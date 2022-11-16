Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spot on Main

298 Main Street

Jackson, OH 45640

Latte
The Cambrian Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Caramel Vanilla Latte

Breakfast

The Cambrian Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

The Cambrian Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
$4.95

$4.95

Warmed croissant with 2 slices of bacon, a fresh over-medium egg, and swiss – made to order.

The Playhouse Pretzel Sandwich

The Playhouse Pretzel Sandwich
$5.95

$5.95

Perfect any time of the day – a 4 oz. Steve Evans Country Sausage Patty, fresh egg, gouda cheese, on a grilled pretzel bun with our 298 dijon mayo and fresh arugula.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Steel Cut Oatmeal
$4.50

$4.50

Steel-cut oats cooked in Vanilla Almond Milk overnight. Served with blueberries, walnuts, and a drizzle of honey.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast
$4.50

$4.50

Multigrain toast, avocado, lime juice. Add on bacon, egg, or everything bagel seasoning.

House Granola

House Granola
$4.50

$4.50

Our house recipe – rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, pecans, coconut flakes, pure maple syrup, coconut oil, and dried cherries; served with milk, cold or steamed.

Belgian Liege Waffle

Belgian Liege Waffle
$4.95

$4.95

Sweet Belgian Waffle, served with blueberries and a maple syrup drizzle.

Gluten-Free Waffle

Gluten-Free Waffle
$3.50

$3.50

Served with pure maple syrup. Enjoy these artisanal waffles that are free of gluten, dairy, soy, preservatives, and added sugar. Sweetened with organic fruit.

Sandwiches

The Apple Tower Sandwich

The Apple Tower Sandwich
$5.95

$5.95

Grilled rosemary olive oil bread topped with sliced turkey, brie cheese, sliced Granny Smith apples, arugula, and an apple cider mayo. Choose your choice of chips or a side salad.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich
$5.95

$5.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado on Whole Wheat Toast, with our 298 dijon mayo. Choose your choice of chips or a side salad.

298 Pretzel Bun

298 Pretzel Bun
$5.95

$5.95

Our signature sandwich with special sauce on a pretzel bun. Choose ham and swiss, or turkey and gouda. Comes with lettuce and tomato. Add bacon if you please. Add a chip flavor of your choice or upgrade to a side salad.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese
$4.25

$4.25

Cheddar and swiss on homestyle bread. Choose your choice of chips or a side salad.

SPECIAL - Turkey Pesto Panini
$6.50

$6.50Out of stock

Turkey, provolone, pesto, roma tomatoes, red onion, cooked on our grill with a panini press.

SPECIAL - Grilled Pimento Cheese & Bacon

SPECIAL - Grilled Pimento Cheese & Bacon
$6.00

$6.00

on a Rosemary Olive Oil Bread

SPECIAL - Pepperoni Roll

SPECIAL - Pepperoni Roll
$5.00

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh dough with pepperoni and mozzarella.

Salads

Cranberry Salad

Cranberry Salad
$3.95+

$3.95+

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Goat Cheese with a housemade Honey Poppyseed Dressing

Spot Salad

Spot Salad

$3.95+

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, bacon, and a housemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Sides/a la carte

Açaí Smoothie Bowl

Açaí Smoothie Bowl
$8.50

$8.50

“Açaí” = ah-sah-EE. A blend of organic Açaí and Guaraná, strawberries, banana, and almond milk topped with our House Granola, Coconut Flakes, Fresh Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries. Additional add-on items available. Please allow 20-30 minutes during busy times as we prep each bowl fresh for you!

Bacon

Bacon

$3.00

Two slices.

Croissant a la carte
$2.50

$2.50

Buttery and flaky. Served with butter and jelly.

Egg

Egg

$1.50

Prepared as you like.

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
$3.75

$3.75

Vanilla 1% Snowville Creamery Yogurt, fresh berries, and house granola.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Seasonal berries and fruit, based on best availability.

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips
$2.25

$2.25

These kettle-cooked potato chips are made in small batches, ensuring outstanding crispness and crunch! Made exclusively with sunflower oil, Deep River Snacks kettle cooked chips are certified gluten-free, and made in a nut-free facility.

New York Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

New York Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
$3.50

$3.50

Choose a flavor. Toasted, with cream cheese or butter.

Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese Sauce

Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese Sauce
$4.75

$4.75

A snack to share or perfect alongside a salad.

