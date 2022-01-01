Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Sweet Spot 301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard Radcliff, KY 40160

review star

No reviews yet

301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard

Radcliff, KY 40160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Cheesecake (Plain)

Regular cupcakes

Single reg. cupcake

Single reg. cupcake

$2.00
1/2 doz. reg. cupcakes

1/2 doz. reg. cupcakes

$12.00

Doz. reg. cupcakes

$20.00

1/2 doz Jumbo

$19.00

Doz jumbo

$36.00

Single jumbo cupcake

$3.25

Specialty cupcakes

Single cupcake

Single cupcake

$2.50
1/2 doz. spec. cupcakes

1/2 doz. spec. cupcakes

$13.00
Doz. spec. cupcakes

Doz. spec. cupcakes

$24.00

Minis

1/2 doz. mini cupcakes

1/2 doz. mini cupcakes

$6.00

Doz. mini cupcakes

$10.00

Cheesecake jar

Strawberry Cheesecake jar

Strawberry Cheesecake jar

$6.00

Oreo Jar

$6.00

Lemon Jar

$6.00

Blueberry Jar

$6.00

Turtle Jar

$6.00

Twix

$6.00

Cherry Jar

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Gluten free

$6.00

Cheesecake cup

Strawberry Cheesecake cup

$2.50

6+ Cheesecake cup

$2.00

Pineapple Upsy Daisy Cheesecake cup

$2.50

Turtle Turtle Cheesecake Cup

$2.50

Cheesecake Slice

$3.50

Lemon Cheesecake Cup

$2.50

Cheesecake of the Month

$2.50

Whole Cheesecake (Plain)

$20.00

Whole Cheesecake (with topping)

$25.00

Mini cheesecake

Fruit topped mini cheesecake

$2.00

Banana pudding cups

Banana pudding cups

$4.00

Oreo

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Strawberries

Half dozen

Half dozen

$9.00
Dozen

Dozen

$18.00
With theme

With theme

$22.00

Single strawberry

$1.50

Infused

$25.00

Cheesecake Stuffed

$22.00

Add Gift Box

$7.00

Extra large berries

$3.00

Pineapple Slices

Half Doz. Pineapple slices

Half Doz. Pineapple slices

$9.00

Doz. Pineapple slices

$18.00

Chocolate covered pineapple slice

$1.50

Apple

Chocolate apple

$4.00

Homemade Pies

Coconut Pie Slice

$3.00

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$3.00

Pie of the Month Slice

$3.00

Apple Pie Slice

$3.00

Chess Pie Slice

$3.00
Whole Coconut Pie

Whole Coconut Pie

$18.00
Whole Apple Pie

Whole Apple Pie

$18.00

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$18.00

Whole Chess Pie

$18.00

$1M Pie Slice

$3.00
Whole Million Dollar Pie

Whole Million Dollar Pie

$15.00

Whole Pie of the Month

$15.00

Pecan Pie Slice

$4.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$18.00

Oreos

Singles

Singles

$1.50

Half dozen

$8.00

Dozen

$15.00

Specialty dozen

$20.00

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$1.25

Caramel pretzels

$1.75

Dozen

$18.00

Specialty dozen/ caramel

$21.00

Waffle cones

Single waffle cones

Single waffle cones

$6.00

1/2 dozen

$32.00

Dozen

$67.00

Rice Krispy Treats

Single

$1.50

1/2 dozen

$8.00

Dozen

$15.00

Mini RKT

$1.00

2 for $1

Chocolate Apples

Chocolate apples

Chocolate apples

$3.50

Caramel apples

$4.00

Candy Apples

$4.00

Pretzel twists

4 twists

$1.00

Candy

2 chocolate pieces

$1.00

Lollipop

$0.50

All Cookies

Regular sugar cookies

Regular sugar cookies

$1.00
Specialty cookies

Specialty cookies

$1.50
Chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies

$1.00
Single cookie cake

Single cookie cake

$20.00

Double cookie cakes

$30.00
Chocolate chip cookies w/ nuts

Chocolate chip cookies w/ nuts

$1.50

Jumbo cookie

$1.50

Dozen sugar cookies (plain)

