Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tangled Wood FOOD DRINK FRIENDS

485 Reviews

$$

3636 TANGLEWOOD RD

BETTENDORF, IA 52722

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BACKYARD FAVORITE
Kid's Pizza
Kids Cheese Burger

OPENERS

GOVERNOR'S CLASSIC NACHOS

GOVERNOR'S CLASSIC NACHOS

$13.50

A tribute to Bettendorf’s pub! Tortilla chips with a beef and bean blend and melty cheddar. Topped off with tomatoes, lettuce, onion and fresh jalapeños.  Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream on the side.

HANDMADE PRETZEL

HANDMADE PRETZEL

$15.50

Jumbo-sized Bavarian-style pretzel. Baked soft and delicious with queso, tomato gravy, and honey mustard sauce on the side.

CRAB RANG-DIP

CRAB RANG-DIP

$13.50

Creamy crab rangoon filling with crispy wonton chips and sweet chili dipping sauce on the side.

GOOMBALLS

GOOMBALLS

$13.50

Four tomato braised meatballs topped off with melty mozzarella, herbs, and toasted bread.

CHICKEN LETTUCE CUP

CHICKEN LETTUCE CUP

$13.50

Deconstructed with chicken, crisp lettuce, cucumber, water chestnuts, matchstick carrots, and our Asian sensation sauce. Sub: seared tuna steak for $3.00 more.

BUFFALO CHICKEN ROLLS

BUFFALO CHICKEN ROLLS

$12.50

Crispy wonton wrapper filled with spicy buffalo chicken and cheese blend. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

HONEY-WALNUT SHRIMP

HONEY-WALNUT SHRIMP

$15.50

8 pieces of crispy fried shrimp tossed in sweet honey glaze, coated with crunchy walnuts.

CHEESE CUBES

CHEESE CUBES

$12.50

Hand-breaded white cheddar cheese curds served with your choice of ranch, sweet chili, or tangled sauce.

TRADITIONAL WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$16.50

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with fresh vegetables and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$16.50

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with fresh vegetables and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

GREENS & THINGS

CUP OF SOUP

$4.50

Chef prepared soup of the day.

BOWL OF SOUP

$6.50

Chef made soup of the day.

CUP OF IRISH ONION SOUP

CUP OF IRISH ONION SOUP

$4.50

An Irishman's take on the French classic! Caramelized onion, beef broth, Guinness and house croutons, topped with melted provolone cheese.

BOWL OF IRISH ONION SOUP

BOWL OF IRISH ONION SOUP

$6.50

An Irishman's take on the French classic! Caramelized onion, beef broth, Guinness and house croutons, topped with melted provolone cheese.

SOUP/SALAD COMBO

SOUP/SALAD COMBO

$11.50

Enjoy a bowl of our Soup of the Day, or our Irish Onion soup along with a side salad and choice of dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, matchstick carrots, cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing.

TANGLED WEDGE

TANGLED WEDGE

$10.50

Crispy iceberg lettuce, dressed with blue cheese or ranch, with bacon, apple, red onion, tomato and blue cheese crumbles.

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$15.50

Turkey, ham, bacon, egg, Wisconsin white cheddar, tomato, cucumber, and red onion on a bed of our lettuce blend with your choice of dressing.

CAROLINA SALAD

CAROLINA SALAD

$15.50

BBQ Grilled chicken, tomato wedges, cheddar jack cheese, cucumber, black beans, and crispy onion tanglers on a bed of our lettuce blend with your choice of dressing. Sub: Brisket $5.00, Smoked Turkey $5.00.

GRILLED CAESAR

GRILLED CAESAR

$11.50

Half a head of Romaine lettuce drizzled with olive oil and flash grilled. Topped with creamy Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons.

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$15.50

Southern-style fried chicken with red onions, diced jalapeno, matchstick carrots, tomato wedges, egg, cheddar jack cheese, and chopped bacon on a bed of our lettuce blend. Topped with cornbread croutons and served with BBQ ranch.

BURGERS

All burgers are made with two quarter-pound smashed patties of our custom burger grind served with your choice of fries, baked beans, side salad, apple coleslaw, or cottage cheese.
BACKYARD FAVORITE

BACKYARD FAVORITE

$12.50

Two quarter-pound smashed patties of our custom burger grind topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun with your choice of one side.

