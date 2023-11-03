The Stand on Beach Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Stand on Beach Street is the perfect place to go for a handcrafted açaí bowl, oatmeal bowl, panini or artisanal toast! Top it all off with a freshly made smoothie, iced coffee or tasty chai latte! Oh, and we have some yummy baked goods too!! We proudly serve Atomic Coffee which is roasted over the bridge and through the woods in Salem, Massachusetts! Come in and enjoy!
Location
18 Beach Street, Monument Beach, MA 02553
