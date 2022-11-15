Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Take Out

review star

No reviews yet

115 East Maple Avenue

Fayetteville, WV 25840

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Bowl
The Sushi Bowl
Salad

Sandwich

Sandwich

Sandwich

$7.00

Toasted Brioche style baguette

Salad

Salad

$7.00

Bed of Mixed Greens

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$7.00

Steamed Rice

Base-less

Mini Meal

$3.00

Mini Meals - skip the bread and rice!

The Sushi Bowl

The Sushi Bowl

The Sushi Bowl

$14.50

Seasoned Rice, sushi grade tuna & salmon, crab, carrot, cucumber, edamame, avocado & scallions with sweet soy glaze, sriracha mayo & crunchy fried onions

Grab & Go

Mighty Muffin Single

$2.50

Healthy & delicious meal in a muffin!

Mighty Muffins 4 Pack

$10.00

Healthy & delicious meal in a muffin!

Power Bites 5pk

$5.00

Little balls of energy!

Power Bite Single

$1.00

Dates 6 Pack

$6.00

One Date

$1.00

Super Berry Brownie Bites 6pk

$6.00Out of stock

Single Brownie Bite

Out of stock

Brownie Bites 6 Pk

$6.00Out of stock

Specials

Special App

$4.50Out of stock
Carnitas

Carnitas

$10.00

Seasoned pork served on a grilled pita with greens, carrots, cabbage, corn, and topped with tomatillo-avocado sauce.

Carrot Dog

$8.50

Roasted carrot on a brioche baguette with pickled onions, crunchy fried onions, and a choice of blue cheese jalapeño Cole slaw or a regular (GF) Cole slaw.

Side Salad- Rice, Cukes, Onion, Tomato, Micro Greens Dill, Citrus Vinaigrette

$5.00Out of stock

Kid Meals

Kid Sandwiches

$3.00

Served on toasted Brioche Bun

Kid Rice Bowls

$3.00

Kid Salads

$3.00

Gift Card

Gift Card

$2.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$1.00

SanPellegrino

$1.50

LaCroix

$1.25

Tea

$1.50

Creme Soda

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Sambazon

$3.50

Sambazon

$3.50

Amino Energy Blueberry Lemonade

$3.75

Kola

$1.25

Izzie lemonade

$1.50

Izzie BlackBerry Lemonade

$1.50

Izzie blackberry

$1.50

Izzie Apple

$1.50

Izzie Grapefruit

$1.50

Izzie Clementine

$1.50

Black Cherry

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Snacks

Nuts

$1.50

Chocolate Bar

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Chips

Pirate Booty Cheddar

$1.00

Popchips Bbq

$1.00

Popchips Sourcream

$1.00

Popchips Sea Salt

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Good Food To Go! Ready made Power Up foods & Fresh Meals for you to enjoy on the run, or you may dine in.

Location

115 East Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840

Directions

