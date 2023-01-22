The Stockpot Broiler 8200 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
A fine-dining restaurant and full-service lounge on the beautiful Redtail Golf Course in Beaverton. Come in and enjoy!
8200 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Beaverton, OR 97008
