Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sun Trapp

review star

No reviews yet

102 S 600 W

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Well Whiskey

$4.75

Titos

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Hornitos Plata

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Hendricks

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Casamigos Blanco

$6.50

Jameson

$4.00

Ancho Reyes

$1.50

Apple Pucker

$1.50

Watermelon Pucker

$1.50

Malibu Coconut

$1.50

Malibu Mango

$1.50

Grape Pucker

$1.50

Chateau Monet

$1.50

Malibu Coconut

$1.50

Malibu Passon Fruit

$1.50

Monarch Orange Liqueur

$1.50

RedBull

$4.00

SF RedBull

$4.00

RedBull Flavors

$4.00+

Redbull Upcharge

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$1.50

Bud Light BTL

$3.00

PBR 16oz Can

$2.00

Pint Pacifico

$3.25

Pint Shock Top

$3.25

Pint Squatters Juicy IPA

$3.25

AMF

$11.00

Tequila, Gin, Rum, Vodka, Blue Curacao and Sweet & Sour. Lemonade and sprite.

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Peach Tea

$11.00

Raspberry Tea

$11.00

Sex on the Beach Tea

$11.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut Grapefruit

$4.75

Absolut Peach

$4.75

Absolut Pear

$4.75

Absolut Raspberry

$4.75

Absolut Vanilla

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.75

Effen Cucumber

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$5.25

Pink Whitney

$4.75

Titos

$5.00

Wild Roots

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$4.75

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.75

Well Gin

$4.50

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.50

Tanqueray

$5.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Fernet

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Jägermeister

$5.00

Butterscotch

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Malibu

$5.00

Malibu Mango

$5.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$5.00

Malibu Watermelon

$5.00

Myers

$4.75

Well Tequila

$4.50

Casamigos Blanco

$6.50

Casamigos Reposado

$6.75

Hornitos Plata

$5.50

Mi Campo

$5.25

Patron Silver

$7.00

Tanteo

$5.25

Well Whiskey

$4.75

Basil Hayden

$6.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Royal

$5.50

Fireball

$4.75

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$4.00

Knob Creek

$5.50

Makers Mark

$5.25

Porters Fire

$4.75

Seagrams VO

$4.75

Skrewball

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$4.75

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.25

Yukon Jack

$4.75

Porter's Peach

$4.75

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00

Uncle Nearest

$6.25

Glenlivet 12 YR

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$5.25

Drambuie

$6.00

Cocktails

Arnolds Dirty Peach

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.75

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Blow Job Shot

$5.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.25

Jager Bomb Shot

$6.25

Kamikaze Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Mango Mind Eraser Shot

$7.00

Mind Eraser Shot

$6.25

PB&J Shot

$7.25

Skittles Shot

$6.00

Snickers Shot

$6.00

Tigers Blood Mind Eraser Shot

$7.00

Sun Drop Shot

$6.25

AMF

$11.00

Tequila, Gin, Rum, Vodka, Blue Curacao and Sweet & Sour. Lemonade and sprite.

Black Orchid Tea

$11.00

Tequila, Chambord, Rum, Vodka, and Blue Curacao. Splash of cranberry, lemonade and sprite.

Cucumber Tea

$11.00

Effen Cucumber, Melon Liqueur, Gin, Rum, and Triple sec. Splash of lemonade, soda water and sprite.

Cucumber/Watermelon Tea

$11.00

Effen Cucumber, Melon Pucker, Gin, Rum, and Triple sec. Splash of lemonade, soda water and sprite.

Grape Tea

$11.00

Tequila, Grape Pucker, Rum, Vodka, and Blue Curacao. Splash of cranberry, lemonade and sprite.

Green Apple Tea

$11.00

Effen Green Apple, Sour Apple Pucker, Gin, Rum, and Triple Sec. Splash of pineapple, lemonade, soda water and sprite.

