Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
The Sweet Spot 301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard Radcliff, KY 40160
301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard
Radcliff, KY 40160
Popular Items
Cheesecake jar
Cheesecake cup
Mini cheesecake
Homemade Pies
Coconut Pie Slice
$3.00
Sweet Potato Pie Slice
$3.00
Pie of the Month Slice
$3.00
Apple Pie Slice
$3.00
Chess Pie Slice
$3.00
Whole Coconut Pie
$18.00
Whole Apple Pie
$18.00
Whole Sweet Potato Pie
$18.00
Whole Chess Pie
$18.00
$1M Pie Slice
$3.00
Whole Million Dollar Pie
$15.00
Whole Pie of the Month
$15.00
Pecan Pie Slice
$4.00
Whole Pecan Pie
$18.00
Rice Krispy Treats
Chocolate Apples
Pretzel twists
All Cookies
Regular sugar cookies
$1.00
Specialty cookies
$1.50
Chocolate chip cookies
$1.00
Single cookie cake
$20.00
Double cookie cakes
$30.00
Chocolate chip cookies w/ nuts
$1.50
Jumbo cookie
$1.50
Dozen sugar cookies (plain)
$12.00
Dozen sugar cookies specialty
$18.00
Dozen regular chocolate chip cookies
$12.00
Dozen chocolate chip cookies w/ nuts
$18.00
Coconut pralines
$1.75
Sandwich cookies
$2.00
Sandwich cookies
$2.00
Sandwich cookies
$2.00
Sandwich cookies
$2.00
Sandwich cookies
$2.00
Sandwich cookies
$2.00
Sandwich cookies
$2.00
Sandwich cookies
$2.00
Sandwich cookies
$2.00
French Macarons
Reg. Cake slices
Spec. Cake slices
Round Cakes
Sheet Cakes
Smash Cake
Specialty Cakes
Cake Order Deposit
Flavored popcorn
Special Items of the Week
Croissants
Muffins
Fruit bars
Birthday party packages
Personalized Chip Bags
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sweets, treats and lots of smiles!
Location
301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff, KY 40160
Simpsonville
