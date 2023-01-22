  • Home
The Stockpot Broiler 8200 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road

8200 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road

Beaverton, OR 97008

Order Again

Dessert

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

French Cream Cheesecake

$10.00

Raspberry Marnier Sauce

Ice Cream Scoop

$8.00+

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Salted Caramel and Fresh Berries

Appetizers & Small Plates

Coconut Almond Prawns

$16.00

Jumbo Gulf Prawns Fried Crispy with Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce

Korean BBQ Steak Tacos

$16.00

3 Marinated Steak tacos with Sesame Ginger Slaw, Cucumbers, Fresh Cilantro, Korean Chili Sauce and Fresh Lime

Northwest Crab Cake

$9.00

Grilled Romaine & Remoulade Sauce

Tempura Prawn Tacos

$16.00

3 Tempura Prawn Tacos with Shredded Green Cabbage, Pickled Red Onion, Corn Salsa, Cilantro - Side of Wasabi Mayo

Sandwiches

Garlic Seared French Dip

$18.00

On a Toasted Roll with Your Choice of Swiss or Cheddar Cheese - Au Jus & Fries

Kobe Beef Burger

$22.00

1/2 Pound Snake River Kobe Beef, Cheese, Pancetta, Tomato & Crispy Fried Onions - Tomato Bacon Jam & Sidewinder Fries

Loaded French Dip

$19.50

Added Sauteed Mushrooms & Crispy Onions

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

Gruyere Cheese and Cranberry Dressed Greens - House Made Chips

Steakhouse Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Bistro Filet with Crispy Fried Onions and Bacon Tomato Jam - House Made Fries

The Impossible Burger

$18.00

All Plant Based Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tillamook Cheddar - Sweet Pepper & Mushroom

The Stockpot Burger

$18.00

1/2 Pound Groud Beef, Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Crispy Fried Onions - House Made Fries

Entree Salads & Soups

Classic Cobb Salad

$20.00

Turkey, Romaine, Bacon, Egg, Cucumber and Tomato - bleu cheese dressing

Seafood Salad

$22.00

Oregon Shrimp, Crab, ROma Tomatoes, Black Olives and Cucumbers on Romaine Lettuce

Whole Leaf Caesar Salad

$15.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00+

Small Chopped Caesar

$8.00

Side Caesar

$2.50

Tossed Green Salad

$5.00

Grill Entrees

Alaskan Fish & Chips

$19.00

Alaskan True Cod Fried with House Made Fries and Tartar Sauce

Beef Stroganoff

$20.00

Mushroom Braised Beef Served over Egg Noodles - Topped with Sour Cream

Bistro Steak

$20.00

Bistro filet Rubbed with Garlic & Spices - Fire Grilled with Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Veggie - Red Wine Sauce

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Cedar Roasted Salmon with Corn Salsa Succotash and Mashed Potaties Topped with a Lemon Butter Beurre Blanc

Hog Wild Mac & Cheese

$18.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Over a Smoked White Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Parmesan Creamy Mac & CHeese

Lemongrass Chicken

$18.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast Topped with a Lemongrass Coconut Sauce - White RIce and Vegetable Stir Fry

Northwest Crab Cakes

$19.00

Served with Grilled Romaine, French Fries & Creole Remoulade

Tamarind Glazed Pacific Cod

$19.00

Brushed with Tamarind, Soy and Brown Sugar then Pan Seared - White Rice and Vegetable Stir Fry - Ginger/Coconut Reduction

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

with House Made Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

with House Made Fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

with House Made Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

with House Made Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:59 am
A fine-dining restaurant and full-service lounge on the beautiful Redtail Golf Course in Beaverton. Come in and enjoy!

8200 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Beaverton, OR 97008

