The Station Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

108 King William

San Antonio, TX 78204

Order Again

Popular Items

Station Club Sandwich
Turkey Chupacabra
Pesto Turkey Sandwich

Sandwiches

Station Club Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Roast Beef & Horseradish

Roast Beef & Horseradish

$7.99

Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Creamed Horseradish

Garlic Roast Beef

$7.99

Roast beef, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Super Duper Garlic Sauce

White Buffalo Beef

White Buffalo Beef

$7.99

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickels & Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Turkey Pastrami & Horseradish

Turkey Pastrami & Horseradish

$7.50

Turkey Pastrami, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Horseradish Sauce

Station Reubenation

Station Reubenation

$7.99

Turkey Pastrami, Double Mozzarella, Sauerkraut & Caraway Rye Sauce

Ham & Cheddar

$7.50

Ham, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Creole Mustard

Pesto Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Pesto Sauce

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$7.99

House Made Meatballs, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$7.99

Baked Chicken Breast, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce

Veggie Cheese Burger

Veggie Cheese Burger

$7.99

Veggie Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce

The Vegan burger

The Vegan burger

$6.75

House Made Vegan Patty (brn rice, lentils, beets) , Lettuce, Tomato & Vegan creamy Siracha Sauce

Cajun Turkey

$7.99

Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Sauce

Turkey Chupacabra

$7.50

Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Chupacabra Sauce

Thai Fighter

Thai Fighter

$7.99

Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Curry Sauce

Jalapeno Turkey

Jalapeno Turkey

$7.99

Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Sauce

Jalapeno Roast Beef

Jalapeno Roast Beef

$7.99

Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Sauce

San Antonio Cheese Steak

San Antonio Cheese Steak

$8.25

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Jalapenos, Onions, & Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Station Muffaletta

Station Muffaletta

$7.99

Turkey, Salami, Cheddar Cheese with Pepper Olive Mix

Chicken Cheddar Chipolte

Chicken Cheddar Chipolte

$7.99

Baked Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce

Pulled Pork

$7.50

Roast Pork, Cheddar & Chipotle Sauce

Sunburn Turkey

$7.99

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and a spread of Sun Dried Tomato, Basil, Ghost Pepper & Parmesan

Habanero Turkey

Habanero Turkey

$7.99

Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Habanero Aioli (Very Spicy!)

Habanero Roast Beef

Habanero Roast Beef

$7.99

Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Habanero Aioli (Very Spicy!)

Pele's Fire

$7.99

Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Ghost Pepper Aioli (Extremely Spicy!)

Italian Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey Pastrami, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Italian Dressing

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$7.50

Tuna Salad with Lettuce & Tomato

Veggie Sandwich

$7.25

House Made Pesto, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Yellow Squash, Lettuce & Tomato

Roast Beef

$7.99

Build your roast beef sandwich the way you like.

Turkey

$7.99

Build your Turkey Sandwich the way you like. The unmodified sandwich comes toasted with lettuce, tomato, turkey and mozzarella cheese.

bahn mi

bahn mi

$6.50

Our Vegan take on a Vietnamese Classic. Marinated tofu, fresh cilantro, onions, cucumbers, shredded carrot, Hoysin & Creamy Siracha on or toasted sandwich roll.

Napalm Turkey

$7.99

Carolina Reapers in a Citrus Sauce on this sandwich is our hottest Sandwich yet. Roasted Turkey, lettuce and tomato complete this sandwich.

Jerky Turkey

$7.99Out of stock

Spicy & Jerky, this one carries a big kick. Roasted Turkey, lettuce and tomato complete this sandwich.

Slices Salads & Soup

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Cheesy

Pepperoni Slice

$3.25

Cheesy and Pepperoni

Pepperoni Mushroom & Olive

$3.50

Cheesy, Pepperoni, Mushroom & Olive

Supreme Slice

Supreme Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, green pepper & black olives

Greek Salad

$4.00

Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion on Baby Greens

Vegetable Salad

$4.00

Blanched Carrots, Yellow Squash, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Egg, Baby Greens

Chef Salad

$8.95

Sliced Turkey, Ham with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Blanched Carrots, Yellow Squash, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Egg, Baby Greens

Salad Trio

$7.25

Tuna Salad, Pesto Pasta Salad, Chipotle Potato Salad on Baby Greens with Dressing

Pesto Pasta

$4.00

Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad

Chipotle Potato Salad

Chipotle Potato Salad

$4.00

House Made Potato Salad

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$5.50

Monday - Southwest Corn Chowder Tuesday - Creamy Poblano Wednesday - Chicken & Vegetable Thursday - Roasted Butternut Squash Friday - New England Clam Chowder

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Monday - Southwest Corn Chowder Tuesday - Creamy Poblano Wednesday - Chicken & Vegetable Thursday - Roasted Butternut Squash Friday - New England Clam Chowder

Roll

$0.75

Soup & Salad

$6.50

One of our fresh made salads and a cup of soup of the day.

Slice & Salad

$6.50

One of our fresh made salads and a slice of our tasty pizza.

Slice & Soup

$6.50

A cup of our soup of the day and one of our tasty pizza slices.

Slice Soup & Salad

$8.95

One of our fresh made salads, a cup of soup of the day and a slice of our tasty pizza.

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Creamy Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Italian Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Dessert

Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

It's BIG!

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.00

Original Recipe

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Double Chocolate Goodness

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00

With Cream Cheese Frosting

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$5.50

We Make Several Different Flavors!

Boston Cream Pie

Boston Cream Pie

$5.00

Vanilla Cake with a custard layer and chocolate poured over the top.

Bag of Chips

Lay's Classics
$1.50

Lay's Classics

$1.50
Baked Lay's

Baked Lay's

$1.50
Sour Cream & Onion Lay's
$1.50

Sour Cream & Onion Lay's

$1.50
BBQ Lay's

BBQ Lay's

$1.50
Cheddar Sun Chips
$1.50

Cheddar Sun Chips

$1.50
Original Sun Chips
$1.50

Original Sun Chips

$1.50
Miss Vickey Sea Salt
$1.50

Miss Vickey Sea Salt

$1.50
Miss Vickey Vinegar
$1.50

Miss Vickey Vinegar

$1.50
Miss Vickey Jalapeno
$1.50

Miss Vickey Jalapeno

$1.50
Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.50

Extras

Side of Sauce

Side of Dressing

Side of Pickels

$0.75

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Pepperoncini

$0.75

Drinks

Iced Chai

$3.95

Hot Chai

$3.95

Online Drinks

(Do not order for delivery!) Choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Mug Root Beer, Big Red, Tropicana Lemonade, Sierra Mist, Gator Aid Fruit Punch, Sweet Tea, Hibiscus Mint Tea & Unsweet Tea

32 oz Fountain or Tea

$2.25

Do not order for Delivery. Pick up orders only.

16oz plastic Coke

$2.50Out of stock

16oz plastic Dr Pepper

$2.50

16oz plastic Big Red

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Homemade bread in a variety of amazing sauces make our restaurant unique!

Location

108 King William, San Antonio, TX 78204

Directions

The Station Cafe image
The Station Cafe image
The Station Cafe image

