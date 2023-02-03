Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem

review star

No reviews yet

4220 West Summit Walk Court

Anthem, AZ 85086

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Omelette
8 Wings
12 Wings

Friday fish fry

All You Can Eat Alaskan Fried Cod

All You Can Eat Alaskan Fried Cod

$18.00

Endless hand breaded cod served with two sides. For takeout guests 3pc.

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$18.00

Hand Battered and Fried Catfish. Served with Two Sides.

Fried catfish Sandwich

Fried catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Hand battered fried catfish with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Alaskan Salmon with our Smokey Maple Dijon Sauce. Served with Two Sides

Family Deals

The FEAST

$85.00

the feast: 2 16oz meats, full rack ribs, 6 buns, three 32 oz sides

The PICNIC

$110.00

picnic: 1 and a half racks of rib, 2 16oz meats, 8 buns, four 32oz sides

The PLATTER

$150.00

2 full racks, two 1.5 pounds of meat, 12 buns, two half pan sides

Party Add Ons

Slider Buns

$0.35

Brioche Buns

$0.75

Kids Menu

Comes with choice of side and fruit cup

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$10.00

One chocolate chip pancake with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's cheeseburger with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kid Hamburger

$10.00

Kid's Hamburger served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled white bread with American cheese served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kid Macaroni & Cheese

Kid Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

Made to order homemade Mac-n-Cheese served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kid Pork Slider

$10.00

1 Pulled Pork Slider served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kid Pulled Chicken Slider

$10.00

1 Pulled Chicken Slider served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kid's French Toast

Kid's French Toast

$10.00

1 piece of fresh French Toast served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$10.00

Fresh bread with peanut butter & jelly served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kiddie Breakfast

Kiddie Breakfast

$10.00

1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, a fruit cup and choice of potato

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

2-3 Crispy Chicken Fingers served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Kids Pancake

$10.00

1 buttermilk pancake served with a fruit cup and a side choice

Appetizers

Buffalo Tots

$12.00

Crispy Tots Topped with Buffalo Chicken and Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Calamari Rings

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Crispy Quesadilla filled with Cheddar Cheese, Onion, and Tomato. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.

Fried Okra (App Size)

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Deep Fried Pickle Chips Served with Southwest Chipotle Ranch

Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips

$14.00

4-6 Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, served wit choice of dipping sauce and choice of side

Piled High Beer Cheese Nachos

Piled High Beer Cheese Nachos

$11.00

House made tortilla chips smothered with Beer Cheese, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Potato Skins

$12.00

Six Baked Potato Skins smothered with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onion.

Pretzel Bites W/ Beer Cheese

$10.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

A warm, creamy dip served with fresh tri-colored tortilla chips

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$14.00

Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds served with Southwest Chipotle Ranch

Just Sides

2 oz BBQ Sauce

$0.25

2 oz Dressing

$0.25

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.25

Cup Brisket Chili

$5.00

Cup of Green Chili Pork Soup

$5.00

Cup of Chicken Tortilla W/ Cheese & Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Side Baked Beans

$5.00

Side Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Buttered Corn

$5.00

Corn Kernels steamed and tossed with butter

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Side Collard Greens

$5.00

Side Cornbread (2)

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes w/ Country Gravy

$5.00

Side Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.25

Side Okra

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Slaw

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

4 oz. Pulled Pork

$4.00

4 oz. Pulled Chicken

$4.00

4 oz. Brisket

$6.00

4 oz. Carne Asada

$6.00

Slow Smoked Chicken Wings

8 Wings

8 Wings

$12.00
12 Wings

12 Wings

$16.00
24 Wings

24 Wings

$30.00

Salads and Soup

BBQ-Chicken Salad

BBQ-Chicken Salad

$16.00

Smoked BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Tomato, and tortilla chips

Bowl Brisket Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla With Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl of Green Chili Pork Soup

$7.00
Brisket & Bacon Blue Salad

Brisket & Bacon Blue Salad

$18.00

Fresh greens topped with slow-smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato and onions.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh Romaine and parmesean cheese tossed in Caesar dressing