SMOKE IT UP

SMOKE IT UP

$15.50

Two quarter-pound smashed patties of our custom burger grind topped with smoked brisket, crispy onion tanglers, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce and pickle on a brioche bun with your choice of one side.

LIL' WOODY

LIL' WOODY

$15.50

Two quarter-pound smashed patties of our custom burger grind topped with smoked ham, sunnyside egg, provolone cheese and rich truffle aioli on a ciabatta bun with your choice of one side.

MUSHROOM SWISS

MUSHROOM SWISS

$14.50

A blend of mushrooms with swiss Cheese, caramelized onion, and classic aioli. Served on a brioche bun

FUN ON A BUN

SOCIAL CLUB

SOCIAL CLUB

$14.50

Shaved ham, shaved turkey, bacon, cheddar, smoked Gouda, lettuce tomato and house garlic spread on brioche toast served with your choice of one side.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$14.50

House made corned beef, Swiss, Thousand Island dressing and kraut on rye served with your choice of one side.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.50

Lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and classic aioli. Served on a brioche bun.

CHICKFILL-BEE

CHICKFILL-BEE

$14.50

Tender fried chicken with bacon and slathered with a honey butter sauce on a brioche bun served with your choice of one side.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips, bacon, black beans, sweet corn, spring greens, red onion, Monterey Jack cheese, tortilla crunch and tangled sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.50

Grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with bacon, ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, matchstick carrots and our lettuce blend, in a garlic-herb wrap.

BIG OL'PORK T

BIG OL'PORK T

$15.50

Breaded or Grilled pork tenderloin with pickle and red onion on a brioche bun served with your choice of one side.

MEATLOAF SAMMIE

MEATLOAF SAMMIE

$14.00

A hearty slice of our housemade meatloaf, grilled and topped with a thick tangy glaze and crispy onions. served on toasted bread.

BRISKET DIP

BRISKET DIP

$15.50

Tender braised brisket, Swiss cheese and pickled onion on a ciabatta bun. Served with au jus for dipping. Comes with your choice of one side.

FISH OUT OF WATER

FISH OUT OF WATER

$14.50

Six ounce salmon patty, cucumber ribbons, Roma tomato, Arcadian lettuce and spicy rémoulade sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of side.

SOMETHING MORE

CHEESY CHICKEN & BROCCOLI MAC

CHEESY CHICKEN & BROCCOLI MAC

$17.50

House made mac sauce with a four cheese blend, grilled chicken, bacon and broccoli. Topped with breadcrumbs and green onions.

SOUTHWESTERN QUINOA BOWL

SOUTHWESTERN QUINOA BOWL

$15.50

Sweet potato, Roma tomato, red onion, black beans and sweet corn tossed together with ancient grain quinoa. Topped with guacamole and queso fresco.

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$16.50

Crispy battered whitefish served with fries and rémoulade.

BULLEIT BOURBON SALMON

BULLEIT BOURBON SALMON

$19.50

Grilled salmon filet glazed with our house made Bulleit bourbon sauce. Served with a side of seasonal veggies.

CHICKLE 3.0: CHICKLE STRIKES BACK

CHICKLE 3.0: CHICKLE STRIKES BACK

$18.50

Crispy fried chicken breast, marinated with pickle juice and buttermilk. Served with pickle chips, cornbread and choice of side.

DRY RUB RIBS

DRY RUB RIBS

$23.50

Half rack, oak smoked, dry rub back ribs served with Carolina BBQ on the side, pickle chips, cornbread, baked beans and choice of side.

TEXAS STYLE BEEF BRISKET

TEXAS STYLE BEEF BRISKET

$19.50

Oak smoked beef brisket, served with Carolina BBQ sauce, cornbread, pickle, baked beans and your choice of a side.

PASTA PRIMAVERA

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$13.50

Cavatappi noodles in a red sauce with zucchini, squash, peppers, onion, broccoli and green beans. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with toasted crostini.

MEATLOAF DINNER

MEATLOAF DINNER

$16.50

Our housemade meatloaf in a thick tangy glaze, topped with crispy onions and served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

CHARGEILLED STEAK FILET

CHARGEILLED STEAK FILET

$30.50

Chargrilled 6 oz. steak filet topped with your choice of blue cheese butter, garlic Parmesan butter or Bordelaise sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

PIZZA PIES

Pizzas are 12" and 8 slices with your choice of Tangled Wood Signature Crust or Thin Tavern Style Crust.
KITCHEN SINK PIZZA

KITCHEN SINK PIZZA

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, black olive and our cheese blend.

