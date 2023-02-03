The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem
4220 West Summit Walk Court
Anthem, AZ 85086
Popular Items
Friday fish fry
All You Can Eat Alaskan Fried Cod
Endless hand breaded cod served with two sides. For takeout guests 3pc.
Fried Catfish
Hand Battered and Fried Catfish. Served with Two Sides.
Fried catfish Sandwich
Hand battered fried catfish with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Alaskan Salmon with our Smokey Maple Dijon Sauce. Served with Two Sides
Family Deals
Kids Menu
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake
One chocolate chip pancake with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kid Cheeseburger
Kid's cheeseburger with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kid Hamburger
Kid's Hamburger served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with American cheese served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kid Macaroni & Cheese
Made to order homemade Mac-n-Cheese served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kid Pork Slider
1 Pulled Pork Slider served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kid Pulled Chicken Slider
1 Pulled Chicken Slider served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kid's French Toast
1 piece of fresh French Toast served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly
Fresh bread with peanut butter & jelly served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kiddie Breakfast
1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, a fruit cup and choice of potato
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kids Chicken Fingers
2-3 Crispy Chicken Fingers served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Kids Pancake
1 buttermilk pancake served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Appetizers
Buffalo Tots
Crispy Tots Topped with Buffalo Chicken and Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Calamari Rings
Cheese Quesadilla
Crispy Quesadilla filled with Cheddar Cheese, Onion, and Tomato. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Fried Okra (App Size)
Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Pickle Chips Served with Southwest Chipotle Ranch
Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips
4-6 Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, served wit choice of dipping sauce and choice of side
Piled High Beer Cheese Nachos
House made tortilla chips smothered with Beer Cheese, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Potato Skins
Six Baked Potato Skins smothered with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onion.
Pretzel Bites W/ Beer Cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A warm, creamy dip served with fresh tri-colored tortilla chips
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds served with Southwest Chipotle Ranch
Just Sides
2 oz BBQ Sauce
2 oz Dressing
Side Marinara
Side Avocado
Cup Brisket Chili
Cup of Green Chili Pork Soup
Cup of Chicken Tortilla W/ Cheese & Chips
Side Baked Beans
Side Baked Potato
Side Buttered Corn
Corn Kernels steamed and tossed with butter
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chips and Salsa
Side Collard Greens
Side Cornbread (2)
Side Fries
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mashed Potatoes w/ Country Gravy
Side Mexican Street Corn
Side Beer Cheese
Side Okra
Side Onion Rings
Side Potato Salad
Side Salad
Side Slaw
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tots
Side Veggies
Side Fruit
4 oz. Pulled Pork
4 oz. Pulled Chicken
4 oz. Brisket
4 oz. Carne Asada
Slow Smoked Chicken Wings
Salads and Soup
BBQ-Chicken Salad
Smoked BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Tomato, and tortilla chips
Bowl Brisket Chili
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla With Cheese
Bowl of Green Chili Pork Soup
Brisket & Bacon Blue Salad
Fresh greens topped with slow-smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato and onions.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine and parmesean cheese tossed in Caesar dressing
Chicken Pecan Dijon Salad
Tender chicken breast sauteed with bacon and pecans with a honey dijon dressing and served on a bed of fresh greens with tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, and blue cheese crumbles
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
Side Salad
Soup & Salad
Spinach Bacon Salad
Fresh spinach topped with mushroom, opnion, tomato, hard boiled egg, parmesan and fresh cured bacon crumbles topped with homemade honey bacon dressing
Asian Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, mandarin oranges, cabbage mix, cilantro, sesame seeds, wontons, and ginger dressing
Sandwiches and Wraps
Bacon Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with with 2 slices of bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, and mayo.
Brisket On A Bun
6 oz of tender brisket, smoked in house
Brisket Wrap
Slow smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap
Strips of crispy chicken breast with buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Dad's Favorite
Brisket, Pastrami, grilled onions, pickles, swiss cheese, mayo, yellow mustard
Fried catfish Sandwich
Hand battered fried catfish with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles
Fried chicken Sandwich
Hand battered fried chicken breast with Honey and Pickles
Grilled Cheese
Perfect West Coast Pastrami
In-house sliced Pastrami, melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and yellow mustard
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Slow smoked Chicken from our in house smoker
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked with just the right amount of flavor to make youn love it.
