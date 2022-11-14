Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Table Cafe and Eatery 2842 Old US Hwy 231

review star

No reviews yet

2842 Old US Hwy 231

Lafayette, IN 47909

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Chocolate
Chai Tea Latte
Muffin

Espresso Beverages

Espresso

$3.00

a double-shot of our signature espresso

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

a double-shot of our signature espresso marked with a dollop of foamy milk

Cortado

$3.50

equal parts of our signature espresso and steamed milk

Americano

$3.00+

our signature espresso diluted with hot water similar to a classic brewed cup of coffee with a different flavor and more body

Cappuccino

$4.50+

like a latte, but we steam our milk with a bit more air to give this beverage a lighter, more foamy like consistency

Flat White

$4.50+

similar to a latte, we pull a ristretto shot for this beverage, a shorter shot that makes for a slightly sweeter taste we steam our milk with delicacy, making microfoam with small bubbles that gives our milk a glossy and silky texture

Lattes

Brown Sugar Crumble Latte

$5.50+

a signature Table latte! a sweet, ever so slightly spiced latte that is sure to warm your soul this latte is topped with a swirl of our house-made whipped cream and a brown sugar crumble topping

Sweet Toffee Latte

$5.50+

a signature Table latte! super sweet and slightly nutty, a delicious latte for any time of the year this latte is topped with a swirl of our house-made whipped cream and a chocolate toffee topping

Latte

$4.50+

a double-shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk

Flavored Latte

$5.00+

a double-shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk and your choice of flavored syrup

Mocha

$5.50+

a rich, sweet, and chocolatey latte topped with a swirl of our house-made whipped cream

White Mocha

$5.50+

a rich, sweet, and white chocolatey latte topped with a swirl of our house-made whipped cream

Twisted Tuxedo

$6.00+

with a combo of white mocha and dark mocha sauces, this beverage takes a fun twist on the classic mocha latte and is topped with a swirl of our house-made whipped cream and a mocha drizzle

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

French Press

$4.00+

Pour Over

$4.00+

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50+

London Fog Latte

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Hot

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

White Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Steamer

$3.00+

Flavored Steamer

$3.50+

Cold

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Frappe

$6.00+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.50+

Frozen Matcha

$6.00+

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Creamy Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Cherry Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Fountain

Fountain Beverage

$2.00+

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Pastries

Muffin

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Dessert

Apple Pienini

$7.00

toasty sourdough bread filled with apple pie filling, brown sugar, and just a touch of cream cheese all topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon, and caramel sauce

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.00

toasty sourdough bread filled with creamy peanut butter and semi-sweet chocolate all topped with a dusting of powdered sugar

Presley Press

$7.00

inspired by Elvis Presley, toasty sourdough bread fill with with creamy peanut butter, slices of banana, and (wait for it) BACON all topped with a dusting of powdered sugar

Cookies

$2.25Out of stock

Sides

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$1.75

Chips

$2.00

Soup

$4.50

Grab & Go

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Biscotti

$1.75

Cheese Stick

$1.25

Breakfast/Lunch/Take-Out

Sandwich Platters

$60.00+

Pasta Salad

$25.00+

Caesar Salad

$20.00+

Assorted Chips

$10.00+

Cookies

$10.00+

Muffin Platter

$35.00+

Croissant Platter

$35.00+

Bagel Platter

$35.00+

Assorted Pastry Platter

$35.00+

Cream Cheese

$9.00+

Butter

$3.00+

Bulk Coffee/Tea

Bulk Coffee/Tea

$25.00+

Panini

Caprese Panini

$9.00

artisan bun filled with basil pesto, spinach, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze

Turkey Caprese Panini

$10.00

artisan bun filled with basil pesto, spinach, fresh mozzarella, slices of smoked turkey breast, sundried tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze

Cuban

$11.50

artisan bun filled with a spread of mayo, ham, salami, dill pickles, swiss cheese, and light drizzle of mustard

BLT

$10.00

artisan bun filled with a spread of mayo, torn romaine lettuce, bacon, and sundried tomatoes

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$11.50

artisan bun filled with strips of chicken breast tossed in a creamy ranch sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and sundried tomatoes

Chicken Salad on Croissant

$9.00

delicious and creamy chicken salad filled with sweet cranberries and crunchy pecans topped on a bed of torn romaine lettuce and sandwiched in a large butter croissant

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

toasty sourdough bread filled with a triple layer of cheeses including cheddar, swiss, and havarti

PB&J

$5.00

made with creamy peanut butter and sweet strawberry preserves

Build Your Own

$5.00

SPECIAL: PCJ (pesto cheddar jam)

$8.00

artisan bun filled with grilled chicken dressed in a creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, torn romaine lettuce, and sundried tomatoes

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

torn romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, crunchy croutons, and caesar dressing

Seasonal Salad

$8.50

fresh spinach topped with sweet cranberries, crumbled feta cheese, candied pecans, and poppyseed dressing

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
a place where coffee & community go hand-in-hand

2842 Old US Hwy 231, Lafayette, IN 47909