CRAB RANGOON PIZZA

CRAB RANGOON PIZZA

$22.00

Creamy crab base, topped with our cheese blend, wonton crunch, green onion and sweet chili sauce.

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.00

BBQ sauce base, topped with chicken, bacon, red onion and jalapeño with cheddar Jack.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$19.00

Choose your crust then select your topping. Each additional topping is only $1! Choose as many as you like.

MEATLOVERS

MEATLOVERS

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon, ham and topped with our cheese blend.

SIDES

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$3.00
SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00
BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$4.00
SEASONAL VEGETABLES

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$4.00
COTTAGE CHEESE

COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.00
PASTA SALAD

PASTA SALAD

$4.00
APPLE SAUCE

APPLE SAUCE

$4.00
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SWEETS & TREATS

CARROT CAKE

$11.00
CAST IRON MILK & COOKIES

CAST IRON MILK & COOKIES

$8.00

Chocolate chip cookie baked in a cast iron pan topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

CHEFS DESSERT

$11.00

KIDS

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Quarter pound burger with American Cheese. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)

Mini Corn Dog

Mini Corn Dog

$7.00

Kids mini corn dog. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Hearty mac and cheese. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melty grilled cheese sandwich. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)

Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$7.00

Grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Breaded or grilled white meat chicken with dipping sauce. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Child size pizza with your choice of cheese, pepperoni, or sausage. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)

DRESSINGS

1000 ISLAND

$0.50

BALS VING

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BBQ RANCH

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

GARLIC

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

TARTAR

$0.50

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Monday

Monday

$8.00
Tuesday

Tuesday

WATER

Water

Water

Soda Water

Soda Water

SODA

PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.85
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$2.85
MT DEW

MT DEW

$2.85
DIET MT DEW

DIET MT DEW

$2.85
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$2.85
SIERRA MIST

SIERRA MIST

$2.85
MUG

MUG

$2.85
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.85
RED BULL

RED BULL

$3.10

JUICE

LARGE APPLE JUICE

LARGE APPLE JUICE

$3.10
LARGE CRANBERRY JUICE

LARGE CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.10
LARGE ORANGE JUICE

LARGE ORANGE JUICE

$3.10
LARGE PINEAPPLE JUICE

LARGE PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.10

MILK

$3.10
SMALL APPLE JUICE

SMALL APPLE JUICE

$2.30
SMALL CRANBERRY JUICE

SMALL CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.30
SMALL ORANGE JUICE

SMALL ORANGE JUICE

$2.30
SMALL PINEAPPLE JUICE

SMALL PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.30

COFFEE/TEA

Coffee

Coffee

$2.80
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.80
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.80
Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.10
Mango Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea

$3.10
Hot Tea Mint

Hot Tea Mint

$2.80
Hot Tea Earl Grey

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$2.80
Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$2.80
Hot Tea English Breakfast

Hot Tea English Breakfast

$2.80
Hot Tea Wild Encounter Berry

Hot Tea Wild Encounter Berry

$2.80
Hot Tea Chamomile

Hot Tea Chamomile

$2.80

LEMONADE

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.80
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.10
Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.10
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Your Home for Food, Drink & Friends

Location

3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF, IA 52722

Directions

Gallery
The Tangled Wood image
The Tangled Wood image
The Tangled Wood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Atomic Coffee Bar - Bettendorf - 3235 Ridge Pointe
orange starNo Reviews
3235 Ridge Pointe Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
Twin Span Brewing - Bettplex
orange star4.5 • 103
6776 Championship Dr Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
5ive Cities Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
2255 Falcon Ave Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
Central Standard - Bettendorf
orange star4.8 • 464
2239 Falcon Ave Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
Barrel House - Uptown (Utica)
orange star4.3 • 1,604
5141 Utica Ridge Rd Davenport, IA 52807
View restaurantnext
FoodAffair Bistro
orange star4.0 • 26
1015 Utica Ridge Place Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in BETTENDORF

Central Standard - Bettendorf
orange star4.8 • 464
2239 Falcon Ave Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
Twin Span Brewing - Bettplex
orange star4.5 • 103
6776 Championship Dr Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
FoodAffair Bistro
orange star4.0 • 26
1015 Utica Ridge Place Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near BETTENDORF
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston