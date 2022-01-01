- Home
- /
- Rehoboth Beach
- /
- Food Trucks
- /
- The Tipsy Flamingo
The Tipsy Flamingo
No reviews yet
19749 Princess Street
Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
TACOS
Big Papis Carne Asada (3 per order)
Thinly sliced, marinated & grilled steak, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas
Rippin Chickin (3 per order)
Chopped marinated & grilled chicken, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas
Tipsy s Fabulous Salmon (3 per order)
Wood fired smoked Salmon, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas
Ford s Fantastic Mahi-Mahi (3 per order)
Wood fired smoked Mahi-Mahi, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas
SANDWICHES
Tipsy s Signature Pulled Pork
Tipsy's 10hr smoked apple cider pork butt grilled over apple wood piled high on a fresh Brioche roll, choice of handmade “Tipsy's BBQ” or “Smokey w/a kick BBQ” sauces. Served with a side of seasoned fries or coleslaw or potato salad.
Sloppy Joe
Made from scratch black angus steak burger with all the right spices and sauces! Served with a side of seasoned fries or coleslaw or potato salad.
HOT DOGS
Miss B s Homemade Sloppy Dog
Miss B's very own homemade (with love) sloppy joe liberally covering an all beef 1/4 lb hotdog with Manchego cheese, served on a fresh potato roll with a side of seasoned fries or coleslaw or potato salad.
Hot Dog & Chips
Wood fired smoked all beef hotdog on a potato roll with a side of chips. Add seasoned fries for $2
PLATTERS
Captain Crunch Chicken Tenders (3 per order)
TIPSY’S SIGNATURE DISH!! Hand battered tenders served with our special handmade Creole Crack Sauce. A perfect combination of Sweet & Spicy combined with a side of seasoned fries or coleslaw or potato salad.
Kids Chicken Tenders (2 per order) & Chips
Battered tenders (2 per order) served with a side of chips.
SPECIALITY FRIES
Carne Asada Fries
Our amazing seasoned fries topped with our famous carne asada steak. pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Tipsy fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce and Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side.
Pulled Pork Fries
Our amazing seasoned fries topped with 10+hour Smoked Pulled Pork, “Smokey w/a kick” BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Manchego cheese & Tipsy’s fry sauce. Sour cream on the side.
Sloppy Fries
Our amazing seasoned fries topped with black angus “sloppy joe”, pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Tipsy’s fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce, & Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side.
SIDES
DRINKS
DESSERTS
Smith Island Apple Cider Cake Slice
Smith Island Carrot Cake Slice
Smith Island Coconut Cake Slice
Smith Island Pumpkin Spice Cake Slice
Smith Island Red Velvet Cake Slice
Smith Island Strawberry Cake Slice
Smith Island Traditional Cake Slice
SPECIALS
TACOS
SANDWICHES
Tipsy s Signature Pulled Pork & Chips
Tipsy's 10hr smoked apple cider pork butt, grilled over apple wood, piled high on a fresh Brioche roll, choice of handmade Tipsy's BBQ or Smokey (with a kick) BBQ sauces. Served with a side of chips
Sloppy Joe & Chips
Made from scratch black angus steak burger with all the right spices & sauces!! Served with a side of chips
Chicken Salad & Chips
Whole smoked breasts handmaid into a wonderful chicken salad, add a fresh Brioche roll for a nice light meal. Served with a side of chips.
HOT DOGS
PLATTERS
SPECIALTY FRIES
Carne Fries
Our amazing seasoned fries topped with our famous Carne Asada steak, pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Tipsy’s fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce & Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side.
Pulled Pork Fries
Our amazing seasoned fries topped with 10+ hour Smoked pulled pork, “Smokey w/a kick” BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Manchego cheese & Tipsy’s fry sauce. Sour cream on the side.
Sloppy Fries
Our amazing seasoned fries topped with black angus "sloppy joe" with pico de gallo, cilantro, red onions, Tipsy's fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce and Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side. Share with your friends!
Seasoned Fries
Tipsy's very own handmade seasoning & fry sauce make these fantastic.
DESSERTS
TACOS
Big Papis Carne Asada (3 per order)
Thinly sliced, marinated & grilled steak, cilantro lime sauce, pico de Gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese in flour tortillas.
Rippin Chicken (3 per order)
Chopped, marinated & grilled chicken, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese in flour tortillas.
Tipsy s Fabulous Salmon (3 per order)
Wood fired smoked Salmon, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese in flour tortillas. Prep time is approximately 20-25 minutes
Ford s Fantastic Mahi-Mahi (3 per order)
Wood fired smoked Mahi-Mahi, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de Gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese in flour tortillas. Prep time is approximately 20-25 minutes. Prep time is approximately 20-25 minutes
SANDWICHES
Tipsy s Signature Pulled Pork
Tipsy's 10hr smoked apple cider pork butt grilled over apple wood piled high on a fresh Brioche roll, choice of handmade "Tipsy's BBQ" or "Smokey w/a kick BBQ" sauces. Served with choice of a side of seasoned fries, coleslaw, or potato salad.
Sloppy Joe
Made from scratch black angus steak burger with all the right spices & sauces!! Served on a fresh Brioche roll with choice of a side of seasoned fries, coleslaw, or potato salad.
HOT DOGS
PLATTERS
Captain Crunch Chicken Tenders (3 per order)
TIPSY'S SIGNATURE DISH!! Hand battered tenders served with our special handmade Creole Crack Sauce. A perfect combination of Sweet & Spicy combined with choice of a side of seasoned fries, coleslaw, or potato salad.
Kids Chicken Tenders (2 per order) & Chips
Battered tenders (2 per order) served with a side of chips. Seasoned fries added for $2.50.
SPECIALITY FRIES
Carne Asada Fries
Our amazing seasoned fries topped with our famous carne asada steak, pico de Gallo, cilantro, red onions, Tipsy fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce, and Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side
Pulled Pork Fries
Our amazing seasoned fries topped with 10+ hour Smoked Pulled Pork,"Smokey w/a kick" BBQ sauce, pico de Gallo, cilantro, red onion, Manchego cheese & Tipsy's fry sauce. Sour cream on the side
Sloppy Fries
Our amazing seasoned fries topped with black angus "sloppy Joe", pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Tipsy's fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce & Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side,
SIDES
DESSERTS
Smith Island Carrot Cake Slice
CARROT CAKE (SHREDDED CARROTS, RAISINS, BLACK WALNUTS) LAYERED WITH SMITH ISLAND CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
Smith Island Coconut Cake Slice
COCONUT CAKE LAYERS WITH VANILLA BUTTERCREAM FROSTING TOPPED WITH COCONUT
Smith Island Red Velvet Cake Slice
RED VELVET CAKE LAYERS WITH SMITH ISLAND CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
Smith Island Strawberry Cake Slice
STRAWBERRY CAKE LAYERS WITH SMITH ISLAND VANILLA BUTTERCREAM FROSTING AND STRAWBERRY SLICES IN-BETWEEN LAYERS
Smith Island Traditional Cake Slice
YELLOW CAKE LAYERS WITH SMITH ISLAND CHOCOLATE FROSTING
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Food trailer using wood fired smokers
19749 Princess Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971