The Sweet Boutique
No reviews yet
202 East Pike Street
Cynthiana, KY 41031
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffee/Tea
Brewed Coffee 16oz
$2.50
Cold brew 16oz
$3.75
Caramel Frappe 16 oz
$5.25
Salted Caramel Frappe
$5.25
Mocha Frappe 16 oz
$5.25
Hot Chocolate 16 oz
$2.75
Hot Tea 16 oz
$2.00
Warm Teddy 16oz
$2.75
London Fog 16oz
$3.50
Chai Latte 16 oz
$6.00
Matcha Latte 16oz
$5.25
Specialty Coffee 16oz - Caramel Cream
$4.50
Specialty Tea 16oz
$3.00
Specialty Frappe - Peppermint Mocha
$5.50
Hot Apple Cider
$2.50
Specialty Chai 16oz
$6.00
Lotus
Espresso Drinks
Espresso SHOT
$2.50
8 oz Cappuccino ONE SIZE
$3.50
Steamer
$2.25
Latte 16 oz
$4.00
Mocha Latte 16 oz
$4.75
White Chocolate Mocha Latte 16 oz
$4.75
Americano 16oz
$3.00
Red Eye 16oz
$4.00
Iced Pumpkin Spice Protein Latte 16oz
$6.00
Macchiato 16oz
$4.00
Specialty Latte 16oz - Pink Christmas
$5.50
Specialty Latte 16oz - Cinnamon Bun
$5.50
Specialty Latte - Peppermint Mocha
$5.75
Sodas/Juices/Milk
Liquor
Well Vodka - Titos
$4.50
Kettle One
$5.50
Well Vodka - Titos DBL
$9.00
Kettle One DBL
$11.00
Farmer's Botanical Gin
$5.50
Farmer's Botanical Gin DBL
$11.00
Bartons Rum
$4.50
Malibu Coconut Rum
$5.00
Calypso Spiced Rum
$3.00
Bartons Rum DBL
$9.00
Malibu Coconut Rum DBL
$10.00
Calypso Spiced Rum DBL
$6.00
El Jimador Silver Tequila
$4.50
Casa Migos
$7.50
El Jimador Silver Tequila DBL
$9.00
Casa Migos DBL
$15.00
El Jimador Gold Tequila
$4.50
El Jimafor Gold Tequila DBL
$9.00
Fireball
$5.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
$4.50
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$6.00
Four Roses Bourbon
$4.00
Basil Hayden Bourbon
$6.50
Willet Bourbon
$10.00
Weller-Green Label
$9.00
Elijah Craig Bourbon
$5.50
Fireball DBL
$10.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon DBL
$9.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon DBL
$12.00
Four Roses Bourbon DBL
$8.00
Basil Hayden Bourbon DBL
$13.00
Willet Bourbon DBL
$20.00
Weller-Green Label DBL
$18.00
Elijah Craig Bourbon DBL
$11.00
Amaretto
$3.00
Aperol
$3.00
Kahlua
$3.00
Peach Schnapps
$3.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$3.00
Amaretto DBL
$6.00
Aperol DBL
$6.00
Kahlua DBL
$6.00
Peach Schnapps DBL
$6.00
Peppermint Schnapps DBL
$6.00
Cocktails
Lavendar French 75
$9.00
Blackberry Mule
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Ashford Reserve
$10.00
Loaded Bloody Mary
$9.00
Bourbon Citrus
$9.00
Bellini
$6.00
French 75
$7.50
Bloody Mary
$7.50
Lemon Drop
$7.50
Manhattan
$7.50
Margarita
$7.50
Martini
$7.50
Mojito
$7.50
Moscow Mule
$7.50
Screwdriver
$7.50
Tequila Sunrise
$7.50
Whiskey Sour
$7.50
Bourbon Ale8 Slush
$9.00
Beer
Wine
Fetzer Zinfandel
$6.50
Stags Leap Merlot
$13.00
Bogle Merlot
$6.50
Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.50
Menage a Trois California Red Blend
$6.50
Fetzer Zinfandel BTL
$20.00
Stags Leap Merlot BTL
$40.00
Bogle Merlot BTL
$20.00
Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$20.00
Menage a Trois California Red Blend BTL
$20.00
Mia Dolce Moscato
$6.50
Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc
$8.50
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio
$6.50
Santa Margerita Pinot Grigio
$13.00
Bogle Chardonnay
$6.50
Mia Dolce Moscato BTL
$20.00
Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$25.00
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio BTL
$20.00
Santa Margerita Pinot Grigio BTL
$40.00
Bogle Chardonnay BTL
$20.00
