Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

The Spoon 210 S. 1st Ave

421 Reviews

$

210 S. 1st Ave

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Popular Items

Door County Cherry Chicken Wrap
California Club Wrap
Chicken Caesar Salad

Wraps

Door County Cherry Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Housemade chicken salad, with fresh romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, dried Door County cherries and candied pecans, served in an herb wrap.

California Club Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, our avocado spread and ranch dressing, served in an herb wrap.

Buffalo Wrap

$10.25

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, shredded mozzarella cheese and our housemade buffalo sauce, served in an herb wrap.

Veggie Wrap

$10.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, julienned carrots, roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, green olives, house marinated cucumbers, sunflower seeds and our housemade lemon dressing, served in an herb wrap.

Hawaiian BBQ Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, juicy pineapple, crisp romaine lettuce, sliced red onion, shredded mozzarella cheese and our BBQ sauce, served in an herb wrap.

Sesame Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, fresh sliced strawberries, julienned carrots, crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, almonds and our toasted sesame dressing, served in an herb wrap.

Sandwiches

Classic BLT

$10.25Out of stock

Crispy bacon, fresh romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo layered between three pieces of toasted sourdough bread.

Signature Club

$10.50Out of stock

Sliced turkey breast, ham, crispy bacon, fresh romaine lettuce, tomato and sun-dried tomato mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Tuna Salad

$9.75

Housemade tuna salad, crisp romaine lettuce and fresh tomato on toasted sourdough bread.

Chicken Salad

$9.75

Housemade chicken salad, fresh romaine lettuce, tomato and sliced cheddar cheese on wheatberry bread.

Chicken Swiss Panini

$10.75

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, sliced swiss cheese, red onion and tomato, with our ranch dressing on wheatberry bread.

Reuben

$10.75Out of stock

Corned beef, sliced swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on marblerye bread.

Tuna Melt

$9.50Out of stock

Housemade tuna salad with sliced mozzerella and cheddar cheeses on marblerye bread.

The Earl

$10.75Out of stock

Brie and blue cheeses melted with crispy bacon and carmelized onions, toasted on sourdough bread.

Pizza Hero

$10.00Out of stock

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese with our housemade red pizza sauce served on a hoagie roll.

The Hoagie

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey, ham, cheddar and provolone cheeses, mayo, fresh tomato, red onion and romaine lettuce on a hoagie roll. Choice of hot or cold.

Nutella & Fresh Strawberry

$8.25Out of stock

Creamy Nutella and freshly sliced strawberries, toasted on your choice of wheatberry or sourdough bread.

Salads

Cherry Cashew Salad

$10.75

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, dried Door County cherries, cashews, julienned carrots, sliced red onion, shaved parmesan cheese, and our poppyseed dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons, tossed in our caesar dressing.

The 2720 Salad

$11.25Out of stock

Chicken and shaved beef, marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce, served over crisp romaine lettuce and topped with bell peppers, blue cheese crumbles, pepperoncini peppers, and our housemade lemon dressing.

Buffalo Blue Salad

$10.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken with our housemade buffalo sauce, julienned carrots, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and our blue cheese dressing.

House Salad

$9.25

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with red onion, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, croutons, and your choice of raspberry vinaigrette, toasted sesame, balsamic, ranch, blue cheese, caesar, 1000 island, poppyseed, or lemon dressing.

Pizza

Cauliflower Crust 10"

$13.25

12" Pizza

$11.99

16" Pizza

$16.99

The Chickalo 10" Cauliflower Crust

$21.49

Veggie 10" Cauliflower Crust

$19.24

The Floridian 10" Cauliflower Crust

$22.24

BBQ Special 10" Cauliflower Crust

$19.24

The Chickalo 12"

$17.99

Veggie 12"

$15.99

The Floridian 12"

$18.99

BBQ Special 12"

$15.99

The Chickalo 16"

$21.99

Veggie 16"

$19.49

The Floridian 16"

$22.99

BBQ Special 16"

$19.49

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Served with your choice of kettle chips, applesauce, or carrots with ranch dressing. Includes small drink or juice box

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Served with your choice of kettle chips, applesauce, or carrots with ranch dressing. Includes small drink or juice box.

Kids Cheese Pizza (7")

$5.75

Includes small drink or juice box. Additional toppings 0.50 each.

Side Of...

Applesauce

$1.25

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Kettle Chips

$1.00

Avocado Sauce

$1.50

Pickle

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50Out of stock

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Poppyseed

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Toasted Sesame

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Split Charge

$1.50

Specials

The Paul Sandwich : Grilled Rye, Ham, swiss, Chips ONLY

$7.25

The Padrino

$9.95Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

16oz Fountain Drink (Pepsi Products)

$1.99

24oz Fountain Drink (Pepsi Products)

$2.49

Klarbrunn Sparkling Waters

$2.25

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Classic- Seasonal Housemade Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Juice Box

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch Juice Box

$1.50

Lime Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Cold Brew

$6.50

Cold Brew

$6.50

Blueberry Cold Brew

$6.50

Chai Tea

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Eatery & Frozen Yogurt Bar in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin! Serving signature Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads, Pizza and more!

Website

Location

210 S. 1st Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Directions

Gallery
The Spoon image

