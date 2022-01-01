The Stand imageView gallery

The Stand

review star

No reviews yet

284 First NH Turnpike

Northwood, NH 03261

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

ICED LATTE
BYOB STANDWICH
ICE COFFEE

BEVERAGES

STEAMER

$2.52+

COFFEE

2 SHOTS OF ESPRESSO = 2 OZ

HOT COFFEE

$1.30+

FRESH COFFEE ROASTED AT OUR ROASTER IN PLYMOUTH, NH

ICE COFFEE

$2.60+

ICED COFFEE SERVED OVER COFFEE CUBES

HOT LATTE

$4.00+

12oz = 2oz espresso + 10 oz steamed milk

ICED LATTE

$4.20+

ESPRESSO AND MILK OVER FROZEN COFFEE CUBES

CAPPUCINNO

$3.00

2 shots of espresso with 6oz steamed milk

AMERICANO

$2.50+

8oz drink 2 shots of espresso with 6oz hot water

MACCHIATO

$2.60

4oz drink with 2 shots of espresso with 2oz milk foam

CORTADO

$2.52

4oz drink with 2 espresso shots with 2oz steamed milk

ESPRESSO

$2.50

CAFE AU LAIT

$1.80+

1/2 HOT COFFE 1/2 STEAMED MILK

GLAZY BISCUITS

APPLE CIDER GLAZY

$3.50

OG GLAZY

$2.50

SCRATCH INHOUSE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

CHOCOLATE GLAZY

$3.50

BLUEBERRY LEMON GLAZY

$3.50

SMOOTHIES

BENNETT'S BRIDGE

$6.50

BANANA, BLUEBERRIES, PEANUT BUTTER, CHIA SEEDS, HONEY, OATMILK

THE GULF

$6.50

PINEAPPLE, MANGO, ORANGE, BANANA, CARROT, COCONUT WATER

THE MEADOWS

$6.50

GREEN APPLE, SPINACH, PINEAPPLE, CUCUMBER, LIME, GINGER, APPLE JUICE

THE NARROWS

$6.50

STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, RASBERRIES, BANANA, APPLE JUICE, COCONUT WATER

STONEHOUSE

$6.50

BEET, CARROTS, CELERY, APPLE, MANGO, LEMON, GINGER, APPLE JUICE

STANDWICHES

STANDard STANDWICH

$4.50

BYOB STANDWICH

$6.75

EN ROUTE

$8.50

SLOW ROASTED HAM, SWISS, HOUSE PICKLES, 5 TAVERN MUSTARD

JAM ON

$9.50

PORK BELLY, BACON TOMATO JAM, CARMELIZED ONIONS, CHEESE CURDS, SWEET AND SMOKEY PAPRIKA AIOLI

LIL DEUCE COOP

$8.00

FARM FRESH TOMATO, MOZERRELLA, BASIL, WITH BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

TEAS

CHAI LATTE

$2.00

SPICED TEA WITH STEAMED MILK

LOOSE LEAF TEA

$2.00

27 TEAS- HANDCRAFTED IN NH

KOMBUCHA

$3.50

SPECIALTY TEAS

VITTLES FOR LITTLES

EGG IN A NEST

$4.00

HALF BISCUIT, EGG, AND CHEESE

PB&J

$3.00

OG BISCUIT, PB, AND OUR DAILY JAM

RETAIL

Lb of coffee

$12.00

Stand Mug

$20.00

Beanie

$25.00
Baseball hat

Baseball hat

$20.00
Employee beanie

Employee beanie

$20.00

Employee Baseball hat

$15.00

Sarah Fenty Art

$100.00+

Gift Card

Orendala Wellness

$17.00+

Felin Art

$70.00+
Logo T-shirt

Logo T-shirt

$20.00

Logo Long sleve

$25.00

Megan Owen Baskets

$30.00+

Handmade Baskets made by Northwood Basket Co. Founded and created by the local artisan Megan Owens.