$12.00

Dozen sugar cookies specialty

$18.00

Dozen regular chocolate chip cookies

$12.00

Dozen chocolate chip cookies w/ nuts

$18.00

Coconut pralines

$1.75

Sandwich cookies

$2.00

Sandwich cookies

$2.00

Sandwich cookies

$2.00

Sandwich cookies

$2.00

Sandwich cookies

$2.00

Sandwich cookies

$2.00

Sandwich cookies

$2.00

Sandwich cookies

$2.00

Sandwich cookies

$2.00

French Macarons

Single cookie

$1.75

1/2 dozen cookies

$9.00

Dozen

$18.00

Brownies

Caramel

$2.00

With nuts

$2.00

Plain

$1.50

Double chocolate

$1.50

Red velvet

$3.00

Blondie

$2.00

Reg. Cake slices

Single cake slice

$4.00

Spec. Cake slices

Single Spec. Cake slice

Single Spec. Cake slice

$5.00

Round Cakes

10- in 2 layer

$65.00

10-in 3 layer

$75.00
6-in 3 layer

6-in 3 layer

$35.00

6-inch 2 layer

$30.00

Includes writing/ fondant letters

7-in 3 layer

7-in 3 layer

$45.00

7-inch 2 layer

$35.00
8-in 3 layer

8-in 3 layer

$55.00
8-inch 2 layer

8-inch 2 layer

$45.00
9-in 2 layer

9-in 2 layer

$55.00
9-in 3 layer

9-in 3 layer

$65.00

Sheet Cakes

Quarter sheet

$40.00
Half sheet

Half sheet

$55.00

Smash Cake

Smash Cake

Smash Cake

$10.00

Specialty Cakes

6in Specialty 2 layer

$35.00

6 in Specialty 3 layer

$40.00

7 in Specialty 2 layer

$45.00

7 in Specialty 3 layer

$50.00

8 in Specialty 2 layer

$55.00

8 in Specialty 3 layers

$60.00

9 in Specialty 2 layer

$65.00

9 in Specialty 3 layer

$70.00

Mini cakes

Mini pound cakes

$5.00

Mini Bundt cake

$4.00

Strawberry shortcake

$5.00

Cake push pops

$2.00

Cake Order Deposit

Cake Deposit

$25.00

Can drink

Can soda

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

Hot Chocolate Balls

Hot Chocolate Balls

$5.00

Hot Chocolate Balls w/mug

$6.00

Hot Chocolate Balls w/ personalized mug

$7.00

Hot Chocolate Cups

$5.00

Bottled drinks

Bottled soda

$1.25

Water

$1.00

Coffee

8 oz coffee

$1.25

16 oz coffee

$1.50

Starbucks

$2.00

Flavored popcorn

Small popcorn bag

$1.50

Large popcorn bag

$2.50

Cake add-ons

Edible image

$7.00

Fondant toppers

$7.00

Infusion

$7.00

Special Items of the Week

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cups

$4.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake Cups

$4.00

Fruit Spring Rolls

$3.00

Croissants

Croissant - sm. with drizzle

$1.00

Croissant - Reg. with drizzle

$1.50

Croissant - Reg. stuffed

$2.50

Cinnamon Rolls

Small cinnamon rolls

$2.00

Large cinnamon rolls

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls w/ nuts

$5.00

Muffins

Chocolate chip muffins

$1.25

Fruit bars

Lemon cheesecake bar

$2.00

Valentine Specials

#1- Couples Box

$12.00

#2- Small Box

$15.00
#3- Single Box

#3- Single Box

$15.00
#4- Heart Box

#4- Heart Box

$25.00
#5- Breakable Heart

#5- Breakable Heart

$25.00
#6- Large Box

#6- Large Box

$32.00
#7- Large Box w/ Drink

#7- Large Box w/ Drink

$45.00

Balloons

Latex balloons

$1.00

Regular Mylar

$1.50

Specialty Balloons

$5.00

Balloon weights

$1.25

Hi Float add on

$1.00

Room Rental

Room rental 1 hr

$50.00

Room rental 2 hrs

$100.00

Room rental 3 hrs

$150.00

Room rental 4hrs

$200.00

Room deposit

$25.00

Vendor Space

Vendor Space Rental

$25.00

Birthday party packages

Cupcake decorating Party

$150.00

Basic Party

$135.00

Additional Party Guest

$5.00

Personalized Chip Bags

Personalized Chip Bags

$1.50

Specialty boxes

Box 1- 1 doz SB

$25.00

Box 2- 6 SB

$13.00

Box 3- 6 SB 6 pineapples

$24.00

Box 4- 6 SB 3 pineapples 3 Oreos

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sweets, treats and lots of smiles!

Location

301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff, KY 40160

Directions

Gallery
The Sweet Spot image
The Sweet Spot image
The Sweet Spot image

Popular restaurants in Radcliff

The Fish House & Grill - Radcliff
orange star4.4 • 984
200 N Dixie Blvd Radcliff, KY 40160
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Radcliff
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston