Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Speckled Egg

review star

No reviews yet

501 Grant St Suite #160

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$3.00

Espresso, Hot or Cold Water

Cappucino

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk, about 6 oz

Chai Latte

$4.75+

House-made Masala Chai, Choice of Milk, Hot or Cold

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Cold Brewed Coffee, Served over Ice

Cortado

$4.00

Equal Parts, Espresso, Steamed Milk

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Our house blend of coffee, The Hens Blend. Coffee Beans from Columbia

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Dark Chocolate Ganache, with Steamed Milk and Coco Powder

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Water, Steeped Tea

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk of Choice, House-made Flavorings available

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Matcha, Steamed Milk

Mocha

$4.75+

Dark Chocolate Ganache, Espresso, Steamed Milk

London Fog

$4.75+

Steeped Earl Gray Tea, Steamed Milk

Cafe Au Lait

$1.75+

PJC JUICE

Vitamin Sea

$6.50

Organic Cucumber, Pineapple, Blue Majik (Organic Phycocyanin Extract from Spirulina)

Super Green

Super Green

$6.50Out of stock

Organic Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Lemon, GInger

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$6.50

Supernova

$4.50

Root Juice

$6.50

Soda

Soda

$1.25

Kombucha

Vibrant Sunshine

$6.00

Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock

Aqua Panna Still Water

$2.50Out of stock

Evian

$2.50

Speckled Egg Gear

Beanie

Beanie

$15.00
Bottle o' Maple Syrup

Bottle o' Maple Syrup

$12.00
Mug

Mug

$10.00Out of stock
Black Light Weight Zip Hoodie

Black Light Weight Zip Hoodie

$32.00

Black light weight hoodie, "That's all Yolks" down the arm Speckled Egg Logo on the left chest.

Tee Shirt

Tee Shirt

$18.00

Cotton Tee Shirt

Hen's blend

$14.99Out of stock

Trucker Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Pique

$12.00

Xs Green Hoodie

$35.00

Green Small Hoodie

$35.00
Green Medium Weight Hoodie

Green Medium Weight Hoodie

$35.00

Green medium weight hoodie, "That's all Yolks" down the arm Speckled Egg Logo on the left chest. Super soft.

Green Large Hoodie

$35.00

Green XL Hoodie

$35.00

Pen

$1.75

TSE Stickers

$1.00

Bandanas

$10.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Locally Owned Diner inside the Historic Union Trust Building. We are here for you breakfast and lunch needs with our full menu. Including a full espresso bar, to go options and a full cocktail menu!

Website

Location

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Directions

Gallery
The Speckled Egg image
The Speckled Egg image
The Speckled Egg image

