The Tipsy Flamingo

TACOS

Big Papis Carne Asada (3 per order)

$15.00

Thinly sliced, marinated & grilled steak, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas

Rippin Chickin (3 per order)

$15.00

Chopped marinated & grilled chicken, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas

Tipsy s Fabulous Salmon (3 per order)

$15.00

Wood fired smoked Salmon, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas

Ford s Fantastic Mahi-Mahi (3 per order)

$15.00

Wood fired smoked Mahi-Mahi, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas

SANDWICHES

Tipsy s Signature Pulled Pork

$14.00

Tipsy's 10hr smoked apple cider pork butt grilled over apple wood piled high on a fresh Brioche roll, choice of handmade “Tipsy's BBQ” or “Smokey w/a kick BBQ” sauces. Served with a side of seasoned fries or coleslaw or potato salad.

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

Made from scratch black angus steak burger with all the right spices and sauces! Served with a side of seasoned fries or coleslaw or potato salad.

HOT DOGS

Miss B s Homemade Sloppy Dog

$12.00

Miss B's very own homemade (with love) sloppy joe liberally covering an all beef 1/4 lb hotdog with Manchego cheese, served on a fresh potato roll with a side of seasoned fries or coleslaw or potato salad.

Hot Dog & Chips

$7.00

Wood fired smoked all beef hotdog on a potato roll with a side of chips. Add seasoned fries for $2

PLATTERS

Captain Crunch Chicken Tenders (3 per order)

$15.00

TIPSY’S SIGNATURE DISH!! Hand battered tenders served with our special handmade Creole Crack Sauce. A perfect combination of Sweet & Spicy combined with a side of seasoned fries or coleslaw or potato salad.

Kids Chicken Tenders (2 per order) & Chips

$10.00

Battered tenders (2 per order) served with a side of chips.

SPECIALITY FRIES

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Our amazing seasoned fries topped with our famous carne asada steak. pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Tipsy fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce and Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side.

Pulled Pork Fries

$15.00

Our amazing seasoned fries topped with 10+hour Smoked Pulled Pork, “Smokey w/a kick” BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Manchego cheese & Tipsy’s fry sauce. Sour cream on the side.

Sloppy Fries

$15.00

Our amazing seasoned fries topped with black angus “sloppy joe”, pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Tipsy’s fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce, & Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side.

SIDES

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Tipsy's very own handmade seasoning and fry sauce make these fantastic!

Potato Salad

$4.00

Fresh handmade, using baked potatoes prepared on our unique smoker grills.

Coleslaw

$4.00

Chips

$1.00

DRINKS

Canned Coke

$2.00

Canned Diet Coke

$2.00

Canned Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.00

24 oz Lemonade

$5.00

DESSERTS

Smith Island Apple Cider Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Smith Island Carrot Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Smith Island Coconut Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Smith Island Pumpkin Spice Cake Slice

$7.00

Smith Island Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.00

Smith Island Strawberry Cake Slice

$7.00

Smith Island Traditional Cake Slice

$7.00

SPECIALS

3-Sliders (1 each-Pulled Pork, Chicken Salad, Sloppy Joe) & Chips

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich & Chips

$12.00

TACOS

Wood fired smoked Mahi-Mahi, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas, 15-20 min prep time

Carne Asada Tacos (3 per order)

$15.00

Thinly sliced, marinated & grilled steak, cilantro lime sauce, pico de Gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese, flour tortillas

Rippin Chicken Tacos (3 per order)

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Tipsy s Signature Pulled Pork & Chips

$14.00

Tipsy's 10hr smoked apple cider pork butt, grilled over apple wood, piled high on a fresh Brioche roll, choice of handmade Tipsy's BBQ or Smokey (with a kick) BBQ sauces. Served with a side of chips

Sloppy Joe & Chips

$12.00

Made from scratch black angus steak burger with all the right spices & sauces!! Served with a side of chips

Chicken Salad & Chips

$12.00

Whole smoked breasts handmaid into a wonderful chicken salad, add a fresh Brioche roll for a nice light meal. Served with a side of chips.

HOT DOGS

Miss B s Homemade Sloppy Dog

$12.00

Miss B's very own homemade (with love) sloppy joe liberally covering an all beef 1/4 lb hotdog with Manchego cheese, served on a fresh potato roll with a side of seasoned fries or coleslaw or potato salad.

Hot Dog & Chips

$7.00

PLATTERS

Tipsy’s signature dish! hand battered tenders, served with our special handmade Creole Crack Sauce. A perfect combination of sweet & spicy! A side of seasoned fries, coleslaw, or potato salad added for the win!

Chicken Tenders (3 per order) & Chips

$15.00

Battered tenders (3 per order) served with our special Creole Crack Sauce. A perfect combination of Sweet and Spicy! Served with a side of chips

Kids Chicken Tenders (2 per order) & Chips

$10.00

Battered tenders (2 per order) served with a side of chips.

SPECIALTY FRIES

Carne Fries

$15.00

Our amazing seasoned fries topped with our famous Carne Asada steak, pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Tipsy’s fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce & Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side.