Lime Ricky Tea

$11.00

Absolut Lime, Grape Pucker, Gin, Rum, Blue Curacao, and lime. Splash of cranberry, lemonade, soda water and sprite.

Liquid Marijuana Tea

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mango Tea

$11.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$11.00

Peach Tea

$11.00

Pear Tea

$11.00

Raspberry Tea

$11.00

Sex on the Beach Tea

$11.00

Sun Tea

$11.00

Tennessee Tea

$11.00

Tokyo Tea

$11.00

Trash Can

$15.00

Tropical Tea

$11.00

Vanilla Raspeberry Tea

$11.00

Watermelon Tea

$11.00

Beer

Pint Bud Light

$3.00

Pint Kiitos Blackberry

$3.50

Pint Kiitos Blonde

$3.25

Pint Mandarina

$3.50

Pint Pacifico

$3.25

Pint PBR

$2.00

Pint Shock Top

$3.25

Pint Son Of A Peach

$3.25

Pint Squatters Juicy IPA

$3.25

Pint Uinta 801 Pilsner

$3.25

Pint Uinta Cutthroat Pale Ale

$3.25

Pint Bud Light

$3.00

Pint Kiitos Blackberry

$3.50

Pint Kiitos Blonde

$3.25

Pint Mandarina

$3.50

Pint Pacifico

$3.25

Pint PBR

$2.00

Pint Shock Top

$3.25

Pint Son Of A Peach

$3.25

Pint Squatters Juicy IPA

$3.25

Pint Uinta 801 Pilsner

$3.25

Pint Uinta Cutthroat Pale Ale

$3.25

Stein Bud Light

$5.00

Stein Kiitos Blackberry

$6.50

Stein Kiitos Blonde

$6.50

Stein Mandarina

$6.50

Stein Pacifico

$6.50

Stein PBR

$4.00

Stein Shock Top

$6.50

Stein Son of a Peach

$6.50

Stein Squatters Juicy IPA

$6.50

Stein Uinta 801 Pilsner

$6.50

Stein Uinta Cutthroat Pale Ale

$6.50

Pitcher Bud Light

$9.00

Pitcher Kiitos Blackberry

$12.00

Pitcher Mandarino

$12.00

Pitcher Pacifico

$12.00

Pitcher PBR

$7.00

Pitcher Shock Top

$11.00

Pitcher Son of A Peach

$12.00

Pitcher Squatters Juicy IPA

$12.00

Pitcher Uinta 801 Pilsner

$12.00

Pitcher Uinta Cutthroat Pale Ale

$12.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Black Widow Cider

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Budweiser Natural Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Dragons Milk

$9.00

Estrella

$2.00

Green Lev

$6.00

Grolsch

$7.00

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Kona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Montucky

$3.00

O'Douls

$3.00

PBR 16oz Can

$2.00

Rainbow Budlight

$4.00

Redds Apple

$4.00

Ruby Gay

$7.00

Shades

$6.25

Squatters Hops Rising IPA

$5.50

Stella Artois

$4.00

Strongbow

$6.00

UTOG Love Punch

$6.00

UTOG Mother Puckin Mango

$6.50

UTOG Son of a Peach

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wine

Black Box

$5.00

Barefoot

$5.00

Champagne BT

$25.00

Champagne GL

$5.00

Stella Rosa

$5.00

Stella Rosa Bottle

$25.00

Food

4 Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

6 Pizza Rolls

$4.00

Ham & Cheese Hot Pocket

$5.00

6 Pigs in a Blanket

$4.00

NA Beverage

Cock & Bull

$2.00

Large Soda

$2.00

RedBull

$4.00

Small Soda

$1.00

Tomato Juice

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 S 600 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
orange starNo Reviews
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Codspeed
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
HallPass SkinnyFATS
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Chedda Burger - Gateway
orange star4.2 • 2,384
190 S 400 W #59 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Blaze of Thunder
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston