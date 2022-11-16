The Table imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

The Table Louisville

773 Reviews

$

1800 Portland Ave

Louisville, KY 40203

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Veggie Pumpkin Burger

Soups

Pumpkin Chili

Pumpkin Chili

$4.00

Cajun Chicken Soup

$4.00

Salads

Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad

$6.00

fresh greens, apples, onions, raisins, sesame seeds, shredded pumpkin with a toasted sesame dressing

Roasted Root Veggie Salad

Roasted Root Veggie Salad

$6.00

roasted root veggies over mixed greens with smoked blue cheese, walnuts and molasses vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.00

a mix of local lettuces and seasonal veggies served with garlic croutons and buttermilk ranch

Sandwiches

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

topped with bacon jam, red onion, greens and buttermilk ranch on a cheddar jalapeño bun

Smoked Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$7.00

topped with house made cranberry cole slaw on an onion bun

Pulled Ham and Swiss Sandwich

Pulled Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$7.00

pulled smoked ham, Swiss cheese, house pickles topped with molasses mustard aioli on pumpernickel rye

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$7.00

meatloaf topped with smoked cheddar, beet relish and fresh greens on a brioche bun

Veggie Pumpkin Burger

Veggie Pumpkin Burger

$6.00

topped with curry cheddar sauce, pickled peppers, pickled red onions, spinach on a sesame seed bun

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

a blend of havarti and fontina cheese topped with sliced apples on onion walnut wheat bread

Sides

Parmesan Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Blue Cheese Slaw

$3.00

Children’s Menu

Kid’s Pork or Chicken Mini Slider

$2.00

Kid’s Classic Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Kid’s Classic PB & J

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Enjoy the Flavor of Community!

Location

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville, KY 40203

Directions

Gallery
The Table image

Map
