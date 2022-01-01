Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop

645 Reviews

$$

922 Main St

Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wine by the Bottle

A Veira Do Mar - Albarino

$25.00

Aula - Macabeo White

$22.00

Bernabeleva Camino de Navaherreros - Blanco

$28.00

Bila Haut- Cotes du Rousillon 2018

$25.00

Borealis - Muller / Gewurtztraminer

$25.00

Buttercup Chardonnay

$28.00

Ca' del Baio - Moscato d'Asti

$24.00

Can Fiexes - Penedes Blanc Seleccio 2018

$25.00

Care - Blanco Sobre Lias

$18.00

Cascina di Mela Roero - Arneis

$44.00

Cascina San Lorenzo - Moscato

$20.00

Cave Spring - Riesling

$30.00

Chateau - Les Sept Chenes

$38.00

Domaine de la Grenaudiere - Muscadet

$25.00

Domaine Franck Millet - Sancerre

$48.00Out of stock

Doris - Pinot Grigio

$29.00

E. Guigal Rhone Blanc 2017

$27.00

Eric Louis - Sancerre Blanc

$55.00

FEL - Chardonnay

$48.00

Glou Glou - Chasselas

$40.00

Harken - Chardonnay

$22.00

Hunky Dory - Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

I Macchioni Cru - Casa alle Vacche

$38.00

Il Cantico - Pinot Grigio

$18.00Out of stock

Ilatium Soave 2018

$24.00

Jean-Marc Brocard - Chablis

$39.00

Kettmeir - Pinot Grigio

$36.00

La Cantera - Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

La Villaudiere - Pouilly-Fume

$42.00

Le Petit - Paysan

$28.00

Lola - Sonoma Chardonnay

$30.00

Nautilus - Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Noble Hill- Estate Reserve - Blend

$37.00

Painted Wolf "The Den" - Chenin Blanc

$25.00

Pavette - Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Pertico - Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Peter Weinbach - Reisling

$19.00

Pierre Sparr - Gewurtztraminer 2017

$34.00

Quadrum - White Blend

$20.00

Raza - Vinho Verde

$18.00

Riebeek Farms - Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00

S-Naia - sauvignon blanc

$25.00

Sauvion - Vouvray

$31.00

Smith Madrone - Riesling 2016

$55.00

Stillman St. - Chardonnay

$25.00

Three by Wade - Chenin Blanc

$28.00

Tommasi - Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Walter Scott - Chardonnay

$65.00

Wolfberger - Pinot Blanc

$32.00

A Quo - Montepeloso

$40.00

Affinity - Cabernet Sauvignon - Bordeaux Blend

$110.00

Altitudes - Cotes du Roussillon

Angels Ink - Pinot Noir

$28.00

Anticura - Calcurra

$45.00

Austin - Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$76.00

Babylonstoren - Shiraz

$33.00

Bila - Haut Rouge

$26.00

Blood Root - Pinot Noir

$38.00

Casa alle Vacche - Canaiolo

$42.00

Cascina di Mela Parin - Langhe Rosso

$44.00

Cederberg Merlot- Shiraz 2017

$27.00

Chakana Estate Malbec

$38.00

Chapillon Garnacha Cuvee

$32.00

Charles Woodson - Intercept - Pinot Noir

$29.00

Chateau Candeley - Bordeaux

$28.00

Chateau Blouin Bordeaux

$21.00

Chateau de Pizay

$30.00

Chateau Les Bugadelles Cuvee Rouge

$28.00

Chateau Relais de La Poste - Malbec

$40.00

Chateau Saint Louber

$30.00

Chemistry - Pinot Noir

$30.00

Con Cristo - Malbec

$140.00

Coster dels Olivers - Prioriat Red

$33.00

De Grendel - Merlot

$49.00

Domaine du Joncier - Lirac Rouge

$35.00

Domaine du Vieux Lazaret - Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$69.00

Domaine Fond Croze - Cotes Du Rhone

$23.00

Domaine Les Carmels - Les Caprices - Bordeaux

$29.25

Domaine Santa Duc - Gigondas

$68.00

Doris - Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Duo - Enrico Marcato - Rosso Veneto

