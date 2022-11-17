Restaurant header imageView gallery

An Poitin Stil

2323 York Road

Lutherville, MD 21093

Popular Items

Reuben
Chicken Tenders
Brussel Sprouts

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

resh deep fried seasoned Brussel sprout halves garnished with bacon bits and Parmesan cheese with a side of ranch.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Crispy house breaded chicken tenders served with choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Mustard sauce on the side, garnished with celery and carrot sticks. Available fried or grilled

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$16.00

Blend of cream cheese, Old Bay, and lump crab, topped with crispy potatoes, served with toast rounds and crackers.

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$16.00

A soft pretzel topped with our homemade crab dipand smothered with tipperary Irish white cheddar cheese

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Fresh calamari lightly battered and flash-fried to perfection, served with marinara and an Asian dipping sauce.

Guinness Onion Rings

Guinness Onion Rings

$9.00

Onions coated in a rich Guinness batter and served with a creamy horseradish sauce.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$6.00

Potato wedges with cheddar cheese sauce smoked applewood bacon and scallions served with a side of sour cream. Add chicken or corned beef for an additional charge.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Breaded & fried mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Irish specialty. Corned beef, cabbage and champ in a delicate wrap, served with spicy mustard and a sweet chili sauce.

Stout Brie

Stout Brie

$6.00

Imported cheese wedge dipped in stout batter, served with raspberry sauce and fresh baguettes.

Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted French bread topped with fresh avocado spread, boiled eggs, and baby arugula drizzled with white balsamic

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Seasoned waffle fries topped with parmesean cheese and drizzled with truffle oil

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crispy romain lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese & garlic crutons

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Crispy romaine and fresh grilled chicken with tomatoes, eggs, smoked applewood bacon, avocados and aged bleu cheese with a red wine vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$13.00

Breaded and lightly fried goat cheese medallions with mesclun greens, candied pecans and grape tomatoes drizzled with a raspberry balsamic vinaigrette.

Big House Salad

Big House Salad

$8.00

Crispy romaine lettuce with vine ripe tomato wedges, sliced red onion & sliced carrots

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$3.00

Crispy romain lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese & garlic crutons

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.00

Crispy romaine lettuce with vine ripe tomato wedges, sliced red onion & sliced carrots

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$18.00

Grilled filet mignon tips served over mixed greens with sauteed mushrooms, grape tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles, served with a balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Greek Pita Salad

Arugula Greek Pita Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula with feta cheese, red onion, tomato, olives andcucumber stuffed in pita bread and served with Greek dressing

Soup

Irish Onion

Irish Onion

$7.00

Rich beef and sweet onion broth slow-cooked and topped with crispy onions and melted sharp cheddar.

Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$5.99

Delicious homemade recipe loaded with vegetables and crab.

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$19.00

Irish specialty. Grilled Irish sausage served over champ and topped with grilled red onion rings and natural au jus.

Bourbon Salmon

Bourbon Salmon

$23.00

Pan seared filet of salmon topped with a bourbon glaze, served with champ and vegetable du jour

Buffalo New York Strip

Buffalo New York Strip

$27.00

10oz bison New York strip locally raised at JJ Bison. Grilled to your desired temperature, served with champ & vegetable du jour

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$19.00

ish specialty. Slow-cooked corned beef brisket, braised cabbage and boiled potatoes in a parsley pan sauce

Crab Cake Single

Crab Cake Single

$24.00

5oz Maryland style jumbo lump cakes, broiled & served with champ & vegetable du jour

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Irish specialty. Whitefish, stout battered and deep-fried and served over our hand-cut fries with malt vinegar and remoulade sauce.

Gaelic Steak

Gaelic Steak

$26.00

Irish specialty. Fresh hand-cut filet mignon, pan-seared, topped with onions, mushrooms and Irish whiskey sauce, served over colcannon.

Guinness Beef Short Rib

Guinness Beef Short Rib

$26.00

Slow-cooked short rib in a Guinness stock served with champ and vegetable du jour

Irish Stew

Irish Stew

$19.00

rish specialty. Braised lamb with onions, carrots and potatoes in a stout stock and served in a bread bowl.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$17.00

A generous portion of homemade meatloaf topped with gravy, served with champ and vegetable du jour.

Peruvian Chicken

Peruvian Chicken

$17.00

Boneless Peruvian style chicken topped with a cilantro and jalapeno aioli, served with basmati rice and vegetable du jour

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$19.00

Irish specialty. Sirloin tips and vegetables in a savory gravy topped with champ and baked to a golden brown.