Sausage

$3.00

4 oz. Steve Evans Sausage Patty

Toast w/ Butter and Jelly

Toast w/ Butter and Jelly
$2.50+

$2.50+

Two slices served with butter and jelly.

Veggies & Dip

Veggies & Dip
$3.50

$3.50

Hand-cut carrots, celery, and red pepper with ranch or dill dip.

Soups

Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Soup

Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Soup
$3.75+

$3.75+

Served with our Housemade croutons.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup
$3.75+

$3.75+

Thick Kluski egg noodles coupled with tender cuts of white chicken accented with onions, carrots and celery in a rich, home-style chicken broth.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.45

$1.45

Real butter and Ghirardelli 60% Cacao Bittersweet Chocolate Premium Baking Chips.

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle
$1.45

$1.45

Cinnamon and sugar – soft and chewy.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.45

$1.45

Soft and chewy, made with Jif peanut butter.

Gluten-Free White Chocolate Cherry Oatmeal

Gluten-Free White Chocolate Cherry Oatmeal
$2.50

$2.50

Enjoy the taste of the delicious mix of white chocolate and cherry without gluten.

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter
$2.50

$2.50

Gluten-Free and all things you would expect from a Peanut Butter Cookie.

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin
$2.50

$2.50Out of stock

Buttery, soft, moist, and full of blueberries. Topped with a butter streusel.

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin
$2.50

$2.50Out of stock

Generous amount of semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
$3.25

$3.25

Filled with cream cheese and topped with pecan streusel.

Morning Glory Muffin

Morning Glory Muffin
$2.50

$2.50

Carrots, walnuts, raisins, coconut and pineapple, topped with pumpkin seeds and flaked coconut.

Pastries

Blackberry Hand Pie
Pastry dough filled with our Blackberry Pie filling.
Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish
$2.50

$2.50Out of stock

Light and flaky pastry with sweetened cream cheese.

Raspberry Twist

Raspberry Twist
$2.50

$2.50

Twisted pastry filled with a raspberry jam center.

Cherry Danish w/ Cream Cheese

Cherry Danish w/ Cream Cheese
$2.75

$2.75Out of stock

Flaky pastry filled with cream cheese and cherries.

Blackberry Hand Pie

Blackberry Hand Pie
$3.00

$3.00Out of stock

Our blackberry pie filling in a handheld pastry.

Chocolate Hazelnut
$3.00

$3.00Out of stock

Cake

Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice
$4.95

$4.95

A 3-layer cake with Cream Cheese Icing.

Pie

Salted Maple Pie Slice

Salted Maple Pie Slice
$4.25

$4.25Out of stock

Topped with Maldon Sea Salt

Blackberry Pie Slice

Blackberry Pie Slice
$4.25

$4.25

An all-butter crust.

Peanut Butter Pie
$4.25

$4.25

We use Krema Nut Peanut Butter, Snowville Creamery Whipping Cream, and Michael's fresh roasted and ground peanuts.

Snacks

Chocolate Cake Pop

Chocolate Cake Pop
$1.50

$1.50

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Semi-Sweet Chocolate. Decorated Seasonally.

Vanilla Cake Pop

Vanilla Cake Pop
$1.50

$1.50

Vanilla Cake w/ Buttercream Icing. White Chocolate dip with seasonal sprinkles.

Blueberry Energy Bites
$3.00

$3.00

Dried Blueberries, Rolled Oats, Almond Butter, Local Honey, Chia Seeds, Flaxseed.

Peanut Butter Energy Bites
$3.00

$3.00

Rolled Oats, Unsweetened Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, Peanut Butter, Local Honey, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Mini Chocolate Chips.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding
$3.50

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla wafers, banana, creamy vanilla pudding.

Other Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.95Out of stock

Ladyfingers dipped in espresso, this Italian-style Tiramisu is layered with rich mascarpone cheese and fresh whipped cream, with a final dusting of Dutch cocoa.

Pumpkin Cheesecake
$5.25

$5.25

A gingersnap crust. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Drip Coffee

Choose from our House Blend (a medium roast from three different growing regions), Snow Angel (flavored with Hazelnut, Coconut, Caramel, and Vanilla), or our select Coffee of the Week.

Coffee by the Cup
$2.25+

$2.25+

Choose from our House Blend (a medium roast from three different growing regions), Snow Angel (flavored with Hazelnut, Coconut, Caramel, and Vanilla), or our select Coffee of the Week.

