The Spot on Main

298 Main Street
Jackson, OH 45640
Breakfast
The Cambrian Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Warmed croissant with 2 slices of bacon, a fresh over-medium egg, and swiss – made to order.
The Playhouse Pretzel Sandwich
Perfect any time of the day – a 4 oz. Steve Evans Country Sausage Patty, fresh egg, gouda cheese, on a grilled pretzel bun with our 298 dijon mayo and fresh arugula.
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Steel-cut oats cooked in Vanilla Almond Milk overnight. Served with blueberries, walnuts, and a drizzle of honey.
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast, avocado, lime juice. Add on bacon, egg, or everything bagel seasoning.
House Granola
Our house recipe – rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, pecans, coconut flakes, pure maple syrup, coconut oil, and dried cherries; served with milk, cold or steamed.
Belgian Liege Waffle
Sweet Belgian Waffle, served with blueberries and a maple syrup drizzle.
Gluten-Free Waffle
Served with pure maple syrup. Enjoy these artisanal waffles that are free of gluten, dairy, soy, preservatives, and added sugar. Sweetened with organic fruit.
Sandwiches
The Apple Tower Sandwich
Grilled rosemary olive oil bread topped with sliced turkey, brie cheese, sliced Granny Smith apples, arugula, and an apple cider mayo. Choose your choice of chips or a side salad.
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado on Whole Wheat Toast, with our 298 dijon mayo. Choose your choice of chips or a side salad.
298 Pretzel Bun
Our signature sandwich with special sauce on a pretzel bun. Choose ham and swiss, or turkey and gouda. Comes with lettuce and tomato. Add bacon if you please. Add a chip flavor of your choice or upgrade to a side salad.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and swiss on homestyle bread. Choose your choice of chips or a side salad.
SPECIAL - Turkey Pesto Panini
Turkey, provolone, pesto, roma tomatoes, red onion, cooked on our grill with a panini press.
SPECIAL - Grilled Pimento Cheese & Bacon
on a Rosemary Olive Oil Bread
SPECIAL - Pepperoni Roll
Fresh dough with pepperoni and mozzarella.
Salads
Sides/a la carte
Açaí Smoothie Bowl
“Açaí” = ah-sah-EE. A blend of organic Açaí and Guaraná, strawberries, banana, and almond milk topped with our House Granola, Coconut Flakes, Fresh Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries. Additional add-on items available. Please allow 20-30 minutes during busy times as we prep each bowl fresh for you!
Bacon
Two slices.
Croissant a la carte
Buttery and flaky. Served with butter and jelly.
Egg
Prepared as you like.
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla 1% Snowville Creamery Yogurt, fresh berries, and house granola.
Fruit Cup
Seasonal berries and fruit, based on best availability.
Kettle Chips
These kettle-cooked potato chips are made in small batches, ensuring outstanding crispness and crunch! Made exclusively with sunflower oil, Deep River Snacks kettle cooked chips are certified gluten-free, and made in a nut-free facility.
New York Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Choose a flavor. Toasted, with cream cheese or butter.
Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese Sauce
A snack to share or perfect alongside a salad.
Sausage
4 oz. Steve Evans Sausage Patty
Toast w/ Butter and Jelly
Two slices served with butter and jelly.
Veggies & Dip
Hand-cut carrots, celery, and red pepper with ranch or dill dip.
Soups
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Real butter and Ghirardelli 60% Cacao Bittersweet Chocolate Premium Baking Chips.
Snickerdoodle
Cinnamon and sugar – soft and chewy.
Peanut Butter Cookie
Soft and chewy, made with Jif peanut butter.
Gluten-Free White Chocolate Cherry Oatmeal
Enjoy the taste of the delicious mix of white chocolate and cherry without gluten.
Gluten-Free Peanut Butter
Gluten-Free and all things you would expect from a Peanut Butter Cookie.
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Buttery, soft, moist, and full of blueberries. Topped with a butter streusel.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Generous amount of semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
Filled with cream cheese and topped with pecan streusel.
Morning Glory Muffin
Carrots, walnuts, raisins, coconut and pineapple, topped with pumpkin seeds and flaked coconut.
Pastries
Cream Cheese Danish
Light and flaky pastry with sweetened cream cheese.
Raspberry Twist
Twisted pastry filled with a raspberry jam center.
Cherry Danish w/ Cream Cheese
Flaky pastry filled with cream cheese and cherries.