Twin Crab Cake

Twin Crab Cake

$34.00

5oz twin Maryland style jumbo lump cakes, broiled & served with champ & vegetable du jour

Sandwiches

Backyard BBQ Burger

Backyard BBQ Burger

$16.00

Grilled Angus burger topped with homemade BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, smoked applewood bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese on a sweet Hawaiian roll.

Big Stil Buger

Big Stil Buger

$17.00

12oz. hand patted lean Angus beef, grilled to order on a Hawaiian roll.

Bookmaker Sandwich

Bookmaker Sandwich

$13.00

Garlic bread piled high with sliced roast beef topped with caramelized onions and served with a side of horseradish sauce.

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$16.00

100% bison, all natural antibiotic free, dry aged locally raised at JJ Bison. Grilled to order. Served on a brioche bun.

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$22.00

5oz Maryland style jumbo lump crab cake, broiled & served with your choice of crackers or brioche bun

Guinness Beef Shortrib Sandwich

Guinness Beef Shortrib Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked short rib in a Guinness Stock topped with BBQ sauce & cole slaw

Imposible Burger

Imposible Burger

$14.00

100% percent plant based patty, grilled . Served on a Hawaiian roll

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

House cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing grilled on marble rye.

Salmon B.L.T

Salmon B.L.T

$16.00

Fresh salmon fillet grilled and topped with smoked applewood bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on white bread. Make it blackened for an additional charge.

Shortrib Panini

Shortrib Panini

$14.00

Our slow cooked tender beef short rib with pickles , red onion and Swiss cheese served on toasted brioche

Smokehouse Chicken

Smokehouse Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with smoked applewood bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, crispy onions and honey mustard dressing on a Hawaiian roll.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Knife and fork sandwich! Grilled filet mignon tips and served open-face on garlic bread with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Stil Burger

Stil Burger

$14.00

8oz. hand patted lean Angus beef, grilled to order on a Hawaiian roll.

The Still's Speciality Burger

The Still's Speciality Burger

$15.99

8 oz. hand crafted lean angus ground beef burger grilled to order topped with our slow cooked corned beef, Cole slaw, tipperary Irish white cheddar cheese and Guinness aioli on a brioche bun

Turkey Avocado Panini

Turkey Avocado Panini

$13.00

Thin sliced turkey breast with baby arugula, tomato and an avacado spread served on toasted brioche

Turkey Rachel

Turkey Rachel

$13.00

Locally sourced smoked turkey, Swiss cheese and coleslaw grilled on marble rye.

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Big Cabbage

$5.00

Big Champ

$5.00

Big Chips

$5.00

Big Colcannon

$5.00

Big French Fry

$5.00

Big Sweet potato Fries

$5.00

Braised Cabbage

$3.00

Champ

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes with green onions

Chips

$3.00

Colcanonon

$3.00

Mashed potatoes with green onions & cabbage

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Veg Du Jour

$3.00

Loaf of Bread

$10.00

Big Cole Slaw

$5.00

Big Veg of the day

$5.00

Big Waffle Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Big Basmati Rice

$5.00

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Extra Pretzel Bites

$1.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mini hand patted lean Angus beef topped with American Cheese, grilled to order on a Brioce roll. Served with french fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Two crispy battered fish sticks served with French Fries

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Mini hand patted lean Angus beef, grilled to order on a Brioce roll. Served with french fries

Kids Shepherds Pie

$9.00

Miniature version of our house classic. Sirloin tips and vegetables in a savory gravy topped with champ and baked to a golden brown. Served with French Fries

Kids Tender

$8.00

Two Crispy house breaded chicken tenders served with french fr

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted white bread with cheddar cheese.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Topped with bourbon sauce

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Warm chocolate cake oozing with a rich chocolate sauce. Topped with whipped cream & scoop of vanilla

Irish Cream Cheese cake

Irish Cream Cheese cake

$7.00

With an Oreo Cookie crust & made with Irish Cream

Three Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Single scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Single Scoopa of Ice cream

$1.50

Three scoops of Vanilla Ice cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
All hours
Sunday 9:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:00 am
A reflection of true Irish hospitality 3,000 miles closer to home. Come visit An Poitin Stil in Timonium for good food, good cocktails, and a cozy atmosphere. Now with expanded new outdoor beer garden & Patio Bar in addition to our traditional indoor dining room and bar.

2323 York Road, Lutherville, MD 21093