Pulled Pork Fries

$15.00

Our amazing seasoned fries topped with 10+ hour Smoked pulled pork, “Smokey w/a kick” BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Manchego cheese & Tipsy’s fry sauce. Sour cream on the side.

Sloppy Fries

$15.00

Our amazing seasoned fries topped with black angus "sloppy joe" with pico de gallo, cilantro, red onions, Tipsy's fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce and Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side. Share with your friends!

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Tipsy's very own handmade seasoning & fry sauce make these fantastic.

DESSERTS

Smith Island 8-Layer Cake Slices

Smith Island Apple Cider Cake Slice

$7.00

Smith Island Carrot Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Smith Island Coconut Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Smith Island Pumpkin Spice Cake Slice

$7.00

Smith Island Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.00

Smith Island Strawberry Cake Slice

$7.00

Smith Island Traditional Cake Slice

$7.00

TACOS

Big Papis Carne Asada (3 per order)

$16.00

Thinly sliced, marinated & grilled steak, cilantro lime sauce, pico de Gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese in flour tortillas.

Rippin Chicken (3 per order)

$16.00

Chopped, marinated & grilled chicken, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese in flour tortillas.

Tipsy s Fabulous Salmon (3 per order)

$16.00

Wood fired smoked Salmon, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese in flour tortillas. Prep time is approximately 20-25 minutes

Ford s Fantastic Mahi-Mahi (3 per order)

$16.00

Wood fired smoked Mahi-Mahi, Saskatchewan seasoned, cilantro lime sauce, pico de Gallo, cilantro, scallions, cabbage mix, Manchego cheese in flour tortillas. Prep time is approximately 20-25 minutes. Prep time is approximately 20-25 minutes

SANDWICHES

Tipsy s Signature Pulled Pork

$15.00

Tipsy's 10hr smoked apple cider pork butt grilled over apple wood piled high on a fresh Brioche roll, choice of handmade "Tipsy's BBQ" or "Smokey w/a kick BBQ" sauces. Served with choice of a side of seasoned fries, coleslaw, or potato salad.

Sloppy Joe

$13.00

Made from scratch black angus steak burger with all the right spices & sauces!! Served on a fresh Brioche roll with choice of a side of seasoned fries, coleslaw, or potato salad.

HOT DOGS

Miss B s Homemade Sloppy Dog

$13.00

Miss B's very own homemade (with love) sloppy Joe liberally covering an all beef 1/4 lb hotdog with Manchego cheese, served on a fresh potato roll with choice of a side of seasoned fries, coleslaw, or potato salad.

Hot Dog & Chips

$8.00

PLATTERS

Captain Crunch Chicken Tenders (3 per order)

$16.00

TIPSY'S SIGNATURE DISH!! Hand battered tenders served with our special handmade Creole Crack Sauce. A perfect combination of Sweet & Spicy combined with choice of a side of seasoned fries, coleslaw, or potato salad.

Kids Chicken Tenders (2 per order) & Chips

$11.00

Battered tenders (2 per order) served with a side of chips. Seasoned fries added for $2.50.

SPECIALITY FRIES

Carne Asada Fries

$16.50

Our amazing seasoned fries topped with our famous carne asada steak, pico de Gallo, cilantro, red onions, Tipsy fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce, and Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side

Pulled Pork Fries

$16.50

Our amazing seasoned fries topped with 10+ hour Smoked Pulled Pork,"Smokey w/a kick" BBQ sauce, pico de Gallo, cilantro, red onion, Manchego cheese & Tipsy's fry sauce. Sour cream on the side

Sloppy Fries

$16.50

Our amazing seasoned fries topped with black angus "sloppy Joe", pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, Tipsy's fry sauce, cilantro lime sauce & Manchego cheese. Sour cream on the side,

SIDES

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Tipsy's very own handmade seasoning & fry sauce make these fantastic!

Coleslaw

$5.00

A generous portion of handmade creamy coleslaw.

Potato Salad

$5.00

A generous portion of handmade potato salad.

Chips

$1.00

DRINKS

Canned Coke

$2.00

Canned Diet Coke

$2.00

Canned Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Kid's Juice Box

$1.00

DESSERTS

Smith Island Carrot Cake Slice

$8.00

CARROT CAKE (SHREDDED CARROTS, RAISINS, BLACK WALNUTS) LAYERED WITH SMITH ISLAND CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

Smith Island Coconut Cake Slice

$8.00

COCONUT CAKE LAYERS WITH VANILLA BUTTERCREAM FROSTING TOPPED WITH COCONUT

Smith Island Red Velvet Cake Slice

$8.00

RED VELVET CAKE LAYERS WITH SMITH ISLAND CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

Smith Island Strawberry Cake Slice

$8.00

STRAWBERRY CAKE LAYERS WITH SMITH ISLAND VANILLA BUTTERCREAM FROSTING AND STRAWBERRY SLICES IN-BETWEEN LAYERS

Smith Island Traditional Cake Slice

$8.00

YELLOW CAKE LAYERS WITH SMITH ISLAND CHOCOLATE FROSTING

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food trailer using wood fired smokers

Location

19749 Princess Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
The Tipsy Flamingo image
The Tipsy Flamingo image
The Tipsy Flamingo image