Chicken Pecan Dijon Salad

Chicken Pecan Dijon Salad

$16.00

Tender chicken breast sauteed with bacon and pecans with a honey dijon dressing and served on a bed of fresh greens with tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, and blue cheese crumbles

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup & Salad

$11.00
Spinach Bacon Salad

Spinach Bacon Salad

$14.00

Fresh spinach topped with mushroom, opnion, tomato, hard boiled egg, parmesan and fresh cured bacon crumbles topped with homemade honey bacon dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, mandarin oranges, cabbage mix, cilantro, sesame seeds, wontons, and ginger dressing

Sandwiches and Wraps

Bacon Avocado Chicken Sandwich

Bacon Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with with 2 slices of bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, and mayo.

Brisket On A Bun

Brisket On A Bun

$16.00

6 oz of tender brisket, smoked in house

Brisket Wrap

$16.00

Slow smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Strips of crispy chicken breast with buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.

Dad's Favorite

Dad's Favorite

$18.00

Brisket, Pastrami, grilled onions, pickles, swiss cheese, mayo, yellow mustard

Fried catfish Sandwich

Fried catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Hand battered fried catfish with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles

Fried chicken Sandwich

Fried chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hand battered fried chicken breast with Honey and Pickles

Grilled Cheese

$10.00
Perfect West Coast Pastrami

Perfect West Coast Pastrami

$16.00

In-house sliced Pastrami, melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and yellow mustard

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked Chicken from our in house smoker

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked with just the right amount of flavor to make youn love it.

SoCal Brisket sandwich

SoCal Brisket sandwich

$16.00

Provalone, Brisket, Grilled Onions, Yellow Mustard

The Omg BLT

The Omg BLT

$13.00

House cured and smoked bacon on toasted bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Turkey Bacon Club Wrap

Turkey Bacon Club Wrap

$14.00

Sliced turkey breast wrapped in a herb tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crisp bacon and mayo

Tri Tip Sandwich

Tri Tip Sandwich

$15.00

Tender smoked and grilled Tri Tip sliced thin.

The Anthem Melt

$15.00

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Hand Made Burgers

Bob's Burger

Bob's Burger

$15.00

Hand pressed from freshly ground, Brisket & Chuck and grilled to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Your Choice of Cheese

Brisket and Blue Burger

Brisket and Blue Burger

$21.00

Handmade burger with sliced brisket, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$17.00

Fried Egg, Thick Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato,Onion, Avocado, House made Chipotle

Hunka Burnin Love Burger

Hunka Burnin Love Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Red Onion, Siracha Mayo

Saddle Sore Burger

Saddle Sore Burger

$17.00

Thick Real Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Onion Rings, Bourbon BBQ Sauce drizzle

Smoke & Grill Specialties

Brisket Platter

Brisket Platter

$22.00

House Rubbed Brisket, Slow smoked with Mesquite and Pecan wood.

Half Rack Smoked Ribs

Half Rack Smoked Ribs

$22.00

Prepared with our House Rib Rub, Slow smoked with mesquite and pecan wood. Served with 2 sides

Full Rack Smoked Ribs

$28.00
Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00
Pulled Chicken Platter

Pulled Chicken Platter

$16.00

Slow smoked tender pulled and shredded chicken. Served with two sides

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$20.00

Hand Battered and Fried Steak smothered in our Country Gravy. Served with Two sides.

Half Smoked Chicken

Half Smoked Chicken

$18.00

Half chicken slow smoked with Hickory. Served with 2 sides

The Boss Ribeye

$26.00

Hand Cut 10 oz Angus Ribeye Chargrilled to order topped with our Bourbon Butter. Served with two sides.

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$18.00

Hand Battered and Fried Catfish. Served with Two Sides.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Alaskan Salmon with our Smokey Maple Dijon Sauce. Served with Two Sides

Tri Tip Platter

$20.00

Prime Tri Tip, Smoked, Grilled, and Sliced Thin. Served with Two Sides.

