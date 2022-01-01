Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Summit Kitchen 1235 S. Grand Blvd

No reviews yet

1235 S. Grand Blvd

Spokane, WA 99202

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic Burger
2 pc Fish & Chips
Summit Signature

Shareables

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fresh brussel sprouts + minced garlic + paprika + bacon bits + smoky aioli

Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Our house made recipe Tomato Basil soup

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Made in-house breaded pickles + summit sauce

GLUTEN FREE Fried Pickles

GLUTEN FREE Fried Pickles

$10.50

Pickle spears + crispy rice panko breading + summit sauce   

GLUTEN FREE Mozzarella Sticks

GLUTEN FREE Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Mozzarella sticks + crispy rice panko breading + house marinara sauce 

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Made in-house breaded mozzarella sticks + house marinara sauce

Side Ceaser

$6.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Skin on shoestring fries

Side Salad

$5.00

Our spring and iceberg mix with your choice of dressing

Steak Bites

$15.00

8oz top sirloin bites + onions + crimini mushrooms + Gouda cheese + peppers

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Crispy oven roasted wings + choice of sauce + ranch dressing

Handhelds

2 pc Fish & Chips

2 pc Fish & Chips

$15.00

Summit amber battered Alaskan cod filets + french fries + coleslaw + lemon wedges

Basic Burger

$13.00

1/3lb Certified Angus beef patty + green leaf lettuce + tomato + red onion + mayonnaise + house made brioche bun

Cuban

$14.50

Thin sliced ham + shredded smoked pork + dijonnaise + chipotle aioli + cuban relish + Havarti + smoked cheddar

Greek Chicken

Greek Chicken

$16.00

Garlic olive oil flatbread + grilled chicken breast + tzatziki sauce + tapenade + red onions + tomato + spring greens + feta cheese

Karli's Cluckers

Karli's Cluckers

$11.50

4 chicken breast tenders + freshly battered + panko breaded

South Hill Philly

South Hill Philly

$17.00

Seasoned steak strips + peppers + onions + Pepper Jack cheese + Mark Peterson Extreme Rub™ + house made hoagie bun

Summit Signature

Summit Signature

$16.00

1/3lb Certified Angus beef patty + Havarti + Gouda + thick sliced bacon + green leaf lettuce + tomato + red onion + bacon aioli + house made brioche bun

House Favorites

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$19.00

Atlantic salmon + quinoa + chef's choice vegetables

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.00

Special recipe marinated ground beef + house made pasta + romano + mozzarella + garlic toast

Tuscan Pasta

$11.00
Tuscan Pasta w/Chicken

Tuscan Pasta w/Chicken

$16.00

Wine butter sauce + linguine pasta + bacon + spinach + cherry tomatoes + garlic bread

Tuscan Pasta - w/Salmon

$18.00

Tuscan Pasta - w/Steak

$18.00

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce + parmesan crusted chicken breast + parmesan cheese + lemon wedge

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$15.00

Fresh romaine lettuce + parmesan crusted chicken breast + parmesan cheese + lemon wedge + chicken breast

Caesar Salad w/Salmon

$17.00

Fresh romaine lettuce + parmesan crusted chicken breast + parmesan cheese + lemon wedge + Atlantic salmon

Caesar Salad w/Steak

$17.00

Fresh romaine lettuce + parmesan crusted chicken breast + parmesan cheese + lemon wedge + choice sirloin steak

Summit Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce + cheddar cheese + grape tomatoes + red onions + bacon bits + sunflower seeds

Summit Salad w/Chicken

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce + cheddar cheese + grape tomatoes + red onions + bacon bits + sunflower seeds + chicken breast

Summit Salad w/Salmon

$17.00

Iceberg lettuce + cheddar cheese + grape tomatoes + red onions + bacon bits + sunflower seeds + Atlantic salmon

Summit Salad w/Steak

$17.00

Iceberg lettuce + cheddar cheese + grape tomatoes + red onions + bacon bits + sunflower seeds + choice sirloin steak

Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Tomatoes + onions + garlic + heavy cream + seasoning + grilled cheese dippers

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

A gluten free chocolate cake made with Dutch cocoa and Ghirardelli chocolate chips and topped with raspberry sauce. Made fresh in house by our pastry chef!

Stuffed Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00
Summit Cake

Summit Cake

$10.00

A Ghirardelli chocolate wonder made fresh in house. Big enough for two!

Nanaimo Bar

Nanaimo Bar

$3.00

A Lindamans fave for years! Graham cracker crumbs, coconut, custard and chocolate glaze makes for a tasty treat!

Rocky Road Bar

Rocky Road Bar

$2.00

Made with almonds, pecans, marsmellows and ganache on a shortbread crust.

Fluids

Smartwater Straw/Blackberry 23.7oz

$3.50

Smartwater Cucumber Lime 23.7oz

$3.50

Smartwater Passionfruit Mango 23.7oz

$3.50

Coca Cola 20oz

$3.00

Beer

BTL Becks

$3.50

BTL Clausthaler

$4.50

BTL O'Douls

$3.50

BTL Wellbeing Amber

$4.50Out of stock

CAN Althletic IPA

$4.50

CAN Athletic HAZY IPA

$4.50

CAN Heinekin

$4.00

CAN Surreal Kolsch

$4.50

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Your destination on the South Hill for local craft beer, classic cocktails, specialty coffee and delicious food.

1235 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99202