96 oz. Coffee Carafe
$17.00

$17.00

A 96 oz. Cardboard Carafe w/cups, cream, sugar for 8 – keeps your coffee hot for 2-3 hours.

Espresso Based Drinks

Americano

$2.25+

Espresso diluted with hot water.

Breve

$4.25+

An espresso-based drink made with steamed Snowville Creamery half-and-half.

Cafe Cubano

$4.00

8 oz. drink with espresso, cane sugar, and Snowville Creamery half and half.

Cappuccino

$3.25

An 8 oz. drink. Espresso, steamed milk, and foam – 1/3 of each.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato
$4.50+

$4.50+

Vanilla syrup and Caramel sauce mixed with milk, then topped off with a double shot of espresso and caramel drizzle. Served hot or iced.

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso with equal amounts of warm milk.

Latte

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso, with steamed milk and microfoam.

Mocha

$4.25+

Chocolate, espresso, and milk.

Signature Coffee Drinks

Caramel Vanilla Latte

Caramel Vanilla Latte
$4.50+

$4.50+

A signature latte with caramel, vanilla, a double shot of espresso, and steamed or cold milk.

Salted Caramel Mocha

Salted Caramel Mocha
$4.50+

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso, chocolate sauce, salted caramel syrup, and steamed Snowville Creamery (or non-dairy) milk. Hot or iced.

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha
$4.50+

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso, white chocolate sauce, raspberry syrup, and steamed milk. Hot or iced.

Brown Sugar Iced Oat Latte
$5.50

$5.50

A 20 oz. iced drink with housemade Brown Sugar syrup, hand-shaken with espresso, topped with cold foamed oat milk. No modifications will be made.

Caramel Mocha Cold Brew
$4.50+

$4.50+

Cold Brew, Caramel Syrup, and Snowville Creamery Chocolate Milk, over ice.

Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4.65+

$4.65+

Pumpkin Spice Sauce (ours contains real pumpkin!), a double shot of espresso, and steamed milk. Served hot or iced.

Pumpkin White Mocha
$4.65+

$4.65+

Pumpkin Spice Sauce (ours contains real pumpkin!), White Chocolate Sauce, a double shot of espresso, and steamed milk. Served hot or iced.

Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai
$4.65+

$4.65+

Pumpkin Spice Sauce (ours contains real pumpkin!), a double shot of espresso, Chai, and steamed milk. Served hot or iced.

Brown Sugar Pumpkin Iced Oat Latte
$5.75

$5.75

Pumpkin sauce and brown sugar syrup, hand-shaken with a double shot of espresso and oat milk cold foam. A 20 oz. drink.

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cold Brew
$5.85

$5.85

Pumpkin cold brew with a salted caramel cold foam, drizzled with caramel sauce and sprinkled with Maldon sea salt. 20 oz. We use Snowville Creamery Fat Free Milk for the cold foam.

Salted Maple Latte
$4.75+

$4.75+

Real maple syrup and Maldon sea salt, espresso and milk.

Maple Blondie

$4.75+

White chocolate, brown sugar, maple syrup, espresso, and milk. Served hot or iced.

Buttery Caramel Apple Latte
$4.65+

$4.65+

Caramel Apple Butter syrup with Caramel Sauce, espresso, and milk. Served hot or iced.

Apple Butter Mocha
$4.65+

$4.65+

Caramel Apple Butter syrup with White Chocolate Sauce, espresso, and milk. Served hot or iced.

Candy Corn White Mocha
$4.65+

$4.65+

White Chocolate Sauce and Candy Corn Syrup, espresso, and milk. Served hot or iced.

Cold Brew

Metro
Coffee with a fizz. Cold Brew, vanilla syrup, and seltzer water.

Black Cold Brew
$3.25+

$3.25+

Caramel Mocha Cold Brew
$4.50+

$4.50+

Cold Brew, Caramel Syrup, and Snowville Creamery Chocolate Milk, over ice.

S'Mores Cold Brew w/ Cold Foam
$4.75+

$4.75+

Cold Brew with chocolate milk and toasted marshmallow syrup topped with cold foam. This drink can only be made with Snowville Chocolate Milk and Fat Free Milk for the cold foam - no alternative milks on this drink.

Metro

$4.95

Bottled Coffee

CMCB Bottle

CMCB Bottle

$4.95Out of stock

A customer favorite since day one – cold brew, caramel syrup, and Snowville Creamery Chocolate Milk.

Black Cold Brew Bottle
$3.50

$3.50Out of stock