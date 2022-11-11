- Home
The Tangled Wood FOOD DRINK FRIENDS
485 Reviews
$$
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD
BETTENDORF, IA 52722
Popular Items
OPENERS
GOVERNOR'S CLASSIC NACHOS
A tribute to Bettendorf’s pub! Tortilla chips with a beef and bean blend and melty cheddar. Topped off with tomatoes, lettuce, onion and fresh jalapeños. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream on the side.
HANDMADE PRETZEL
Jumbo-sized Bavarian-style pretzel. Baked soft and delicious with queso, tomato gravy, and honey mustard sauce on the side.
CRAB RANG-DIP
Creamy crab rangoon filling with crispy wonton chips and sweet chili dipping sauce on the side.
GOOMBALLS
Four tomato braised meatballs topped off with melty mozzarella, herbs, and toasted bread.
CHICKEN LETTUCE CUP
Deconstructed with chicken, crisp lettuce, cucumber, water chestnuts, matchstick carrots, and our Asian sensation sauce. Sub: seared tuna steak for $3.00 more.
BUFFALO CHICKEN ROLLS
Crispy wonton wrapper filled with spicy buffalo chicken and cheese blend. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
HONEY-WALNUT SHRIMP
8 pieces of crispy fried shrimp tossed in sweet honey glaze, coated with crunchy walnuts.
CHEESE CUBES
Hand-breaded white cheddar cheese curds served with your choice of ranch, sweet chili, or tangled sauce.
TRADITIONAL WINGS
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with fresh vegetables and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
BONELESS WINGS
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with fresh vegetables and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
GREENS & THINGS
CUP OF SOUP
Chef prepared soup of the day.
BOWL OF SOUP
Chef made soup of the day.
CUP OF IRISH ONION SOUP
An Irishman's take on the French classic! Caramelized onion, beef broth, Guinness and house croutons, topped with melted provolone cheese.
BOWL OF IRISH ONION SOUP
An Irishman's take on the French classic! Caramelized onion, beef broth, Guinness and house croutons, topped with melted provolone cheese.
SOUP/SALAD COMBO
Enjoy a bowl of our Soup of the Day, or our Irish Onion soup along with a side salad and choice of dressing.
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, matchstick carrots, cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
TANGLED WEDGE
Crispy iceberg lettuce, dressed with blue cheese or ranch, with bacon, apple, red onion, tomato and blue cheese crumbles.
CHEF SALAD
Turkey, ham, bacon, egg, Wisconsin white cheddar, tomato, cucumber, and red onion on a bed of our lettuce blend with your choice of dressing.
CAROLINA SALAD
BBQ Grilled chicken, tomato wedges, cheddar jack cheese, cucumber, black beans, and crispy onion tanglers on a bed of our lettuce blend with your choice of dressing. Sub: Brisket $5.00, Smoked Turkey $5.00.
GRILLED CAESAR
Half a head of Romaine lettuce drizzled with olive oil and flash grilled. Topped with creamy Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons.
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
Southern-style fried chicken with red onions, diced jalapeno, matchstick carrots, tomato wedges, egg, cheddar jack cheese, and chopped bacon on a bed of our lettuce blend. Topped with cornbread croutons and served with BBQ ranch.
BURGERS
BACKYARD FAVORITE
Two quarter-pound smashed patties of our custom burger grind topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun with your choice of one side.
SMOKE IT UP
Two quarter-pound smashed patties of our custom burger grind topped with smoked brisket, crispy onion tanglers, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce and pickle on a brioche bun with your choice of one side.
LIL' WOODY
Two quarter-pound smashed patties of our custom burger grind topped with smoked ham, sunnyside egg, provolone cheese and rich truffle aioli on a ciabatta bun with your choice of one side.
MUSHROOM SWISS
A blend of mushrooms with swiss Cheese, caramelized onion, and classic aioli. Served on a brioche bun
FUN ON A BUN
SOCIAL CLUB
Shaved ham, shaved turkey, bacon, cheddar, smoked Gouda, lettuce tomato and house garlic spread on brioche toast served with your choice of one side.
