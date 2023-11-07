Restaurant info

At The SSam, we believe that eating healthy shouldn't mean sacrificing flavor. Our ssam (“wrap” in Korean) is the perfect harmony of vibrant, farm-fresh vegetables and succulent protein, all wrapped up in delicate and low carb rice paper. With each bite, you'll experience an explosion of textures and tastes that will leave you craving for more! The most delicious way to eat healthy and fresh veggies & protein; order Delivery or Takeout today!