Blackberry Hand Pie
Our blackberry pie filling in a handheld pastry.
Chocolate Hazelnut
Pie
Snacks
Chocolate Cake Pop
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Semi-Sweet Chocolate. Decorated Seasonally.
Vanilla Cake Pop
Vanilla Cake w/ Buttercream Icing. White Chocolate dip with seasonal sprinkles.
Blueberry Energy Bites
Dried Blueberries, Rolled Oats, Almond Butter, Local Honey, Chia Seeds, Flaxseed.
Peanut Butter Energy Bites
Rolled Oats, Unsweetened Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, Peanut Butter, Local Honey, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Mini Chocolate Chips.
Banana Pudding
Vanilla wafers, banana, creamy vanilla pudding.
Other Desserts
Drip Coffee
Coffee by the Cup
Choose from our House Blend (a medium roast from three different growing regions), Snow Angel (flavored with Hazelnut, Coconut, Caramel, and Vanilla), or our select Coffee of the Week.
96 oz. Coffee Carafe
A 96 oz. Cardboard Carafe w/cups, cream, sugar for 8 – keeps your coffee hot for 2-3 hours.
Espresso Based Drinks
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water.
Breve
An espresso-based drink made with steamed Snowville Creamery half-and-half.
Cafe Cubano
8 oz. drink with espresso, cane sugar, and Snowville Creamery half and half.
Cappuccino
An 8 oz. drink. Espresso, steamed milk, and foam – 1/3 of each.
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla syrup and Caramel sauce mixed with milk, then topped off with a double shot of espresso and caramel drizzle. Served hot or iced.
Cortado
Espresso with equal amounts of warm milk.
Latte
A double shot of espresso, with steamed milk and microfoam.
Mocha
Chocolate, espresso, and milk.
Signature Coffee Drinks
Caramel Vanilla Latte
A signature latte with caramel, vanilla, a double shot of espresso, and steamed or cold milk.
Salted Caramel Mocha
Double shot of espresso, chocolate sauce, salted caramel syrup, and steamed Snowville Creamery (or non-dairy) milk. Hot or iced.
White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha
Double shot of espresso, white chocolate sauce, raspberry syrup, and steamed milk. Hot or iced.
Brown Sugar Iced Oat Latte
A 20 oz. iced drink with housemade Brown Sugar syrup, hand-shaken with espresso, topped with cold foamed oat milk. No modifications will be made.
Caramel Mocha Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Caramel Syrup, and Snowville Creamery Chocolate Milk, over ice.
Seasonal Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Sauce (ours contains real pumpkin!), a double shot of espresso, and steamed milk. Served hot or iced.
Pumpkin White Mocha
Pumpkin Spice Sauce (ours contains real pumpkin!), White Chocolate Sauce, a double shot of espresso, and steamed milk. Served hot or iced.
Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai
Pumpkin Spice Sauce (ours contains real pumpkin!), a double shot of espresso, Chai, and steamed milk. Served hot or iced.
Brown Sugar Pumpkin Iced Oat Latte
Pumpkin sauce and brown sugar syrup, hand-shaken with a double shot of espresso and oat milk cold foam. A 20 oz. drink.
Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin cold brew with a salted caramel cold foam, drizzled with caramel sauce and sprinkled with Maldon sea salt. 20 oz. We use Snowville Creamery Fat Free Milk for the cold foam.
Salted Maple Latte
Real maple syrup and Maldon sea salt, espresso and milk.
Maple Blondie
White chocolate, brown sugar, maple syrup, espresso, and milk. Served hot or iced.
Buttery Caramel Apple Latte
Caramel Apple Butter syrup with Caramel Sauce, espresso, and milk. Served hot or iced.
Apple Butter Mocha
Caramel Apple Butter syrup with White Chocolate Sauce, espresso, and milk. Served hot or iced.
Candy Corn White Mocha
White Chocolate Sauce and Candy Corn Syrup, espresso, and milk. Served hot or iced.
Cold Brew
Black Cold Brew
Caramel Mocha Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Caramel Syrup, and Snowville Creamery Chocolate Milk, over ice.
S'Mores Cold Brew w/ Cold Foam
Cold Brew with chocolate milk and toasted marshmallow syrup topped with cold foam. This drink can only be made with Snowville Chocolate Milk and Fat Free Milk for the cold foam - no alternative milks on this drink.