Seafood Platter

$20.00

Memphis Flat Iron

$22.00

Hand Made Pizzas

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$10.00

10" Hand Tossed Pizza. Additional toppings $1 each.

16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$15.00

16" Hand Tossed Pizza. Additional Toppings $1 each

10" Chicago Deep Dish Cheese (minimum 35-45 min)

10" Chicago Deep Dish Cheese (minimum 35-45 min)

$18.00

10" Chicago Style Deep Dish Stuffed with over a pound of Wisconsin Mozzarella

"The Marty"

"The Marty"

$30.00

"The Marty" 10" deep dish, Pulled Pork, Mac-n-Cheese, Red Onion, and Diced Pickles. Just the way Marty likes it! No substitutions!

Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

Grandma's Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00

Homemade Chicken pot pie made fresh daily, while supplies last.

Breakfast Favorites

Classic Breakfast

$12.00

Two Eggs, Potato, Bacon or Sausage, Toast

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$14.00

Crispy Homemade Corned Beef Hash, Two eggs, Potato, Toast

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Hand Battered and Fried Steak with Country Gravy, Eggs, Potato, toast

Smoked Brisket and Eggs

Smoked Brisket and Eggs

$18.00

Slow smoked brisket, eggs, potato, toast

Sunrise Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla filled with eggs, tomato, onion, potato and cheese.

The Southern Style

$14.00

One buttermilk biscuit w/ country gravy. Served with Two eggs and Bacon or Sausage

Traditional Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

Two Biscuits and Gravy and Choice of Meat

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

10oz Ribeye Cooked to Order, Two Eggs, Potato and Toast

Ham & Eggs

$16.00

6oz Bone-in Ham Steak, Two Eggs, Potato and Toast

From the Griddle

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Three Home made buttermilk pancakes

Two Bourbon Dipped French Toast

$8.00

Two Bourbon Dipped French Toast

Home Made Waffle

$8.00

Home Made Giant Waffle

Build Your Own Omelettes and Skillets

Fresh Three Egg Omelet With Cheese and Choice of toppings
BYO Omelette

BYO Omelette

$8.00
BYO Skillet

BYO Skillet

$8.00

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$1.50

Two Eggs

$3.00

Breakfast Extras

Breakfast Meats

Desserts

Cast Iron Cherry Cobbler w/ Ice cream

$7.00
Cast Iron Peach Cobbler w/ Ice Cream

Cast Iron Peach Cobbler w/ Ice Cream

$7.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Skillet Cookie w/ Ice Cream

$8.00

cookie dough, slightly baked in a 6-inch pan and topped with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream.

Crème Brulee

$8.00

Homemade 6oz Crème Brulee topped with berries

Pie of the Day

$8.00Out of stock

Churro Bites

$8.00

Milk Shakes

Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$7.00

Hand Crafted milk shake made with real ice cream

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Coffee and Hot Tea

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottles and Cans To Go

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Frappuccino

$3.00Out of stock

12z Water Bottle

$2.00

Pepsi 2L

$5.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$5.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi 2L

$5.00

Sierra Mist 2L

$5.00

Pepsi 20 oz btl

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 20 oz btl

$3.00

Sierra Mist 20 oz btl

$3.00

Redbull Energy

$4.00

Pure Leaf Black Tea

$3.00

Rockstar Energy

$4.00

To Go Fountain

$2.00

Apparel

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Tennessee Grill Hoodie

$40.00

Suns Jersey

$30.00

D-Backs Jersey

$60.00

Football Jersey

$40.00

Sauces & Rubs

Smokey Mountain Sweet

$10.80

Smokey Mountain Zinger

$10.00

Smokey Mountain Bourbon BBQ

$10.00

Smokey Mountain Beef Rub

$8.00

Smokey Mountain Kickin Chicken Rub

$8.00

Smokey Mountain Pork Rub

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for award winning BBQ, fresh ground burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Enjoy an ice cold beer or specialty cocktail in our full service bar.

Website

Location

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem, AZ 85086

Directions