Korbel Rose Champagne
$6.50
La Marca Prosecco
$6.50
Korbel Rose Mimosa BTL
$20.00
La Marca Mimosa BTL
$20.00
Seasonal Cocktails
Dipped Ice Cream
Ice Cream Flight
Milkshake
Affogato
Food & Drink
Amsterdam
$15.99
Big League Chew
$2.99
Biscotti
$2.75
Bottled Soda
$2.50
Bottled Water
$2.00
Cherry Cordial Box
$12.99
Clark Bar
$1.25
Farm Animal Lollipop
$2.80
Great Heights
$17.99
Griff's Toffee BARS
$3.00
Honey Spoons
$2.20
Ice Cream Lollipop
$3.20
Local Honey large
$12.50
Local Honey small
$3.00
Neapolitan Coconut Bar
$1.35
Nerds
$1.45
Nightcap
$16.99
Oh! Henry Bar
$1.50
Old Fashioned Drops
$2.50
Peanut Butter Buckeye Box
$12.99
Peanut Butter Meltaways PRE-PACKAGED
$5.00
Pop Rocks
$1.25
Rock Candy
$1.20
Ruth Hunt Mint Candy Bar
$1.25
Ruth Hunt Original Candy Bar
$1.25
Sea Salt Caramels PRE-PACKAGED
$5.00
Simply Gum
$2.99
Sour Pop Lollipop
$3.20
Spritzal Cookie Box
$8.99
Sugar Babies
$1.80
Sweet Pete's Lollipop
$2.00
Sweet Pete's Rocky Road Chocolate Bars
$4.50
Sweet Pete’s Popcorn
$9.99
The Daily
$14.99
The Waverly
$14.99
Tractor Lollipop
$2.80
Whirley Pop
$3.50+
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Balls
$3.50
Gourmet Chips
$5.00
Nerd Ropes
$2.50
O Sheas Chocolate Covered Lollipop
$4.50
Small Gr/Red Christmas Lollipop
$2.00
Large Christmas Lollipop
$4.00
Merchandise
TSB logo tumbler
$19.99
Reusable Party Cup stack
$15.00
Mint Logo Mug
$17.99
Teacher Card & envelope
$4.00
Valentine's Day Card
$2.00
Volcano Candle
$20.00+
Merri and Mae Candle
$21.99
Volcano Hand Sanitizer
$7.99+
Flamingo Place Cards
$1.25
Flamingo Cup Set
$1.50
Flamingo Plate
$3.00
TSB Campfire Logo Mug
$15.00
Coffee Can Glass
$19.00
Koozie
$9.00
Sweet Boutique T Shirt
$25.00
HOME Campfire Mug
$15.00
Coffee Wall Art
$12.00
Holiday Cards
$7.00
Reusable Metal Straws
$2.00
The Walking Dead Comic Books
$9.99
Gift Card Holder
$4.50
Breakfast
Original Skillet
$11.00
Market Skillet
$11.00
Country Skillet
$12.50
Plain Biscuits (2)
$3.99
Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Biscuit
$7.50
Biscuits and Gravy
$7.50
Fried Chicken Biscuit w/ Honey
$8.50
Tomato Basil Quiche
$10.50
Ham and Cheese Quiche
$11.00
Plain Waffle
$6.99
Fried Chicken Waffle
$10.50
Strawberries & Cream Waffle
$8.99
Chocolate Chip Waffle
$8.99
Fried Apple Waffle
$10.50
Avocado Toast
$8.00
Fried Potatoes
$2.50
Sausage Gravy
$2.00
Three Slices Bacon
$2.99
Biscuit
$2.50
Fruit Salad
$3.00
Toast
$1.50
Gluten Free Toast
$1.99
Scrambled Eggs
$3.00
Gluten free biscuit
$2.50
Seasoned Fries & Ranch
$10.00
Fried Chicken & Fries
$11.00
Charcuterie Board
$25.00
Beignets
Cake
Cookies
Choc Chip Cookies
$3.50
Iced Sugar Cookie
$4.00Out of stock
Sugar Cookie
$3.50
Stroop Waffle
$1.00
Peanut Butter Cookies
$3.50Out of stock
Vegan Choc Chip
$3.50
GF Coconut Crisp Cookies
$3.50
Snickerdoodle
$3.50Out of stock
Iced Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00Out of stock
Snickerdoodle Cookie
$3.50Out of stock
PB Chocolate Cookies
$3.50Out of stock
Nutella Cookie
$4.00Out of stock
Muffins/Donuts
Misc.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
202 East Pike Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sweet Boutique II - 201 East Pike Street
No Reviews
201 East Pike Street Cynthiana, KY 41031
View restaurant
More near Cynthiana
Georgetown
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
Midway
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Nicholasville
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.