SoCal Brisket sandwich
Provalone, Brisket, Grilled Onions, Yellow Mustard
The Omg BLT
House cured and smoked bacon on toasted bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Turkey Bacon Club Wrap
Sliced turkey breast wrapped in a herb tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crisp bacon and mayo
Tri Tip Sandwich
Tender smoked and grilled Tri Tip sliced thin.
The Anthem Melt
Veggie Sandwich
Hand Made Burgers
Bob's Burger
Hand pressed from freshly ground, Brisket & Chuck and grilled to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Your Choice of Cheese
Brisket and Blue Burger
Handmade burger with sliced brisket, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing
Hangover Burger
Fried Egg, Thick Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato,Onion, Avocado, House made Chipotle
Hunka Burnin Love Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Siracha Mayo
Saddle Sore Burger
Thick Real Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Onion Rings, Bourbon BBQ Sauce drizzle
Smoke & Grill Specialties
Brisket Platter
House Rubbed Brisket, Slow smoked with Mesquite and Pecan wood.
Half Rack Smoked Ribs
Prepared with our House Rib Rub, Slow smoked with mesquite and pecan wood. Served with 2 sides
Full Rack Smoked Ribs
Pulled Pork Platter
Pulled Chicken Platter
Slow smoked tender pulled and shredded chicken. Served with two sides
Country Fried Steak
Hand Battered and Fried Steak smothered in our Country Gravy. Served with Two sides.
Half Smoked Chicken
Half chicken slow smoked with Hickory. Served with 2 sides
The Boss Ribeye
Hand Cut 10 oz Angus Ribeye Chargrilled to order topped with our Bourbon Butter. Served with two sides.
Fried Catfish
Hand Battered and Fried Catfish. Served with Two Sides.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Alaskan Salmon with our Smokey Maple Dijon Sauce. Served with Two Sides
Tri Tip Platter
Prime Tri Tip, Smoked, Grilled, and Sliced Thin. Served with Two Sides.
Seafood Platter
Memphis Flat Iron
Hand Made Pizzas
10" Pizza
10" Hand Tossed Pizza. Additional toppings $1 each.
16" Pizza
16" Hand Tossed Pizza. Additional Toppings $1 each
10" Chicago Deep Dish Cheese (minimum 35-45 min)
10" Chicago Style Deep Dish Stuffed with over a pound of Wisconsin Mozzarella
"The Marty"
"The Marty" 10" deep dish, Pulled Pork, Mac-n-Cheese, Red Onion, and Diced Pickles. Just the way Marty likes it! No substitutions!
Homemade Chicken Pot Pie
Breakfast Favorites
Classic Breakfast
Two Eggs, Potato, Bacon or Sausage, Toast
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Crispy Homemade Corned Beef Hash, Two eggs, Potato, Toast
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Hand Battered and Fried Steak with Country Gravy, Eggs, Potato, toast
Smoked Brisket and Eggs
Slow smoked brisket, eggs, potato, toast
Sunrise Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with eggs, tomato, onion, potato and cheese.
The Southern Style
One buttermilk biscuit w/ country gravy. Served with Two eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Traditional Biscuits and Gravy
Two Biscuits and Gravy and Choice of Meat
Steak & Eggs
10oz Ribeye Cooked to Order, Two Eggs, Potato and Toast
Ham & Eggs
6oz Bone-in Ham Steak, Two Eggs, Potato and Toast
From the Griddle
Build Your Own Omelettes and Skillets
Breakfast Sides
Desserts
Cast Iron Cherry Cobbler w/ Ice cream
Cast Iron Peach Cobbler w/ Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Skillet Cookie w/ Ice Cream
cookie dough, slightly baked in a 6-inch pan and topped with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream.
Crème Brulee
Homemade 6oz Crème Brulee topped with berries
Pie of the Day
Churro Bites
Milk Shakes
Coffee and Hot Tea
Bottles and Cans To Go
Caramel Frappuccino
Vanilla Frappuccino
12z Water Bottle
Pepsi 2L
2L Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi 2L
Sierra Mist 2L
Pepsi 20 oz btl
Diet Pepsi 20 oz btl
Sierra Mist 20 oz btl
Redbull Energy
Pure Leaf Black Tea
Rockstar Energy
To Go Fountain
Apparel
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Join us for award winning BBQ, fresh ground burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Enjoy an ice cold beer or specialty cocktail in our full service bar.