$30.00

E. Guigal Rhone Red

$27.00

Elena Walch - Merlot

$26.00

Eola Hills Patriot - Red Blend

$28.00

Feudi Del Duca - Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$36.00

Froggs Leap Merlot

$56.00

Giannitessari Tai Rosso - Colli Berici

$34.00

Gran Appasso Puglia Rosso 2018

$28.00

Hedonic - Sweet Shiraz

$22.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$29.00

La Branne - Medoc

$40.00

La Linda - Malbec

$19.00

La Maldi Cion- Tinto de Valdilecha- 2018

$23.00

Lapis Luna Red Blend 2018

$20.00

Latido - Garnacha

$25.00

Le Volte - Toscana

$33.00

Lobetia - Tempranillo Bottle

$20.00

Lucente - Toscana

$34.00

Marzocco - Chianti

$33.00

Milbrandt Estate - Malbec

$48.00

Moffett - Pinot Noir

$68.00

Naoussa - Xinomavro

$42.00

Natte Valley - Cinsault

$30.00

Pars - Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa

$31.50

Pax - Syrah

$65.00

Pax - Syrah

$68.00

Peterson - Essence - Dessert Zinfandel

$75.00

Quadrum - Red Blend

$20.00

Querce Bettina - Il Campone

$42.00Out of stock

Querce Bettina - Rosso di Montalcino

$49.00

Rabble - Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Rabble - Red Blend

$30.00

Rabble - Zinfandel

$35.00

Ram's Gate - Pinot Noir

$50.00

Rickety Bridge - Paulinas Reserve - Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Rickety Bridge - Pinotage

$35.00

Rickety Bridge - The Bridge

$115.00

Rickety Bridge - The Crossover

$115.00

Rivale - Rosso Toscana

$34.00

Rubus Old Vine Zin

$26.00

Sbirolo - Langhe Nebbiolo

$45.00

Sbragia Home Field - Red Blend

$36.00

Shadow Ridge - Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Solroom - Red Blend

$20.00

Supremus - Toscana - Super Tuscan

$32.00

Tait - The Border Crossing - Shiraz

$38.00

Telios - Cabernet Sauvignon

$37.00

Terra D'Oro - Zinfandel

$31.00

Terre Del Vescovo - Marra

$40.00

Terre Rouge - Lautre

$55.00

The Butcher - Blaufrankisch

$38.00Out of stock

The Fableist - Carbernet

$40.00

Three by Wade - Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

Truth Be Told - Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Twenty Bench - Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Tyler - Pinot Noir

$120.00

Valdehermoso Crianza - Ribera Del Duera

$34.00

Vega Escal - Priorat

$44.00

Verbo - Aglianico Del Vulture

$27.00

Victoria - Tokay

$32.00

Vignoble de la Vallee du Rhone - Cuvee Gallety

$52.00

Villanaldi - Amarone

$74.00

Volpia - Chianti Classico

$50.00

Wrath - EX - Pinot Noir

$43.00

Wrath - San Saba Vineyard - Syrah

$56.00Out of stock

Xanthos - Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

Zahringer - Merlot

$56.00

Zahringer - Spatburgunder

$56.00

Avissi Sparkling Rose

$22.00

Baron De Seillac

$25.00

Cavicchioli U. & Figli - 1928 - Prosecco

$28.00

Charles Orban - Brut Champagne

$89.00

Flora - Prosecco

$21.00Out of stock

Gruet - Brut

$28.00

Hugues Godme - Rose Champagne - Grand Cru

$96.00

Kila - Cava

$25.00

Lovo - Sparkling Moscato

$28.00

Mont Marcal - Brute Rose

$31.00

Raventós i Blanc - Sparkling

$34.00

Treveri - Sparkling Gewurztraminer

$32.00

Vollereaux - Brut Champagne

$80.00

Vollereaux - Split Brut Champagne

$36.00

Zahringer - Cuvee Bubbles

$36.00

Coppola - Sparkling Rose

$22.00

Bila Haut Rose 2019

$25.00

Birichino - Vin Gris

$30.00

Davis Family - Rose

$32.00

DAOU - Rose

$29.00

Fiction Rose

$34.00

Les Hauts Plateaux - Rose

$25.00

Quadrum - Rose

$20.00

Rabble Rose

$33.00

Raza - Rose

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Making the world a better place, 1 plate at a time!!

Website

Location

922 Main St, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Directions

Gallery
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop image
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop image
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop image
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hellbender Bed & Beverage - 239 Sunset Dr
orange star5.0 • 148
239 Sunset Dr Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Chef & Somm soon to be Café Violette!
orange starNo Reviews
1132 Main Street Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Savannah's Oyster House
orange star4.4 • 891
155 Sunset Drive Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock
orange starNo Reviews
349 Sunset Drive Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Grill - Boone
orange star4.5 • 1,720
1675 Hwy 105 S Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Willie Brooks Smokehouse and Grill - 1475 HWY 105
orange starNo Reviews
1475 HWY 105 Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Blowing Rock

Savannah's Oyster House
orange star4.4 • 891
155 Sunset Drive Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Hellbender Bed & Beverage - 239 Sunset Dr
orange star5.0 • 148
239 Sunset Dr Blowing Rock, NC 28605
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Blowing Rock
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston