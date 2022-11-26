Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sweet Boutique

No reviews yet

202 East Pike Street

Cynthiana, KY 41031

Order Again

Popular Items

Salted Caramel Frappe
16oz Milkshake
Specialty - very Merry

Coffee/Tea

Brewed Coffee 16oz

$2.50

Cold brew 16oz

$3.75

Caramel Frappe 16 oz

$5.25

Salted Caramel Frappe

$5.25

Mocha Frappe 16 oz

$5.25

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$2.75

Hot Tea 16 oz

$2.00

Warm Teddy 16oz

$2.75

London Fog 16oz

$3.50

Chai Latte 16 oz

$6.00

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.25

Specialty Coffee 16oz - Caramel Cream

$4.50

Specialty Tea 16oz

$3.00

Specialty Frappe - Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50

Specialty Chai 16oz

$6.00

Lotus

Indigo Berry

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Skittles

$5.00

Beach Day

$5.00

Just Peachy

$5.75

Specialty - very Merry

$5.50

Espresso Drinks

Espresso SHOT

$2.50

8 oz Cappuccino ONE SIZE

$3.50

Steamer

$2.25

Latte 16 oz

$4.00

Mocha Latte 16 oz

$4.75

White Chocolate Mocha Latte 16 oz

$4.75

Americano 16oz

$3.00

Red Eye 16oz

$4.00

Iced Pumpkin Spice Protein Latte 16oz

$6.00

Macchiato 16oz

$4.00

Specialty Latte 16oz - Pink Christmas

$5.50

Specialty Latte 16oz - Cinnamon Bun

$5.50

Specialty Latte - Peppermint Mocha

$5.75

Sodas/Juices/Milk

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Liquor

Well Vodka - Titos

$4.50

Kettle One

$5.50

Well Vodka - Titos DBL

$9.00

Kettle One DBL

$11.00

Farmer's Botanical Gin

$5.50

Farmer's Botanical Gin DBL

$11.00

Bartons Rum

$4.50

Malibu Coconut Rum

$5.00

Calypso Spiced Rum

$3.00

Bartons Rum DBL

$9.00

Malibu Coconut Rum DBL

$10.00

Calypso Spiced Rum DBL

$6.00

El Jimador Silver Tequila

$4.50

Casa Migos

$7.50

El Jimador Silver Tequila DBL

$9.00

Casa Migos DBL

$15.00

El Jimador Gold Tequila

$4.50

El Jimafor Gold Tequila DBL

$9.00

Fireball

$5.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$4.50

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$6.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$4.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$6.50

Willet Bourbon

$10.00

Weller-Green Label

$9.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$5.50

Fireball DBL

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon DBL

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon DBL

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon DBL

$8.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon DBL

$13.00

Willet Bourbon DBL

$20.00

Weller-Green Label DBL

$18.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon DBL

$11.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Aperol

$3.00

Kahlua

$3.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.00

Amaretto DBL

$6.00

Aperol DBL

$6.00

Kahlua DBL

$6.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps DBL

$6.00

Cocktails

Lavendar French 75

$9.00

Blackberry Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Ashford Reserve

$10.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bourbon Citrus

$9.00

Bellini

$6.00

French 75

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Manhattan

$7.50

Margarita

$7.50

Martini

$7.50

Mojito

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

Bourbon Ale8 Slush

$9.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Corona

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Coors Light

$3.50

MillerLite

$3.50

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$5.50

Country Boy Shot Gun Wedding

$5.50

Maiden City El Chaco

$5.50

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.50

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$5.50

High Noons

$4.50

Trulys

$4.50

Wine

Fetzer Zinfandel

$6.50

Stags Leap Merlot

$13.00

Bogle Merlot

$6.50

Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.50

Menage a Trois California Red Blend

$6.50

Fetzer Zinfandel BTL

$20.00

Stags Leap Merlot BTL

$40.00

Bogle Merlot BTL

$20.00

Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$20.00

Menage a Trois California Red Blend BTL

$20.00

Mia Dolce Moscato

$6.50

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Santa Margerita Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Bogle Chardonnay

$6.50

Mia Dolce Moscato BTL

$20.00

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$25.00

Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Santa Margerita Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Bogle Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Korbel Rose Champagne

$6.50

La Marca Prosecco

$6.50

Korbel Rose Mimosa BTL

$20.00

La Marca Mimosa BTL

$20.00

Mimosas

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Flights

$18.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Peppermint White Russian

$9.00

Chai Espresso Martini

$10.00

Pomegranate French 75

$8.00

Cranberry Lime Bellini

$7.00

Berry Sangria

$9.00

Ashford Reserve

$10.00

Dipped Ice Cream

One Scoop

$5.00

Two Scoop

$6.00

Ice Cream Flight

Flavor Flight

$10.00

Floats

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Coke Float

$6.00

Hocus Pocus Punch

$6.00

Sundaes

Classic Sundae

$6.75

1/2 Baked Brownie Sundae

$7.00

1/2 Baked Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Milkshake

16oz Milkshake

$6.75

Affogato

Affogato

$5.50

Dole Whip

Small Dole Whip

$3.50

Large Dole Whip

$4.50

Food & Drink

Amsterdam

$15.99

Big League Chew

$2.99

Biscotti

$2.75

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cherry Cordial Box

$12.99

Clark Bar

$1.25

Farm Animal Lollipop

$2.80

Great Heights

$17.99

Griff's Toffee BARS

$3.00

Honey Spoons

$2.20

Ice Cream Lollipop

$3.20

Local Honey large

$12.50

Local Honey small

$3.00

Neapolitan Coconut Bar

$1.35

Nerds

$1.45

Nightcap

$16.99

Oh! Henry Bar

$1.50

Old Fashioned Drops

$2.50

Peanut Butter Buckeye Box

$12.99

Peanut Butter Meltaways PRE-PACKAGED

$5.00

Pop Rocks

$1.25

Rock Candy

$1.20

Ruth Hunt Mint Candy Bar

$1.25

Ruth Hunt Original Candy Bar

$1.25

Sea Salt Caramels PRE-PACKAGED

$5.00

Simply Gum

$2.99

Sour Pop Lollipop

$3.20

Spritzal Cookie Box

$8.99

Sugar Babies

$1.80

Sweet Pete's Lollipop

$2.00

Sweet Pete's Rocky Road Chocolate Bars

$4.50

Sweet Pete’s Popcorn

$9.99

The Daily

$14.99

The Waverly

$14.99

Tractor Lollipop

$2.80

Whirley Pop

$3.50+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Balls

$3.50

Gourmet Chips

$5.00

Nerd Ropes

$2.50

O Sheas Chocolate Covered Lollipop

$4.50

Small Gr/Red Christmas Lollipop

$2.00

Large Christmas Lollipop

$4.00

Merchandise

TSB logo tumbler

$19.99

Reusable Party Cup stack

$15.00

Mint Logo Mug

$17.99

Teacher Card & envelope

$4.00

Valentine's Day Card

$2.00

Volcano Candle

$20.00+

Merri and Mae Candle

$21.99

Volcano Hand Sanitizer

$7.99+

Flamingo Place Cards

$1.25

Flamingo Cup Set

$1.50

Flamingo Plate

$3.00

TSB Campfire Logo Mug

$15.00

Coffee Can Glass

$19.00

Koozie

$9.00

Sweet Boutique T Shirt

$25.00

HOME Campfire Mug

$15.00

Coffee Wall Art

$12.00

Holiday Cards

$7.00

Reusable Metal Straws

$2.00

The Walking Dead Comic Books

$9.99

Gift Card Holder

$4.50

Breakfast

Original Skillet

$11.00

Market Skillet

$11.00

Country Skillet

$12.50

Plain Biscuits (2)

$3.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Biscuit

$7.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.50

Fried Chicken Biscuit w/ Honey

$8.50

Tomato Basil Quiche

$10.50

Ham and Cheese Quiche

$11.00

Plain Waffle

$6.99

Fried Chicken Waffle

$10.50

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.99

Fried Apple Waffle

$10.50

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Fried Potatoes

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Three Slices Bacon

$2.99

Biscuit

$2.50

Fruit Salad

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Gluten Free Toast

$1.99

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Gluten free biscuit

$2.50

Seasoned Fries & Ranch

$10.00

Fried Chicken & Fries

$11.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Beignets

Beignets

$6.00

Cake

NY Cheesecake

$5.00

Strawberry Buttercream Cupcakes

$3.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Ashford Reserve Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Bundt

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mini Cake

$1.75Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Marble Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Peanut butter pie

$5.00

Low Carb Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies

Choc Chip Cookies

$3.50

Iced Sugar Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Stroop Waffle

$1.00

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan Choc Chip

$3.50

GF Coconut Crisp Cookies

$3.50

Snickerdoodle

$3.50Out of stock

Iced Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

PB Chocolate Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Nutella Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Muffins/Donuts

Blueberry Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Muffins

$4.00Out of stock

Maple Bacon Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed

$4.00

Misc.

Strawberry Scones

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Scones

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Chess Bars

$4.00Out of stock

Chess Bars

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Fudge

$4.00

PB Fudge Box

$6.00

Brownies

Brownie W/ Icing

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie

$4.00

Macarons

Salted Caramel

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry

$2.50Out of stock

Pistachio

$2.50Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

202 East Pike Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031

