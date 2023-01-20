Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sweet Boutique II 201 East Pike Street

review star

No reviews yet

201 East Pike Street

Cynthiana, KY 41031

Order Again

Popular Items

Specialty Latte 16oz
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Cold brew 16oz

Coffee/Tea

Brewed Coffee 12oz

$2.00

Hot tea 12 oz

$1.75

Chai latte 12 oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$2.50

Cold brew 12oz

$3.25

Mocha Frappe 12oz

$4.50

Caramel Frappe 12oz

$4.50

Specialty Coffee 12oz

$3.50

London Fog 12oz

$3.00

Warm Teddy 12oz

$2.50

Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.00

Salted Caramel Frappe 12oz

$4.50

Specialty Frappe 12oz

$5.00

Brewed Coffee 16oz

$2.50

Caramel Frappe 16 oz

$5.25

Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Cold brew 16oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$2.75

Hot Tea 16 oz

$2.00

London Fog 16oz

$3.50

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.25

Mocha Frappe 16 oz

$5.25

Salted Caramel Frappe

$5.25

Specialty Chai Latte

$6.00

Specialty Coffee 16oz

$4.50

Specialty Tea 16oz

$3.00

Warm Teddy 16oz

$2.75

Specialty Frappe

$5.50

Lotus

Indigo Berry

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Skittles

$5.00

Beach Day

$5.00

Just Peachy

$5.75

Specialty Lotus 16oz

$5.50

Espresso Drinks

Espresso SHOT

$2.50

8 oz Cappuccino ONE SIZE

$3.50

Steamer

$2.25

Latte 12 oz

$3.25

Mocha Latte 12 oz

$3.75

White Chocolate Mocha Latte 12 oz

$3.75

Americano 12oz

$2.50

Specialty Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Red Eye 12oz

$3.50

Macchiato 12oz

$3.25

Latte 16 oz

$4.00

Mocha Latte 16 oz

$4.75

White Chocolate Mocha Latte 16 oz

$4.75

Americano 16oz

$3.00

Specialty Latte 16oz

$5.50

Red Eye 16oz

$4.00

Caramel Protein 16oz

$6.00

Macchiato 16oz

$4.00

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Extra Topping

$1.00

Double chocolate cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Red velvet cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Frogs

$1.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry cupcake

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Silk Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Jumbo Blueberry Muffins

$4.00Out of stock

Cake Pop

$1.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$6.00

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut butter pie

$4.00Out of stock

Funfetti Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Ham and cheese roll

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Bundt

$4.00

Derby Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Pork Roll

$6.00

Fudge

$2.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Silk Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut butter pie

$4.00Out of stock

Derby Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Double chocolate cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Red velvet cake

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry cupcake

$2.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Funfetti Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Bundt

$4.00

Choc Chip Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Retail

Mint Logo Mug

$17.99Out of stock

Merri and Mae Candle

$21.99

Volcano Candle

$20.00+

Rae Dunn Sweets Stand

$20.00Out of stock

Rae Dunn Mug Set

$25.00Out of stock

Be Merry

$9.00

Merry Christmas

$5.00

Reusable Cup stack

$15.00

Valentine's Day Card

$2.00

TSB logo cup

$19.99

Rae Dunn mug

$5.00Out of stock

Teacher Card & envelope

$4.00

Volcano Hand Sanitizer

$7.99

Retail Food/Drink

Ale8

$2.50

Integritea

$1.00Out of stock

Syrup

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ruth Hunt Original Candy Bar

$1.25

Ruth Hunt Mint Candy Bar

$1.25

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Balls

$3.50

Local Honey large

$12.50

The Daily

$14.99

The Waverly

$14.99

Amsterdam

$15.99Out of stock

Nightcap

$16.99

Soda

$1.50

Local Honey small

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 East Pike Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031

Directions

Gallery
The Sweet Boutique II image
The Sweet Boutique II image
The Sweet Boutique II image

