Milk

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso + Water

Aux Lait

$4.00

Coffee + Steamed Milk

Cafe Miel

$5.90

Espresso + Honey + Cinnamon + Milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Milk Foam. Traditional 6 oz serving size.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.60

Chai Tea Concentrate + Milk

Breve

$5.75

Espresso + Half & Half

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso + Steamed Milk. Traditional 4 oz serving size with a 1:1 ratio

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brewed Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate Sauce + Milk + Whipping Cream

London Fog

$4.50

Earl Grey Tea Concentrate + Vanilla + Milk

Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso + Milk Foam. Traditional 4 oz serving size

Matcha

$7.00

Matcha + Milk

Mocha

$6.00

Espresso + Chocolate Sauce + Milk

Red Eye

$4.00

Drip Coffee + Espresso

Steamer

$3.50

Milk + Syrup Flavor

Tea

$4.25

Loose Leaf Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25

Loose Leaf Cold Pressed Tea

Kombucha

$7.00

Local Songbird Kombucha

La Croix

$1.75

Flavored Sparkling Water

Juice Box

$2.50

Honest Juice Box

Milk

$3.00

Glass of Milk

Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

Orange Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

Irenic

$6.00+

Specialty menu from yours truly, Source Baristas! Turmeric + Blue Spiraling + Cinnamon + Sea Salt + Black Pepper + Espresso + Milk

Lagom

$5.50

Specialty menu from yours truly, Source Baristas! Drink includes Dandelion + Honey + Milk

Selcouth

$6.00+

Specialty menu from yours truly, Source Baristas! Drink includes Tahini Sesame Seed + Coconut + Cardamom + Sea Salt + Espresso + Milk

Ludic

$6.00+

Specialty menu from yours truly, Source Baristas! The drink includes Blueberry + Marshmallow + Nutmeg + Cinnamon + Sea Salt + Espresso + Milk

Eunoia

$5.50+

Specialty menu from yours truly, Source Baristas! The drink includes White Peach Tea + Ginger + Cardamom + Milk

Fika

$6.00+

Specialty menu from yours truly, Source Baristas! includes Pineapple Juice + Sparkling Water + Grenadine + Coconut + Half & Half

Wyld CBD

$7.00

Bursting with bright fruit flavors. Wyld CBD sparking waters are the perfect companion for all of life's adventures.

Snacks

Muffin

$3.50

Freshly Baked Muffin

Yogurt Parfaits

$7.25

Honey Vanilla Greek Yogurt + Mixed Berries + Almond Granola

Rx Bars

$4.00

Rx Protein Bar

Veggie Straws

$1.50

Garden veggie straws made with real vegetables

Autums Gold Garnola Bar

$3.50

Grain Free Granola Bar with almonds, pecans, maple syrup, honey, coconut, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, vanilla

Dots Pretzels

$3.50

Small Bowl of Dots Pretzels

That's It Fruit Bar

$1.50

That's It Fruit Bars. Healthy & Delicious

Clif Bar

$3.50

Clif Energy Bar

Pirate's Booty Popcorn

$1.50

Gluten Free Aged White Cheddar Puffs

Pistachio

$2.50

No Shell Pistachios

Nut Mix

$7.00

Small Bowl of Nut Mix: Cashews, Almonds, Walnuts, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Chocolate, Dried Cranberries, Dried Cherries

Macaron

$6.00+

Monday Macarons are a sweet meringue - based confection made locally in Sioux Falls. Variety packs include rotating flavors.

Peanut Butter Bar

$7.25

Vegan granola bar made locally by Bee Loved Kitchen. Bar includes gluten free oats, peanuts, peanut butter, lakanto, dates, agave, vanilla, raisins, sunflower seeds, coconut oil, and sea salt.

Fig Bar

$7.25

Vegan granola bar made locally by Bee Loved Kitchen. This bar sustains energy and makes for the most perfect pairing with coffee. It includes notes of salted tahini, dried figs, and topped with dried cranberries and raw pumpkin seeds.

Nature Valley Protein Bar

$2.50

Need some extra fuel for the day. We got you. Bar includes roasted peanuts, chicory root, semisweet chocolate.

Fruit

$1.00

Scones

$5.50

One of our favorites from Bee Loved Kitchen. Made locally in Sioux Falls are the lovely scones which include flour, sugar, vegan butter, cashew milk, baking powder, flax

Doughnut

$4.00

Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut

Retail

Kinto Tumblers

$37.00

Beautifully Branded Kinto Tumblers

Coffee Beans

$19.00

Roasted Coffee Beans of your choice

Catering

Airpot of Coffee

$19.00

5 Gallon Carafe

$150.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Coffee Roastery + Taproom located in the heart of downtown Sioux Falls. Come in and enjoy!

Location

421 N Phillips Ave, Suite 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Directions