REUBEN
House made corned beef, Swiss, Thousand Island dressing and kraut on rye served with your choice of one side.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and classic aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
CHICKFILL-BEE
Tender fried chicken with bacon and slathered with a honey butter sauce on a brioche bun served with your choice of one side.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips, bacon, black beans, sweet corn, spring greens, red onion, Monterey Jack cheese, tortilla crunch and tangled sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with bacon, ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, matchstick carrots and our lettuce blend, in a garlic-herb wrap.
BIG OL'PORK T
Breaded or Grilled pork tenderloin with pickle and red onion on a brioche bun served with your choice of one side.
MEATLOAF SAMMIE
A hearty slice of our housemade meatloaf, grilled and topped with a thick tangy glaze and crispy onions. served on toasted bread.
BRISKET DIP
Tender braised brisket, Swiss cheese and pickled onion on a ciabatta bun. Served with au jus for dipping. Comes with your choice of one side.
FISH OUT OF WATER
Six ounce salmon patty, cucumber ribbons, Roma tomato, Arcadian lettuce and spicy rémoulade sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of side.
SOMETHING MORE
CHEESY CHICKEN & BROCCOLI MAC
House made mac sauce with a four cheese blend, grilled chicken, bacon and broccoli. Topped with breadcrumbs and green onions.
SOUTHWESTERN QUINOA BOWL
Sweet potato, Roma tomato, red onion, black beans and sweet corn tossed together with ancient grain quinoa. Topped with guacamole and queso fresco.
FISH & CHIPS
Crispy battered whitefish served with fries and rémoulade.
BULLEIT BOURBON SALMON
Grilled salmon filet glazed with our house made Bulleit bourbon sauce. Served with a side of seasonal veggies.
CHICKLE 3.0: CHICKLE STRIKES BACK
Crispy fried chicken breast, marinated with pickle juice and buttermilk. Served with pickle chips, cornbread and choice of side.
DRY RUB RIBS
Half rack, oak smoked, dry rub back ribs served with Carolina BBQ on the side, pickle chips, cornbread, baked beans and choice of side.
TEXAS STYLE BEEF BRISKET
Oak smoked beef brisket, served with Carolina BBQ sauce, cornbread, pickle, baked beans and your choice of a side.
PASTA PRIMAVERA
Cavatappi noodles in a red sauce with zucchini, squash, peppers, onion, broccoli and green beans. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with toasted crostini.
MEATLOAF DINNER
Our housemade meatloaf in a thick tangy glaze, topped with crispy onions and served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
CHARGEILLED STEAK FILET
Chargrilled 6 oz. steak filet topped with your choice of blue cheese butter, garlic Parmesan butter or Bordelaise sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
PIZZA PIES
KITCHEN SINK PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, black olive and our cheese blend.
CRAB RANGOON PIZZA
Creamy crab base, topped with our cheese blend, wonton crunch, green onion and sweet chili sauce.
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ sauce base, topped with chicken, bacon, red onion and jalapeño with cheddar Jack.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Choose your crust then select your topping. Each additional topping is only $1! Choose as many as you like.
MEATLOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon, ham and topped with our cheese blend.
SIDES
SWEETS & TREATS
KIDS
Kids Cheese Burger
Quarter pound burger with American Cheese. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
Mini Corn Dog
Kids mini corn dog. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
Kids Mac & Cheese
Hearty mac and cheese. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melty grilled cheese sandwich. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
Kids PB&J
Grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
Kids Chicken Fingers
Breaded or grilled white meat chicken with dipping sauce. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
Kid's Pizza
Child size pizza with your choice of cheese, pepperoni, or sausage. Includes fries or apple sauce and a drink. (12 & under)
DRESSINGS
WEEKLY SPECIALS
WATER
SODA
JUICE
COFFEE/TEA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
Your Home for Food, Drink & Friends
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD, BETTENDORF, IA 52722