My Country Store

$10.00+

Granite State Honey

$16.00+

Northwood Naturals

$14.00+

The Peoples Paste

$15.00

Terra Basics Laundry Soap

$10.75

The Fine Line

$290.00+

Embroidery Hoops

Sarah O' Shea

$80.00+

Greeting Cards

$7.00+

Parker Mountain Comfort Wraps

$9.00+

Jean Cummings

$75.00+

HONEY STICKS

Honey Sticks

$0.50

ACAI BOWLS

Tropical

$8.00+

Berry

$8.00+

LOCAL ART

" IM LISTENING "

" IM LISTENING "

$80.00

11" X 14" ACRYLIC ON CANVAS BY TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" DON'T EAT ME "

" DON'T EAT ME "

$80.00

8" X 10" OIL ON BOARD BY TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" A HORSE OF MANY COLORS "

" A HORSE OF MANY COLORS "

$80.00

12" X 12" ACRYLIC ON WOOD BOARD BY TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" SPRING BEAUTY "

" SPRING BEAUTY "

$50.00

8" X 10" WATERCOLOR ON BOARD BY TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" EASTER BUNNY "

" EASTER BUNNY "

$45.00

8" X 10" WATERCOLOR ON WOOD BOARD BY TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" THE LIFE OF A FLOWER "

" THE LIFE OF A FLOWER "

$60.00

8" X 10" ACRYLIC ON BOARD BY TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" FORGOTTEN BARN "

" FORGOTTEN BARN "

$40.00

8" X 10" ACRYLIC ON BOARD BY TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" I LOVE YOU A LATTE "

" I LOVE YOU A LATTE "

$80.00

10" X 10" ACRYLIC ON BOARD BY TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" THE BEACH "

" THE BEACH "

$40.00

FRAMED 12" X 12" WATERCOLOR ON PAPER BY: TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" STRINGY THING "

" STRINGY THING "

$30.00

8" X 8" ACRYLIC ON CANVAS BY: TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" RUNNING IN CIRCLES "

" RUNNING IN CIRCLES "

$40.00

8.5" X 10" ACRYLIC ON BOARD BY: TAMMY HERNANDEZ

" FALL WAVES "

$60.00

" MAKE A WISH "

$60.00

" CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS TREES "

$45.00

" TOPOGRAPHY "

$75.00
" THE WINDOW SEAT" "

" THE WINDOW SEAT" "

$69.99

8" X 10" OIL ON CANVAS BY: SIERRA ENMAN

" FLYING DUTCHMAN "

" FLYING DUTCHMAN "

$69.99

10" X 10" OIL ON CANVAS BY: SIERRA ENMAN

" BORA BORA "

" BORA BORA "

$99.99

10" X 14" OIL ON CANVAS BY: SIERRA ENMAN

" THE LAST FRONTIER "

" THE LAST FRONTIER "

$69.99

12" X 16" OIL ON CANVAS BY: SIERRA ENMAN DAMAGE NOTE: SLIGHT CANVAS STRETCH IN THE LOWER LEFT HAND SIDE

"SAIL BOAT OF MANY COLORS"

"SAIL BOAT OF MANY COLORS"

$290.00

FRAMED 24" X 48" ACRYLIC ON BOARD BY: DEBORAH CURTIN

"RED BARN BY THE SEA"

"RED BARN BY THE SEA"

$160.00

FRAMED 14" X 17" ACRYLIC ON CANVAS BY: DEBORAH CURTIN

"WHITE FISHING BOAT"

"WHITE FISHING BOAT"

$160.00

FRAMED 14" X 17" ACRYLIC ON CANVAS BY: DEBORAH CURTIN

" SAIL BOAT DURING SUN SET"

" SAIL BOAT DURING SUN SET"

$290.00

FRAMED 24" X 48" ACRYLIC ON BOARD BY: DEBORAH CURTIN

" SAIL BOAT ON A CLOUDY DAY"

" SAIL BOAT ON A CLOUDY DAY"

$290.00

FRAMED 24" X 48" ACRYLIC ON BOARD BY: DEBORAH CURTIN

"ON A RIVER"

"ON A RIVER"

$290.00

FRAMED 24" X 48" ACRYLIC ON BOARD BY: DEBORAH CURTIN

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Redefining Local

Location

284 First NH Turnpike, Northwood, NH 03261

Directions

Gallery
The Stand image

Similar restaurants in your area

Woods Grille - 284 1st New Hampshire Turnpike
orange starNo Reviews
284 1st New Hampshire Turnpike Northwood, NH 03261
View restaurantnext
Independence Inn - Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
6 Drake Hill Road Strafford, NH 03884
View restaurantnext
THE LAZY LION
orange starNo Reviews
4 North Road, Deerfield, NH 03037 Deerfield, NH 03037
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Barrels - 904 Calef Highway
orange starNo Reviews
904 Calef Highway Barrington, NH 03825
View restaurantnext
The Bunker - at OSG Paintball
orange starNo Reviews
1053 N Barnstead rd Barnstead, NH 03225
View restaurantnext
Jack's Pizza - Pittsfield
orange star4.3 • 300
11 Catamount Rd Pittsfield, NH 03263
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Northwood
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston